Steve Shaffer had just been hired days earlier as coach of the Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team in June 2016 and he knew he had some serious work ahead of him.
His new program was coming off a 7-17 record and had not had a winning season in eight years. Shaffer was used to winning as the longtime assistant at Prairie, but it appeared he could be in for some tough times at Lutheran.
And then Shaffer attended a summer camp in Prairie's Johnson Athletic Center and saw the future. Her name was Caroline Strande, a lanky freshman guard who was enrolling at Lutheran that fall.
Maybe the future was now for Shaffer and the Crusaders.
"I was introduced to her and the more I watched her play, the more I knew she was going to be a very nice player and a player who could make a difference in the program," Shaffer said.
That potential has been transformed into reality the last three years. Strande is already the Crusaders' career scoring leader, has set 13 other school records and has been named the All-Racine County Player of the Year.
Racine Lutheran becomes the last of the 10 girls programs in the county to have a player win that honor and it wasn't close in the voting among the coaches. Strande is that dominant.
Not surprisingly, when Strande was interviewed for this story, she was watching the Bradley men's basketball team playing in the NCAA Tournament. She has already verbally committed to play for Bradley and she was studying the game, as she often does.
"I'm a fan of the game, but I also like to learn from the game," she said.
Strande certainly got an early start. As a fourth grader, she was playing against boys. And as she progressed through grade school, Strande was usually playing against older girls.
"My dad got me on a team with all boys at the YMCA and I've always played up," she said. "It was really chaotic. They (the boys) were always fast. But it was fun, though.
"I learned to hold my own on the court and playing against bigger, faster kids really helped in my development as a player."
But the time Strande joined Lutheran's program, Shaffer knew he had a game-changer. And she had been. During the last three seasons, the Crusaders have had successive records of 16-9, 16-7 and 21-3.
She was at her best as a junior, averaging 29.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.2 blocks. Strande earned third-team Associated Press All-State honors, becoming the first Racine Lutheran girls basketball player to earn All-State recognition.
"Caroline is long, athletic, and quick with her first step to the rim," Somers Shoreland Lutheran coach Holly Bahr said. "She gets the defense on the move and consistently hit the step-back jump shot.
"She not only produces for her team on the offensive end but also on the defensive end. She anticipates and disturbs her opponents with quick hands and a long reach. She is a solid rebounder and can take a game over single-handedly."
Strande is used to drawing extra attention from opposing teams, but she handles it so much better than she once did.
Case in point: She faced a box-and-one defense during a 47-43 victory over Whitefish Bay Dominican as a freshman Jan. 24, 2017 and went just 2 for 9 from the floor and scored five points. Facing that same scrutiny in an 84-56 victory over Dominican this season, Strande went 13 for 18 from the floor, 12 for 13 from the free-throw line and scored 40 points.
"You could just tell how much that box and one frustrated her and to see her handle it so much better was great to see," Shaffer said.
This run should continue with Strande and Morgann Gardner, a second-team All-County pick, again heading the Crusaders next season. Among the newcomers will be Sarah Strande, Caroline's only sibling.
"I'm excited to see what happens next year," Strande said.
