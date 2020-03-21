All-County girls basketball: Union Grove's Domagalski voted Coach of Year

This was the state of Rob Domagalski’s Union Grove High School girls basketball roster at the start of this season:
Seniors Megan Barber and Peyton Killberg and junior Angela Slattery were the only players who saw substantial minutes on the previous year’s 13-11 team and none had averaged more than 12 points per game. Emmy Pettit had been a freshman reserve. Payton Calouette, Paige Cotton and Alli Torhorst had been on the junior varsity.
And then there were incoming freshmen Sophia Rampulla, Sydney Ludvigsen and Domagalski’s daughter, Ava.
This had all the makings of a rebuilding season, one would surmise.
Yet, when all was said and done, Rob Domagalski had somehow led his young Broncos to a 19-5 record, a share of the Southern Lakes Conference championship and within one victory — a 51-45 overtime loss to Waukesha West — of the WIAA Division 2 sectionals.
And the 48-year-old Domagalski was named the All-Racine County Coach of the Year for the fourth time since taking over the Broncos in 2001. How did Domagalski whip something up so special so soon? Just ask Slattery, the Broncos’ leading scorer on this balanced team with an average of 10.4 points per game.
“First off, in the offseason, he really stepped up and got us in a lot of different summer leagues,” Slattery said. “So I knew most of the players coming in and I think that really helped with our team chemistry just to start the season so well (the Broncos won their first five games).
“On top of that, our practices weren’t always about, ‘How are we going to score more?’ or ‘How are we going to do this more?’ They were about coming together as a team and I just have to give him credit for doing such a great job for as long as he’s been coaching to do that.”
So well did the Broncos come together that when they hosted defending SLC champion Waterford Dec. 12, they were embracing the challenge.
“Our first game against them this year, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I hope they’re ready for this,’ “ Domagalski said. “This is a rivalry game and I know Dena (Brechtl, Waterford’s coach) gets her girls jacked up.
“But our girls were like oblivious. We’re playing Waterford and I’m trying to get them excited like, ‘This is a big deal,’ and they’re like, ‘OK, what time does the bus leave?’ It was no big deal to them.”
The Broncos proved they were ready for the challenge by pulling off a 54-39 victory over the veteran Wolverines, who were led by four-year starting guard Kate Rohner. They would improve to 13-1 before weathering a three-game losing streak, but recovered to win six straight prior to that loss to Waukesha West.
Through it all, a man who has a 324-142 record as Union Grove’s coach continued to earn even more respect.
“Rob continues to build a very strong program over at Union Grove,” Brechtl said. “We both agreed that there is nothing better than the rivalry our two teams have with each other. I told him that I am thankful that our rivalry can be filled with such a great deal of respect.
“Without a doubt, this job is so much easier with the help of others and many coaches in the SLC know that we can always rely on Rob with any questions or concerns, in addition to a good laugh every once in a while. What Rob did with this young group this year is a testament to his passion and knowledge of the game.”
Everyone contributed throughout the season. Ava Domagalski led the way with 12 points in that victory over Waterford. Killberg scored her only four points in the final minutes in a tight victory over Lake Geneva Badger. Callouette produced a game-high 13 points in a victory over Wilmot.
Rampulla scored a career-high 22 points in a victory over Elkhorn. Ludvigsen led the way with 12 points and Pettit had 11 in a victory over Delavan-Darien. And Barber scored a season-high 17 points in that loss to Waukesha West.
“I think Rob gets the most out of his players and he has progressed as a coach throughout his career,” Racine Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “He’s found a way to get this players to play the best they can play and to reach their potential.
“To see him with such a young team that he had with the three freshmen and to see them mesh so well with the older players, how well they supported each other on the court shows the direction he’s taken this program.”
And it’s only going to get better. While Domagalski will have to replace the graduating Barber and Killberg, he will be bringing up talent from a JV team that went 22-0 and won by an average of 36 points per game.
“We never knew which girl was going to step up,” Domagalski said. “And when it was that girl’s turn, they team bought in and allowed that girl to help us to victory.”