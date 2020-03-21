All-County girls basketball: Union Grove's Domagalski voted Coach of Year

“Without a doubt, this job is so much easier with the help of others and many coaches in the SLC know that we can always rely on Rob with any questions or concerns, in addition to a good laugh every once in a while. What Rob did with this young group this year is a testament to his passion and knowledge of the game.”

Everyone contributed throughout the season. Ava Domagalski led the way with 12 points in that victory over Waterford. Killberg scored her only four points in the final minutes in a tight victory over Lake Geneva Badger. Callouette produced a game-high 13 points in a victory over Wilmot.

Rampulla scored a career-high 22 points in a victory over Elkhorn. Ludvigsen led the way with 12 points and Pettit had 11 in a victory over Delavan-Darien. And Barber scored a season-high 17 points in that loss to Waukesha West.

“I think Rob gets the most out of his players and he has progressed as a coach throughout his career,” Racine Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “He’s found a way to get this players to play the best they can play and to reach their potential.

“To see him with such a young team that he had with the three freshmen and to see them mesh so well with the older players, how well they supported each other on the court shows the direction he’s taken this program.”