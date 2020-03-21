All-County girls basketball: Lutheran's Strande repeats as Player of the Year

Consider this: Prior to Strande’s arrival in 2016, Lutheran was coming off a four-year stretch of going 31-64. In her four years as a starter, the Crusaders went 77-20 with two Metro Classic Conference championships. She led the Crusaders to a 24-1 record as a senior in what was the most successful season in program history.

“it’s been an incredible ride with my teammates and I’m proud of what we accomplished,” Strande, who has received a full scholarship to play for the University of Minnesota. “Coming into high school, I wanted to win conference and we did that twice and we were undefeated during the regular season this year.

“A big thing for me coming into Racine Lutheran was changing the culture and I believe my teammates and I accomplished that.”

Strande had strong support from her teammates, especially junior forward Morgann Gardner, who also received first-team All-County honors. But what she was consistently able to do, especially from a scoring perspective, is something that has not been seen too much in this county.

She was a shooting star who routinely stuffed box scores. Take Feb. 7, when she went 17 for 27 from the floor and finished with 40 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and eight steals in an 82-47 victory victory over Saint Thomas More at Milwaukee.