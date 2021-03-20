All-County girls basketball: Racine Lutheran's Shaffer repeats as Coach of the Year

Statistics bear that out.

Gardner led the way with an average of 21.2 points. Bell-Tenner was at 11.6, followed by Alexis Peterson (9.0), Ellie Jaramillo (7.4), Sarah Strande (6.6) and Bella Jaramillo (4.1).

“This year was extra special to me,” Shaffer said. “It seemed like from before the season began, we were going to have to overcome one obstacle after another. First, were we going to have a season at all? Would we be shut down because of COVID or could we do what we needed to do to stay on the court?

“Second, where and when were we going to practice? Our practices were 15 minutes shorter than normal every night, so I knew we were going to have to change how we did things. Finally, having to play every game on the road and develop our own identity this season was not going to be easy. We were predicated to be the fourth best team in our conference by Wissports. I knew we could compete with any team in our conference but were we going to be able to go into their gyms and beat them consistently?”

The answer was an emphatic yes.

With the loyal help of assistant Brian Hlavka — “He sees things that I miss and I think his strengths are my weaknesses and vice versa,” Shaffer said — the Crusaders are having the greatest run in the history of their program.