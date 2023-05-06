The date was Jan. 19.

The Prairie School girls basketball team was seemingly a lost cause in a crucial game.

And its prospects for a second straight Metro Classic Conference championship were hanging in the balance.

Prairie, which was edged 40-38 earlier in the season by MCC power Whitefish Bay Dominican at the Johnson Athletic Center, was getting overwhelmed in the rematch in Whitefish Bay. The Hawks trailed 26-12 at halftime and were in danger of losing valuable footing in the conference race.

“When we were losing by double digits at halftime, we were down and extremely frustrated,” sophomore guard Meg Decker said. “Coach came in and was able to build our confidence back up.”

That coach is Abby Jaramillo, who was voted by her peers as the county’s Coach of the Year this season. Since taking over Prairie’s program prior to the 2021-22 season, she has gone 48-7 overall and 31-1 in the MCC with two conference championships.

Sure, Prairie has one of the most talented players in the state in sophomore guard Jasonya “JJ” Barnes, along with a talented supporting cast. But Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said it goes deeper than that.

“Having good basketball players always helps, but having a great coach unites a team together and takes them to an elite level,” said Domagalski, who was the county’s coach of the year last season. “I am so impressed with Abby’s ability to lead and motivate her team.”

Which brings us back to the night of Jan. 19.

The Hawks recovered to outscore the Knights 34-16 in the second half en route to a stirring 46-42 victory. That comeback was essential because, one month later, Prairie was able to tie Dominican for the MCC championship with 15-1 records.

“When we won it, the celebration in the locker room was like nothing I have ever experienced before,” said Decker, referring to the comeback against Dominican. “It was really fun to see Coach Jaramillo celebrating and dancing just as much as we were.”

What exactly was Jaramillo’s magic touch during halftime of that game?

“She said something along the lines of ‘Why do your faces look like you’ve already lost? We still have a whole half to come back and win this game,’ “ Decker said. “She then said our shots will fall and then we talked about the defensive end.”

Jaramillo, the 1994 All-Racine County Player of the Year at St. Catherine’s who is a member of the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame, knows what it takes to succeed. She graduated from New Mexico as the program’s all-time leading scorer before playing overseas.

To say the least, she has earned the respect of her players.

“There is a lot to admire about Coach Jaramillo,” said forward Sophia Lawler, who is the only starter Prairie is losing to graduation. “She is one of the most successful and committed people I know. When I heard about her athletic career in high school and college, I immediately knew she was going to be not only an amazing coach, but also a woman of inspiration to set goals, work hard, and visualize what you want.

“Very frequently, Coach J always would send quotes by professional athletes or coaches that presented us with a message that dives deeper into the game of basketball. One of my favorites was by Dean Smith. The quote was, ‘Basketball is a beautiful game when the five players on the court play with one heartbeat.’ “

Added Decker: “Her commitment to the success of our program and each player is truly something special. She pushes me extremely hard and is very tough on me, but I know she is doing it for all the right reasons and I attribute a lot of my success and improvement this year to her.”

For Jaramillo, being honored as coach of the year is the latest accomplishment of a noteworthy career.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by my peers for a great season,” she said. “I have been part of many different teams as a player and a coach from my youth to my professional playing career and I can honestly say that this is one of my favorite teams I have ever been associated with.

“I was blessed with the opportunity to coach some very talented athletes, but more importantly, some quality kids who will go far in life because of their work ethic, selflessness, and innate drive to be the best they can be.”