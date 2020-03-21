All-County girls basketball: Lutheran's Strande repeats as Player of the Year

You could strategize for Caroline Strande for hours. You could instruct your players until you were blue in the face, but when all was said and done, this was the reality: She was almost always going to win the battle.
Take Dec. 14, when a streaking Union Grove was playing Strande and Racine Lutheran in a holiday tournament at Prairie’s Johnson Athletic Center. Union Grove led 37-32 at halftime. And Strande was on her way to committing nine of her team’s 19 turnovers that night.
But when it was all said and done, Strande had made 15 free throws — one less than the leading scorer for Union Grove — and finished with 36 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks. And the Crusaders rallied for a 70-59 victory.
“She had the ability to take over and, no matter what you did, you couldn’t stop her from at least getting an open look,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “I actually thought we played well and she scored over 30 points against us.
“She’s wired differently and that’s why she’s going to play Division I basketball.”
And that’s also why the 5-foot-11 guard is the fifth-leading scorer in state history, the leading scorer among boys or girls in Racine County history and was named All-County Player of the Year for the second straight season after leading Crusaders to unprecedented success.
Consider this: Prior to Strande’s arrival in 2016, Lutheran was coming off a four-year stretch of going 31-64. In her four years as a starter, the Crusaders went 77-20 with two Metro Classic Conference championships. She led the Crusaders to a 24-1 record as a senior in what was the most successful season in program history.
“it’s been an incredible ride with my teammates and I’m proud of what we accomplished,” Strande, who has received a full scholarship to play for the University of Minnesota. “Coming into high school, I wanted to win conference and we did that twice and we were undefeated during the regular season this year.
“A big thing for me coming into Racine Lutheran was changing the culture and I believe my teammates and I accomplished that.”
Strande had strong support from her teammates, especially junior forward Morgann Gardner, who also received first-team All-County honors. But what she was consistently able to do, especially from a scoring perspective, is something that has not been seen too much in this county.
She was a shooting star who routinely stuffed box scores. Take Feb. 7, when she went 17 for 27 from the floor and finished with 40 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and eight steals in an 82-47 victory victory over Saint Thomas More at Milwaukee.
And then there was Jan. 3 against Wilmot at Racine Lutheran. On that night, she went 20 for 27 from the floor and finished with a career-high 45 points along with nine assists, seven rebounds, five blocks and three steals.
You have free articles remaining.
Those are just two examples. So many other performances by Strande rank right up there.
“She wasn’t just a shooter, she was a scorer,” St. Catherine’s coach Jeff Tarkowski said. “She found different ways to score. And I thought she made people on Lutheran better, which is what you want to see in a player such as her.
“She had a higher level of focus on the game and a higher intensity that what you see.”
It came to an end March 5, when Lutheran was defeated 54-47 by Brookfield Academy in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal at Cudahy. With Brookfield Academy double- and triple-teaming Strande, she went 9 for 23 from the floor and had 21 points and 12 rebounds.
It was a fine game for nearly anyone else. By Strande’s standards, it was a disappointment.
“I gave it everything I had,” she said. “Not every shot is going to fall, but I know I have it everything I had and there are some things I can’t control.”
But that doesn’t take anything away from what was a brilliant body of work. There’s no question that she’s the greatest player in the history of Lutheran’s program considering she’s the career leading in points (2,539), field goals made (913), free throws made (583), 3-pointers made (130), rebounds (978), assists (486) and steals (410).
Some of the female greatest players in state history have come from Racine County and Strande has joined that group after four brilliant seasons at Lutheran.
“What people are going to remember her for is not only her ability on the court, but how she improved every year and how she brought credibility to our program,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “Before she got here, we had seven straight losing seasons and she was part of the process of what helped turn our program around.
“She’s going to leave as the most decorated player in school history with the records that she owns and that’s a tribute to how much work she puts into the game and the improvement she made throughout her career.”
There’s one other way Shaffer is going to remember Strande.
“She always wanted the ball and wanted to make the big play,” he said. “And she always had the confidence she could make the big play.
“She really disliked losing. Losing bothered her.”