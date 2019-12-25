All-County Girls Athlete of the Year: Natalia Badillo rewrites record book

We’re not sure what Natalia Badillo will do for an encore next year with the Case High School girls swimming and diving team, but we can venture an educated guess.
At the pace she’s on, the Eagles junior could be the holder of three city records by this time next year.
Badillo already helped set a Racine city relay record and set two individual school records this season — two of those records coming at the WIAA Division 1 State Championships — and won a close vote with Megan Schultz of Burlington Co-op to earn the honor of All-County Girls Swimming Athlete of the Year.
Badillo said being considered with Schultz for the honor was an honor in itself.
“Megan is a really good friend of mine,” Badillo said. “If it was me or her, it would have been nice. She had such a great season.”
Badillo, who has been swimming competitively for South Eastern Aquatics for around 10 years, saved her best for the end of the season.
At the Division 1 Greenfield Sectional, she swam the butterfly leg (lifetime-best 25.92 seconds) of the 200-yard medley relay, which finished in 1:50.32 to break a 36-year-old city and school record.
Badillo was joined in the relay by her freshman sister Sofia Badillo (backstroke) and seniors Sara Bollendorf (breaststroke) and Maya Frodl (freestyle). The old record — the oldest city record still on the books — was 1:52.24, set in 1983 by Chris DeKraay, Paula Castello, Joan Wishau and Steffi Harris. The relay finished 22nd at state (1:51.43).
At the state meet, Badillo improved on of her sectional times in both the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.
She was seeded 24th at state in the 200 IM and moved up to 23rd with a time of 2:12.34, lowering her school record of 2:12.65 she set the previous week at the sectional. In the breaststroke, she was also seeded 24th and moved up to 20th by finishing in a Case-record time of 1:07.05, again lowering her school-record sectional time (1:07.31).
The Badillos, Bollendorf and Frodl also broke school records in the 200 butterfly relay (1:55.31) at the Southeast Conference Relays and in the 100 medley relay (55.47) at the Beloit Invitational.
The results for Badillo are even more impressive considering the Eagles had no place to call home. With the pool at Case shut down, the team practiced at Horlick, Park and even Carthage College in Kenosha.
You have free articles remaining.
Badillo credited her teammates and Case head coach Frank Michalowski for helping keep her and her team focus through it all.
“That was huge,” Natalia said. “Without my teammates, it would have been hard to try to get through all the practices and meet days. Your teammates are there juggling things with you and pushing with you and you can see how everyone helps everyone up.
“If you have a bad day, you should still bring a positive attitude. There was good energy around the team — it was really nice to have a nice environment.
“Frank is probably the biggest factor of all. He helps us a lot and brings a positive attitude.”
Michalowski was effusive in his praise of Badillo’s performances this season.
“She is an outstanding swimmer with an amazing work ethic,” Michalowski said. “She would be thinking about how to improve her strokes and become a better and faster swimmer. She stuck with her rigorous training sessions even when she didn’t immediately see the benefit.
“But with her mental toughness, she was able to focus on the outcome of the season, which showed at the WIAA sectional meet and state meet where she was able to still drop time.”
Natalia said state was one of her season highlights, but working with her teammates was even more satisfying.
“My teammates got me really hyped and brought a lot of energy,” she said. “It was a good season with lots of good memories.”
With a year to go, Natalia could make even more great memories. Having already helped break a 36-year old record, she is only .09 seconds away from the next-oldest city record, the 100 breaststroke mark of 1:06.96 set in 1990 by Leann Lousier of Horlick.
Natalia is also within 5.11 seconds of the city record in the 200 IM of 2:07.23, set in 1996 by Carina Tennessen of Horlick.
Natalia is ready to push herself in the pool and to become a strong leader.
“I want to finish out my high school career doing the most I can do and push myself through the year,” she said. “Hopefully, I’ll have a really good season and I also want to motivate all the new girls and keep the good environment the seniors put in this year.”