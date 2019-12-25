All-County Girls Athlete of the Year: Natalia Badillo rewrites record book

At the state meet, Badillo improved on of her sectional times in both the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.

She was seeded 24th at state in the 200 IM and moved up to 23rd with a time of 2:12.34, lowering her school record of 2:12.65 she set the previous week at the sectional. In the breaststroke, she was also seeded 24th and moved up to 20th by finishing in a Case-record time of 1:07.05, again lowering her school-record sectional time (1:07.31).

The Badillos, Bollendorf and Frodl also broke school records in the 200 butterfly relay (1:55.31) at the Southeast Conference Relays and in the 100 medley relay (55.47) at the Beloit Invitational.

The results for Badillo are even more impressive considering the Eagles had no place to call home. With the pool at Case shut down, the team practiced at Horlick, Park and even Carthage College in Kenosha.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Badillo credited her teammates and Case head coach Frank Michalowski for helping keep her and her team focus through it all.

“That was huge,” Natalia said. “Without my teammates, it would have been hard to try to get through all the practices and meet days. Your teammates are there juggling things with you and pushing with you and you can see how everyone helps everyone up.