All-County girls basketball: First team a galaxy of shining stars

Olivia Pitrof

NOTABLE: Pitrof averaged 24.2 points, 13.3 rebounds, one assist, 2.2 steals, and 1.4 block per game. She was first team All-Southeast Conference and was the co-SEC Player of The Year for the second consecutive year. Averaged a double-double. Scored 1,556 career points. Pitrof scored a career-high 41 points against St. Catherine’s Feb. 5 and had a career-high 22 rebounds Jan. 24 against vs Case. Pitrof ranks in the top 10 in rebounding and scoring in the history of Horlick’s program. Was named to the WBCA All-Star team. She has committed to Regis University in Denver. She has a cumulative GPA of 4.39 and is a part of the Biomedical Science Pathway.

QUOTABLE: “Olivia is a great team captain for us this year,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “Her leadership on and off the court helped our team stay together and grow together. Olivia is always sure to put her team first! She is that player who does not say much so when she speaks, everyone listens. I am so proud of the growth Olivia displayed as a leader. It is always bigger than basketball for Olivia and that is what I love about her. She was willing to tutor her teammates and hold them accountable in the halls. Olivia elevated her game in many ways. She was often double teamed and roughed up a bit but always found a way to put the team on her back and make things happen. I will never forget that final moment pulling the seniors off the court and as we hugged and cried I just kept saying ‘Thank you for giving me everything you had in you, every day and night!’ Olivia will truly be missed. She was a humble beast.”