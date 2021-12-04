All-County football: Union Grove was class of the county

Start with Craig McClelland, a coach who has been winner during every phase of his football career.

Add a breakaway running back in Cody Cotton, who had everything going for him this season except good health.

Mix in a talented senior class who was pushed for reach their potential by Codey Clapper, a highly regarded weight-training coach.

And let’s not forget talented juniors who include guard Noah Moris and quarterback Nathan Williams.

All of the above made up the Union Grove High School football team, which put together the most successful season in the program’s history.

The Broncos went 11-2 and won their first outright conference championship since 2006. They reached the the third round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs before losing 21-14 to Kettle Moraine with Cotton trying to gut through a shoulder injury.

Who knows? With a healthy Cotton, who was sidelined during the Broncos’ only other loss — a 25-6 loss to state power Mequon Homestead on Sept. 24 — Union Grove just might have seriously contended for a state championship.

Led by Cotton, who became just the second Union Grove player to be named the All-County Player of the Year in football, several Broncos are featured on this year’s All-County team.

Here are profiles of the county’s first-team players, as voted on by the nine county coaches:

Cody Cotton

SCHOOL: Union Grove

CLASS: Senior

POSITION: Running back

AT A GLANCE: Missed the equivalent of four games because of elbow, groin and shoulder injuries, but still rushed for 1,342 yards and 20 touchdowns on 147 carries. He earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors as a utility player and was also honorable mention Associated Press All-State. “Cody had a remarkable season even with his injuries nagging and affecting him,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “Cody showed true grit and effort throughout the season. He was an absolute game changer. Every time he touched the ball, everyone held their breath because of his home run ability. I would have loved to have seen what he could have done with a full season. Regardless he was the most elite and dynamic players in the state. Cody carries a preferred walk on opportunity to Wisconsin.”

John Perugini

SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s

CLASS: Junior

POSITION: Quarterback

AT A GLANCE: Earned first-team All-Metro Classic Conference honors and was voted St. Catherine’s co-MVP on offense after completing 82 of 155 passes for 1,424 yards, with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 290 yards and three TDs on 40 carries. With over 1,700 total yards and 19 TDs, Johnny commanded the Angels’ offense by using his athleticism, exceptional speed, making reads and throwing a great deep ball,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “He showed great composure under pressure and a true understanding of our offense and opponents’ defenses.”

DJ Miller

SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s

CLASS: Junior

POSITION: Running back

AT A GLANCE: “With 1,383 yards rushing and 13 TDs, DJ showed tremendous passion, energy and toughness,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “The workhorse of the Angels offense, DJ used his great slashing, quick burst and jump-cut ability to run his way to being selected All-Region running back by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association,” said St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller, DJ’s father. Miller also earned first-team All-Metro Classic Conference honors, was an All-Metro Classic Conference Academic Scholar Athlete and St. Catherine’s co-MVP on offense.”

Davion Thomas-Kumpula

SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s

CLASS: Junior

POSITION: Wide receiver

AT A GLANCE: Was selected honorable mention All-State by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. Was also All-Region 6, an unanimous All-Metro Classic Conference selection, an All-Metro Classic Conference Academic Scholar Athlete and was voted St. Catherine’s MVP on special teams and a team captain. Caught 49 passes for 970 yards and 10 touchdowns and returned four punts for 185 yards and two TDs. On defense, he had 18 solo tackles, five tackles for losses, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble returned for a touchdown, one interception and 5 passes defensed. “Davion is an elite wide receiver and playmaker,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “He was guarded by the opponents’ best corner and double teamed. Davion continued to get separation using excellent route technique, speed and agility. He is also a tenacious blocker downfield.” On defense: “Davion is a physical corner on run plays and locked down the opponents’ best receiver. He played on the field side and forced plays like an outside linebacker.”

