If this 2019 All-Racine County girls basketball team has a familiar ring to it, there's good reason for that.
Three of the first-team players, Racine Lutheran's Caroline Strande, Waterford's Katie Rohner and Horlick's Olivia Pitrof – were also first team last season. What's more, they could make it three straight next season since all are juniors.
The team is also notable for this reason: One year after Burlington had its first All-Racine County Player of the Year with Jessa Burling, Strande became the first Racine Lutheran player to earn that honor. That means all 10 county basketball programs have had at least one player to win that award.
Here are profiles of the first-team players, as selected by the county's coaches:
Caroline Strande
SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Guard
NOTABLE: Averaged 29.4 points (fourth in the state), 10.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists (fourth in the state), and 4.8 steals (10th in the state). Had 11 double-doubles and three triple-doubles. Set school single season records in points (705), scoring average (29.4), steals (116), free throws made (165), free-throw percentage (78 percent) and assists (156). Became the school career leader in points (1,657), field goals made (594), steals (276), assists (350), free throws made (398), and free-throw percentage (74 percent). Strande helped the Crusaders to their best winning percentage in school history with a 21-3 record (.875) and their first conference championship since 2008. Was named first-team All-Metro Classic Conference and first-team WBCA All-State in Division 4. Verbally committed to Bradley University.
QUOTABLE: "Caroline is a fierce competitor and one of the most athletic players I have ever coached," Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. "Her competitiveness has allowed her to improve her game every season. This past season one of her goals was to improve on her three-point shooting and she jumped from 22 percent last season to 36 percent. Her athleticism allows her to rebound and block shots against taller players as well as explode by defenders off the dribble. She also has great court vision, which allows her to make some incredible passes."
Katie Rohner
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Guard
NOTABLE: Player of the Year in the Southern Lakes Conference. Averaged 17.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.7 steals per game. Has surpassed 1,000 points at Waterford.
QUOTABLE: "Katie was instrumental in our success last postseason and our overall success this past season," Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. "Our 19-5 record and conference championship were the result of many girls stepping up their game. Katie was one of them. She has an assist-to-turnover ratio over 1, which showed how well her decision making was. Her total assists per game (3.0) also shows how often she gave up the ball to someone to find a better shot. Katie is tough to stop. She attacks hard and hits big shots at big times. She likes to be on the stage and doesn't like to lose."
Olivia Pitrof
SCHOOL: Horlick
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Forward
NOTABLE: Averaged 20.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 2,0 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. Was co-Southeast Conference Player of the Year. Had 18 double-doubles recorded this season. Has scored 1,005 points at Horlick. She has a cumulative GPA of 4.34 and is a part of the Biomedical Science Pathway.
QUOTABLE: "Olivia had a strong junior year from start to finish," Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. "She led the SEC in both scoring and rebounds. The SEC has some great players and is one of the strongest conferences around. She is our silent assassin that keeps her cool at all times. Many times, her calmness on the court helps me keep my cool on the bench. You would never know what is going on by simply looking at her. Olivia averaged a double-double and was always hungry to do whatever it took to help the team win. Her team-first mindset makes it easy to coach her. She is always willing to learn and that alone will take her far."
Brooke Foster
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Guard
NOTABLE: Was a four-year starter who was third all-time in scoring at Prairie with 1,163 points. She also ranks in the top 10 in rebounds, assists and steals. First-team All-Metro Classic Conference and was selected to play in WBCA Division 4 All-Star game. Plans to play for Carroll College.
QUOTABLE: "Brooke really bought in these last couple of years," Prairie coach Alan Mills said. "She bought into working hard on her game. She bought into being a leader. She bought in to 'we before me.' She bought in to 'defense wins.' Because of this, she inspired her teammates to buy in, as well. Her character and leadership helped propel this team to a second straight appearance in sectionals and the best record at Prairie since the 2013-14 team that went 25-1. She has left her mark on Prairie basketball."
Ariyah Brooks
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Forward
NOTABLE: First-team All-Southeast Conference. Had 577 points, 400 rebounds and 101 blocks in two seasons at Case (she played for St. Catherine's as a freshman). Averaged 15.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 2.0 blocks and 1.1 assists.
QUOTABLE: "Her inside game really improved and I think she's able to step away from the basket and hit a little 15-foot jump shot," Case coach Wally Booker said. "If she works on her ballhandling skills and is able to create for herself off the dribble, I think she might be a D-I player. But she understands she has a lot of work to do."
