Alan Mills concedes he felt the pressure.
After succeeding Melody Owsley as coach of the perennially strong Prairie School girls basketball program prior to the 2016-17 season, Mills knew he had a tradition to uphold.
And then his first two teams went 4-19 and 8-18.
But Mills didn't feel any external pressure during those challenging two seasons. Instead, it came from within.
"It was from me more than anything else," said Mills, voted the All-Racine County Coach of the Year by the county's coaches. "Melody and I spoke during that first offseason and when she started coaching at Prairie (in 1990), it really wasn't very good. What she built there was really impressive.
"And what I told her was we needed to continue that tradition of good, competitive girls basketball at Prairie."
It just took awhile. But Mills finally started seeing results in 2018 when the Hawks entered the postseason with a 5-17 record, but then upset powerful Racine Lutheran and advanced to the WIAA Division 4 sectional championship.
That run carried over into this season, when Prairie went 18-7 behind the leadership of Brooke Foster and Jolie Larson, who each played for Owsley as freshman. The Hawks advanced to the sectional semifinals, where they lost to the Milwaukee Academy of Science and Shemera Williams, named the Associated Press Player of the Year in Wisconsin.
"We were very fortunate to have that group of players with the two leaders in Brooke and Jolie, who really bought into what we wanted to do," said Mills, a middle school social studies teacher who has been at Prairie for 16 years. "When you have senior leaders like we did who really buy into team first, then it just spreads."
One of the coaches who took notice of this success was Racine Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer, Owsley's longtime assistant.
"I think he's really done a nice job of developing a great relationship with his players," Shaffer said. "I think a lot of that turns around for him and gets the best out of his players.
"This really was his first group, other than Brooke and Jolie, of players who have only played for him and didn't play for Mel. He got those players to fall into his philosophy."
Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders, whose team defeated Prairie 56-53 Dec. 4, appreciated Mills for helping her in any way he could despite his relative inexperience as coach.
"Alan has been one of the coaches who has been super supportive and helpful," said Sanders, who took over Horlick's program in 2017. "I respect him as a coach and he brought that team a long way."
Case coach Wally Booker put it simply when asked about Mills.
"I'm going to tell you something, man," Booker said. "I think he did a hell of a job."