Gavin Zawicki

SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran

CLASS: Senior

POSITIONS: Wide receiver, defensive back

AT A GLANCE: Caught 55 passes for 947 yards and seven touchdowns. Averaged 17.2 yards per reception. On defense, he had 20 unassisted tackles, five assists, three tackles for loss and two interceptions. Earned All-Region 6 honors and was All-Midwest Classic Conference as a wide receiver and defensive back. “He knows how to high-point the ball in the air and was elusive after catching the ball,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. He played defense against other teams’ best receivers. He liked to play bump and run and had size and strength to be physical. Gavin is one of the better receivers that I have coached.”

Luke Kokat

SCHOOL: Union Grove

CLASS: Senior

POSITIONS: Tight end, defensive line

AT A GLANCE: Caught 10 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown and was a key blocker in the Broncos’ rushing attack. On defense, he had 13 solo tackles, 12 assists, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors on offense and defense and was honorable mention on the Associated Press All-State team. Has committed to play for North Dakota State. “Luke had such a profound affect on the game that opposing offensive coordinators schemed to run away from him,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “He was able to completely control one side of the field and played with a great motor and pursuit throughout the game. Luke was truly a game-changer and a force on the edge for our defense.”

Noah Moris

SCHOOL: Union Grove

CLASS: Junior

POSITION: Guard

AT A GLANCE: Has earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference and All-Racine County honors the last two seasons. “Noah helped anchor one of the best offensive lines in the county,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “His motor and tenacity are what separates him from others. His ability to get hands on and move players is a sight to see. We are excited that Noah is returning next year. He has just scratched the surface and I cannot wait to see him after another year in our strength program.”

Brock Malecki

SCHOOL: Waterford

CLASS: Junior

POSITIONS: Offensive and defensive line.

AT A GLANCE: Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors on offense and defense. “Brock was a three-year starter for us and developed into one of the best offensive lineman I’ve been able to coach at Waterford,” coach Adam Bakken said. “He was a dominant blocker in both the run and pass games, he was one of our emotional leaders and also played through a number of injuries throughout the year. His passion and commitment to Waterford football will be something that we will certainly miss.”

Camren McIntosh

SCHOOL: Horick

CLASS: Junior

POSITION: Guard

AT A GLANCE: “Camren is our ‘tight-side’ pulling guard and he led the way for our running backs on sweep and belly plays,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “He is an big kid who is still growing into his body. Cam was a big part of our team’s rushing attack that averaged 295 yards per game and 6.8 yards per carry this season. He has the frame and tools to play at the next level and will benefit from a full off-season in our strength and speed program.”

Abel Mulder

SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s

CLASS: Junior

POSITION: Center

AT A GLANCE: Earned first-team All Metro-Classic Conference honors, was voted St. Catherine’s Guardian Angel Award as best offensive lineman and was also voted a team captain. “Abel is a three-year starter, playing right guard then center, has exceptional fire off the ball and toughness,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “A monster in the weight room and our strongest Angel, Abel also makes the calls on the offensive line. He plays through the whistle and is an extreme competitor.”

Sam Yager

SCHOOL: Case

CLASS: Senior

POSITION: Left offensive tackle

AT A GLANCE: This three-year starter, a team captain, earned second-team All-Southeast Conference honors. “Yager is the first one in the weight room and is a master of his craft,” Case coach Bryan Shredl said. “He is a true technician and is willing to help others become better. Sam is a top-notch football player and person. He is the definition of a student-athlete.”

Benjamin Graham

SCHOOL: Burlington

CLASS: Sophomore

POSITION: Kicker

AT A GLANCE: Southern Lakes Conference leader in made field goals this season. Graham’s longest kick was 35 yards versus Wilmot. Benjamin was also all-conference soccer player.

Joshua Jenkins

SCHOOL: Horlick

CLASS: Senior

POSITION: Defensive tackle

AT A GLANCE: Earned second-team All-Southeast Conference honors after recording 10 unassisted tackles, 15 assists, five tackles for loss, one sack and two fumble recoveries. “Joshua specialized as run stopper up the middle,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “His massive stature (6-1, 350 pounds) demanded several double teams and anchored our defensive front. He has great feet for a man his size, and if he locks in academically and in the weight room, he has the ability to play at the next level.”

