All-County girls basketball: Racine Lutheran's Shaffer repeats as Coach of the Year

It was downright ugly the night of Jan. 9.
The Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team got steamrolled 71-35 by Martin Lutheran in Greendale at cold Saturday.
Vanessa Solano riddled the Crusaders on 8-for-12 shooting from beyond the arc and scored 26 points. Martin Luther led 46-14 at halftime. Lutheran had eight assists and 23 turnovers.
But then Steve Shaffer went about demonstrating why he would be voted the All-Racine County Coach of the Year the second straight season.
In the rematch with Martin Luther just nine days later, Lutheran held on for a 50-43 victory in double overtime. This time, Solano was 2 for 4 from 3-point and scored eight points.
The victory allowed Lutheran to climb back into a tie for first place in the Metro Classic Conference with Martin Luther. The Crusaders ended up winning a share of its third straight MCC championship.
How can such a dramatic transformation be explained? Start with the man calling the shots.
“He changed our defense,” junior forward Nevaiah Bell-Tenner said. “He looked over all the other games of teams that played Martin Luther. Like, he looked at how Dominican played Martin Luther, so he used a box-and-one on their man 3-point shooter, Solano.
“So that really helped us. Also, he encouraged us to watch film, so I had the girls come to my house and we all watched film. He encourages us to watch film all the time, which really helps us prepare for games.”
Said Shaffer, “The players did not lose their confidence and bought into our new game plan on how to attack them. That victory and the joy that came with it will be one game that I will never forget.”
But then Shaffer, who was named Coach of the Year for the second straight season in a close vote with Union Grove’s Rob Domagalski and Waterford’s Dena Brechtl, is all about getting results.
Consider this: Lutheran graduated Caroline Strande, the all-time leading scorer among boys or girls in county history. Another starter and a top reserve decided not to to return last season, reducing the Crusaders’ roster to just 10 players.
Sure there was Morgann Gardner, who finished her career as Lutheran’s second-leading all-time scorer and was named the All-Racine County Player of the Year. But Shaffer still revamped his team to maximize his personnel and the Crusaders responded with a 17-4 record and a share of its third straight Metro Classic Conference championship.
“When Caroline was here, there were offenses where she could get the ball,” Bell-Tenner said. “It was really good what she did last year, but it wasn’t just that one player anymore. It was the whole team. The entire team got touches.”
Statistics bear that out.
Gardner led the way with an average of 21.2 points. Bell-Tenner was at 11.6, followed by Alexis Peterson (9.0), Ellie Jaramillo (7.4), Sarah Strande (6.6) and Bella Jaramillo (4.1).
“This year was extra special to me,” Shaffer said. “It seemed like from before the season began, we were going to have to overcome one obstacle after another. First, were we going to have a season at all? Would we be shut down because of COVID or could we do what we needed to do to stay on the court?
“Second, where and when were we going to practice? Our practices were 15 minutes shorter than normal every night, so I knew we were going to have to change how we did things. Finally, having to play every game on the road and develop our own identity this season was not going to be easy. We were predicated to be the fourth best team in our conference by Wissports. I knew we could compete with any team in our conference but were we going to be able to go into their gyms and beat them consistently?”
The answer was an emphatic yes.
With the loyal help of assistant Brian Hlavka — “He sees things that I miss and I think his strengths are my weaknesses and vice versa,” Shaffer said — the Crusaders are having the greatest run in the history of their program.
But more change is on the way. One year after losing the high-scoring Caroline Strande, the 6-foot-2 Gardner is also moving on. Starter Alexis Peterson is among the others who will be graduating.