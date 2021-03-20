All-County girls basketball: Crusaders' Gardner flourished in her first season as focal point

RACINE — At 6-foot-2, Morgann Gardner had the size that is such a premium in high school girls basketball.
She had the touch inside. She had a nice 3-point shot. She had the strength to mix it up for rebounds.
But she also had a role during her first three seasons with the Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team. And that was to complement Caroline Strande, who scored more points than any boy or girl who has played basketball in Racine County.
With the graduation of Strande last year, the focal point shifted to Gardner. And what a coming-out party she had as the undisputed go-to player for the Crusaders.
Averaging 21.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 assists, Gardner led the new-look Crusaders to a 17-4 record and their third consecutive Metro Classic Conference championship.
After the season, she was voted the All-Racine County Player of the Year by the county coaches, with the other finalist being Union Grove senior Angela Slattery.
A Lutheran player has won the award for the third straight season. Prior to Strande winning as a junior in 2019, Lutheran was the only girls program in the county which had never had a Player of the Year.
How much did Gardner progress since her freshman year? She switched into the third person to answer that question.
“Freshman year Morgann, she kind of felt nervous, but excited for the future,” she said. “But senior year Morgann, she had a different mindset of what she really wanted to get out of the game.
“I felt I had been working so hard that, for my senior year, I was going to go out with a bang. I wanted to make it fun, encourage my teammates and keep pushing them so, when I’m gone, they would remember all the things I brought to them.”
What Gardner brought was a great deal. She was a consistent inside presence with her size and shooting touch, connecting on 168 of 367 shots. But she also could step back and drop in a 3-pointer, as evidenced by her 20 baskets from beyond the arc.
“Morgann is a three dimensional scorer,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “She can score inside off of post-ups, beat you off the dribble, and shoot the three.”
There was so much more to Gardner, as bother a player and a leader.
“She rebounds on both ends of the floor with 86 offensive rebounds to go with her 142 defensive rebounds,” Shaffer continued. “She has a tremendous work ethic and is always willing to learn how to improve her game as well as our team success.
“In her four years, she helped lead us to a 78-15 record, which is the best school record in a four-year run. There was also three straight conference championships, which is a first in the Metro Classic. I would also add that this year she did this while playing every game on the road since we could not play at home due to the Racine Ordinance.”
The closest Lutheran came to playing a home game this season was when it traveled to Wind Point — about five miles northeast of its gymnasium — for its rivalry against Prairie. But that never mattered to Gardner, who felt at home on any court.
Perhaps her finest game came Dec. 1. when she had 38 points and 18 rebounds in a 77-52 victory over Saint Thomas More in Milwaukee.
But there was another side of Gardner who willingly deferred to her teammates on offense.
Take a 77-40 victory over St. Catherine’s Jan. 27, when Gardner scored 20 points on 9-for-12 shooting, but also handed out six assists.
And then there was a 78-44 victory over Catholic Central Jan. 2, which Shaffer especially remembers because Gardner was deceptively effective that night.
“A lot has been written about Morgann’s physical skills and her work ethic and all those things are true, but one thing that many people probably don’t know about Morgann is how excited she gets about her teammates’ success,” Shaffer said. “One game that comes to mind from this season is our first game at Catholic Central. Someone asked me after the game about Morgann having a bad game since she only scored 10 points that afternoon.
“I immediately stated that I thought she had one of her best games. She only took 10 shots, but she still had 12 rebounds and three assists. She passed up many scoring opportunities because we had a comfortable lead. That afternoon, it was all about making sure her teammates got the opportunity to score and that they enjoyed the game. It wasn’t about padding her stat sheet like so many players worry about.
“You could tell, she was just out their having fun and enjoying her time playing with her teammates.”
Gardner’s high school career ended on a down note Feb. 13 when the Crusaders lost 45-41 to Whitefish Bay Dominican in a WIAA Division regional championship. Lutheran had won both games against Dominican during the regular season.
But Gardner is just getting started. After she relocates to Northern Texas with her mother in June, she will prepare to start her career at the University of Nebraska Omaha. She is due to report there July 6.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Gardner said. “Every day, I think about Omaha and what to expect. I don’t know what to expect at Omaha, but I’m really positive it’s going to be a great experience.
“Just being with my new teammates, coaches and in a new city, I’m looking for a good college experience and taking my talents to possibly the pros or maybe my future profession as a pharmacist.
“I’m just looking forward to whatever comes into store.”