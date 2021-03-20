All-County girls basketball: Crusaders' Gardner flourished in her first season as focal point

The closest Lutheran came to playing a home game this season was when it traveled to Wind Point — about five miles northeast of its gymnasium — for its rivalry against Prairie. But that never mattered to Gardner, who felt at home on any court.

Perhaps her finest game came Dec. 1. when she had 38 points and 18 rebounds in a 77-52 victory over Saint Thomas More in Milwaukee.

But there was another side of Gardner who willingly deferred to her teammates on offense.

Take a 77-40 victory over St. Catherine’s Jan. 27, when Gardner scored 20 points on 9-for-12 shooting, but also handed out six assists.

And then there was a 78-44 victory over Catholic Central Jan. 2, which Shaffer especially remembers because Gardner was deceptively effective that night.

“A lot has been written about Morgann’s physical skills and her work ethic and all those things are true, but one thing that many people probably don’t know about Morgann is how excited she gets about her teammates’ success,” Shaffer said. “One game that comes to mind from this season is our first game at Catholic Central. Someone asked me after the game about Morgann having a bad game since she only scored 10 points that afternoon.