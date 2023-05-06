For the second straight season, the All-Racine County girls basketball team is dominated by Union Grove and Prairie.

Six of the top-10 players in the county, as voted on by the coaches, are from those two schools. Leading the way is Union Grove’s Sophia Rampulla, who was named the county’s Player of the Year for the second straight season.

Joining Rampulla on the first team for the second straight season is Prairie’s Jasonya “JJ” Barnes. Both earned second-team Associated Press All-State honors this season.

Rounding out the first team are Union Grove’s Sydney Ludvigsen for the second straight season, Prairie’s Meg Decker, who was second-team last season as a freshman, and Racine Lutheran’s Sarah Strande.

Sarah’s sister, Caroline, was the county’s player of the year in 2019 and ‘20 and is the county’s all-time leading scorer among boys or girls. After starting her college career at Minnesota, Caroline moved on to Butler last season.

Sophia Rampulla

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Guard

NOTABLE: Rampulla surpassed the 1,000-point mark as a senior and became Union Grove’s all-time leader in scoring (1,225), assists (393) and rebounding (871). She also broke the season records in scoring (477), rebounding (293), assists (135), and 3-point baskets (75) at Union Grove. She finished second in school history with 280 steals and 152 blocks. She was named Player of the Year in the Southern Lakes Conference and Racine County for the second straight season. Rampulla was one of six finalists for the Ms. Basketball Award and earned first-team Division 2 All-State honors by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. She will be continuing her career ar UW-Milwaukee.

QUOTABLE: “Sophia is a complete basketball player and has helped her team play at an elite level without concentrating on only scoring, which made her an unselfish all-around basketball player,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “Sophia is a great leader and representative of our team, school, community, and county. Sophia has great vision of the floor and is one of the best passers I’ve ever coached or seen play at the high school level in my 23-year coaching career at Union Grove. I have had the honor of coaching Sophia in travel and school basketball since she was in fifth grade, along with other great kids from our area. Sophia’s playing style and attitude will influence young future players at Union Grove to continue the winning tradition at our school.”

Jasonya “JJ” Barnes

SCHOOL: Prairie

GRADE: Sophomore

POSITION: Guard

NOTABLE: Averaged 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.6 steals. She also already surpassed the 1,000 career points. Barnes is the two time MCC Player of the Year and was first-team All-State in Division 4 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and second team Associated Press. She has received scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Xavier, Marquette, Michigan State, Illinois, Butler, North Dakota and UW-Milwaukee. In Racine County, she was first in points per game, third in rebounds and assists, second in field goal percentage (52.8%) and first in free-throw attempts and free-throw percentage (81%). Helped Prairie to a 24-4 record (15-1 in the MCC) this season. Prairie has gone 48-7 overall and 31-1 in the MCC over her first two years of high school.

QUOTABLE: “JJ is an elite basketball player,” Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. She is our go-to offensive player and our top rebounder. She also has great court vision and will distribute the ball if needed. She works hard, she loves to compete and she is willing to listen or do whatever it takes to improve her game and make her team better. She carries this same work ethic and discipline into the classroom as well. JJ is a 3.7 GPA student at a-top ranked college prep school.”

Sarah Strande

SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Guard

NOTABLE: Averaged 16.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.5 steals per game. Had 12 double-doubles during the season. Had season highs of 35 points against St. Catherine’s, 15 rebounds against Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, seven assists against Brown Deer and Whitewater, and eight steals against Shoreland Lutheran. Led the Crusaders in scoring, assists and steals, and was second in rebounds. Was named first-team All-Metro Classic Conference and honorable mention Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 4 All-State. Strande helped the Crusaders to a 73-29 record with two Metro Classic Championships and two sectional final appearances in her four years.

QUOTABLE: “Sarah had the tough task of moving from our off guard position her junior season to running the show at the point guard position for her senior season,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “As the season went on, she learned to trust her instincts and continue to grow as a person and a player. She was willing to make any play that was put in front of her. I couldn’t be prouder of her development on and off the court this season. Her development was one of the reasons that we were able to make another run at getting to the sectional final.”

Sydney Ludvigsen

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Guard

NOTABLE: Surpassed the 1,000-point mark as a senior and has become Union Grove’s all-time leader in 3-point baskets (175). She was Union Grove’s second-leading scorer behind Sophia Rampulla. She earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors. Ludvigsen will play at Walsh University, a Division II program in North Canton, Ohio, next season.

QUOTABLE: “Sydney is one of the hardest-working players I have ever coached,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “She entered Union Grove with volleyball as her passion and exited Union Grove with a scholarship to play D2 basketball at Walsh University. “Much of that was her intrinsic motivation to get better at the game that she fell in love with. I’m very proud of her accomplishments and her ability to help her team experience so much success. Sydney is another great leader and representative of our team, school, community and county. As with Sophia, I have had the honor of coaching Sydney in travel and school basketball from an early age. Syd has helped continue the winning tradition in the Union Grove’s girls basketball program and has helped instill her hard work ethic in up-and-coming Broncos basketball players.”

Meg Decker

SCHOOL: Prairie

GRADE: Sophomore

POSITION: Guard

NOTABLE: Averaged 12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 4.2 steals per game. Earned first-team All-Metro Classic Conference honors and was honorable mention in Division 4 on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State team. In Racine County, Decker ranked first in assists, and fourth in field-goal percentage (56%). Prairie has gone 48-8 overall and 31-1 in Decker’s two seasons as a starter.

QUOTABLE: “Our ‘do everything’ point guard,” Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. “Her stat line was full almost every game. Meg can score, rebound, distribute the ball and her most valuable asset to our team is her defense and the intensity she brings every night. She leaves everything on the floor and our team feeds off of her energy and hustle. Meg brings the same intensity and dedication into the classroom as well. She is a 4.0 student at a top ranked college prep school.”