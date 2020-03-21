All-County girls basketball: First team a galaxy of shining stars

With her average of more than 35 points a game, Caroline Strande tended to overshadow other outstanding players in Racine County this season.
And, to say the least, there were some truly elite players.
Katie Rohner graduates as the all-time leading scorer in the illustrious history of Waterford’s program. Olivia Pitrof was a double-double machine for Horlick. Ariyah Brooks is considered by Case coach Wally Booker as the finest player he has coached at the school.
And Morgann Gardner, Strande’s teammate and the only junior on the first team, helped give Lutheran one of the most dominating one-two punches in the state.
Here are profiles on the first-team All-County players, as voted on by the county’s coaches:
Caroline Strande
SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Guard
NOTABLE: Averaged 35.3 points (second in the state), 10.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists (14th in the state), and 5.4 steals (ninth in the state). Strande had 14 double doubles and three triple doubles. She set school-single season records in points (882), scoring average (35.3), steals (134), free throws made (185), and field goals made (321). Strande scored 40 or more points in seven games this season, including a career best 45 points against Wilmot. Her 882 points this season ranks fourth on the state’s single-season scoring list while her 2,539 career points ranks fifth all-time. Caroline is the school career leader in points (2,539), field goals made (913), three pointers made (130), free throws made (583), rebounds (978), steals (410), and assists (486). Strande helped the Crusaders to their best winning percentage in school history with a 24-1 record (.960) and a Metro Classic Conference Championship with a 16-0 record. Was named First-Team All-Metro Classic Conference, Player of the Year for the MCC and First Team Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State in Division 4. Has a scholarship to play for the University of Minnesota.
QUOTABLE: “Caroline leaves Racine Lutheran as the most decorated player in school history,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “It has been an honor and pleasure watching her grow not only as a player but as a fine outstanding young woman these past four years. Caroline was a key component to taking this program to the best four-year record (77-20) in school history. She has a complete all-around game as demonstrated by school records in scoring, rebounding, steals, and assists. I will always remember Caroline as one of the toughest and fiercest competitors that I have had the privilege of coaching.”
Morgann Gardner
SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Forward
NOTABLE: Averaged 16.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 1.8 steals per game. Had eight double-doubles. Gardner ranks second in career scoring with 1,151 points. She helped the Crusaders to their best winning percentage in school history with a 24-1 record (.960) and a Metro Classic Conference championship with a 16-0 record. Was named first-team All-Metro Classic Conference and honorable mention WBCA All-State in Division 4.
QUOTABLE: “Morgann is one of these rare players who loves practice as much as she loves to play the game,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “She works extremely hard and spends long hours to improve her game. This season, what I noticed most was her improvement on the defensive end of the court. A great example of that was when we played Pacelli and she held Sarah Mueller to two points when Morgann was in the game. Mueller was averaging at the time 27 points a game and was also named honorable mention Division 4 All-State. On the offensive end, Morgann can beat you with her outside and inside game. For a 6-2 player, she shoots the ball extremely well from behind the arc (34% this season). Then she can post you up on the low block and score.”
Olivia Pitrof
SCHOOL: Horlick
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Forward
NOTABLE: Pitrof averaged 24.2 points, 13.3 rebounds, one assist, 2.2 steals, and 1.4 block per game. She was first team All-Southeast Conference and was the co-SEC Player of The Year for the second consecutive year. Averaged a double-double. Scored 1,556 career points. Pitrof scored a career-high 41 points against St. Catherine’s Feb. 5 and had a career-high 22 rebounds Jan. 24 against vs Case. Pitrof ranks in the top 10 in rebounding and scoring in the history of Horlick’s program. Was named to the WBCA All-Star team. She has committed to Regis University in Denver. She has a cumulative GPA of 4.39 and is a part of the Biomedical Science Pathway.
QUOTABLE: “Olivia is a great team captain for us this year,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “Her leadership on and off the court helped our team stay together and grow together. Olivia is always sure to put her team first! She is that player who does not say much so when she speaks, everyone listens. I am so proud of the growth Olivia displayed as a leader. It is always bigger than basketball for Olivia and that is what I love about her. She was willing to tutor her teammates and hold them accountable in the halls. Olivia elevated her game in many ways. She was often double teamed and roughed up a bit but always found a way to put the team on her back and make things happen. I will never forget that final moment pulling the seniors off the court and as we hugged and cried I just kept saying ‘Thank you for giving me everything you had in you, every day and night!’ Olivia will truly be missed. She was a humble beast.”
Katie Rohler
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Guard
NOTABLE: Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year two straight seasons. All-time leading scorer at Waterford (1,569 points). Four-year starter and three-year MVP of the team.
QUOTABLE: “Katie has left her mark in the Waterford girls basketball program,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “She has been a playmaker for us the past four years and has left some big shoes to fill. Beyond the statistics and on court performances, Katie is a well rounded individual that has served as an excellent role model for many young girls in our community. She brings a great deal of passion and effort with her in all she does and will be remembered by many for her great sense of humor! Katie will truly be missed next year but we wish her the best of luck as she continues her education and basketball career at Carroll college.”
Ariyah Brooks
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Forward
NOTABLE: Brooks was a two-time first-team All- Southeast Conference and All-County player. Brooks led the Eagles in scoring and rebounding for the second consecutive year. Overall, she finished with 959 career points in three years at Case, and totaled 1,084 points in four years of varsity basketball. A 3.4 GPA student, Ariyah will continue playing basketball for Iowa Western Community College.
QUOTABLE: “In my five years of being the head coach, Ariyah has become the best player I have ever coached at Case,” Case coach Wally Booker said.