Jaylin Pritchett

SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran

CLASS: Senior

POSITIONS: Defensive and offensive tackle

AT A GLANCE: First-team All-Midwest Classic Conference on offense and defense. Is a two-time All-Region 6 selection as a defensive tackle. Had 26 solo tackles, 13 assists, four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble. “Jaylin has the size and perseverance to play at next level. At 6-4 and 315 pounds. he has the size to be a force. He has very quick feet for his size and sheds blocks well. He really plugged the middle and made it difficult for teams to run up the middle.”

Sam Haeuser

SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s

CLASS: Senior

POSITION: Middle linebacker

AT A GLANCE: Earned high honorable mention on the Associated Press All-State team and honorable mention on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Associated All-State team after compiling more than 100 total tackles for the second straight season. He was also a unanimous All-Metro Classic Conference pick, a MCC Academic Scholar Athlere and was a two-time All-Region 6 selection. Haeuser was voted St. Catherine’s MVP on defense the last two seasons. “Sam was the heart and soul of the Angels and most feared linebacker in the conference,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “He was a two-time team captain. “Sam relentlessly pursued to the ball and put punishing hits on the ball carrier. Sam epitomizes ‘Angel Strong.’ “

Gianni Scacco

SCHOOL: Union Grove

CLASS: Senior

POSITION: Linebacker

AT A GLANCE: Was named the All-Southeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-Region 6 honors after compiling 87 total tackles, two sacks, 12 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. “Gianni plays with great instinct and anticipation,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “His ability to diagnose and play sideline to sideline is an incredible sight to see. Gianni plays with great leverage, has great pursuit and is always around the ball. He is a nightmare for opposing offensive lineman and fullbacks to try and block. We are very proud of his growth and cannot wait to watch him at the next level.”

Aidan Schaefer

SCHOOL: Waterford

CLASS: Junior

POSITION: Linebacker

AT A GLANCE: “Aidan was a great player for us defensively,” Waterford coach Adam Bakken said. “He attacks the ball with toughness and great technique which made him our leading tackler with 140 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss and two sacks. He was a great surprise for us this year when you consider his size at playing middle linebacker is at about 160 pounds. It is great to know that one of the leading tacklers in the area will be returning next season for Waterford.”

Jordan Brown

SCHOOL: Horlick

CLASS: Senior

POSITION: Outside linebacker

AT A GLANCE: Earned first-team All-Southeast Conference honors despite having his season shortened by injury. “Jordan Brown has been a two way starter at running back and outside linebacker for us the past two seasons,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “He is a reliable and smart outside backer who does an excellent job of helping direct traffic to our less experienced players. He is a team captain, and an all around great teammate. Jordan was our most experienced linebacker and helped anchor our linebacking corps. He suffered a season ending injury against Case and missed the last three games of the season. Despite having his season cut short, he totaled 25 tackles, 16 assists, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble.”

Miles Gallagher

SCHOOL: Horlick

CLASS: Senior

POSITION: Defensive back

AT A GLANCE: Earned first-team All-Southeast Conference honors. “Miles Gallagher was our top defensive player over the last half of the season. Miles would often be locked up man to man versus a teams’ top wide receiver and only gave up one TD this season. He has a great understanding of his position and was all over the field for us making plays. We were forced to play him at linebacker for a few games this year as well due to several key injuries, and he did an outstanding job transitioning. He is a two-way player who played through several nagging injuries all season long. Miles was a dog for us all season. He totaled 41 tackles, 23 assists, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and seven passes broken up.”

Danny Kniep

SCHOOL: Burlington

CLASS: Junior

POSITION: Punter

AT A GLANCE: “Danny lead the conference in punt average with a 41-yard average,” Burlington coach Eric Sulik said. “Danny landed six punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.” Kniep was an honorable mention All-Southern Lakes Conference punter and also started at defensive end.

