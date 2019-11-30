All-County football: Racine Lutheran's Smith lives for the game

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Scott is obviously an outstanding coach,” Aldrich said. “His continued success over time is a true testament to this. His teams are always fundamentally sound and physically tough.

“Competing against teams coached by Scott Smith has always been a challenge I have looked forward to. You always know his teams will be well prepared and will do their best to expose any flaws.”

“Scott was at his best again this season. One year after leading the Crusaders to their first appearance in a WIAA championship game at Camp Randall Stadium, his Crusaders were ranked No. 1 all season among small schools in the Associated Press state poll. They also won their first outright conference championship since 2006.

Their season came to a disappointing end Nov. 8, when the Crusaders lost 20-0 to eventual Division 6 state champion Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs in the quarterfinals. But that doesn’t detract from the big picture, which has been rosy at Lutheran since he took over at his alma mater.

“Winning the conference was one of our goals,” said the 59-year-old Smith, who became a first-time grandfather in November. “Even though we didn’t get the other goal of making it to Madison again, it was just a great group of kids.