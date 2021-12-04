All-County football: McClelland has succeeded at all of his stops

Fifteen years before Craig McClelland was named the All-Racine County Player of the Year in football, a quote from his high school coach said it all.

It was in the Nov. 26, 2006 Journal Times where Jeff Urban, then coach of the Union Grove High School football team, said this about his senior quarterback: "Craig is one of the most unselfish players I've ever coached. Even when he was a sophomore and I told him I was thinking about trying him at tight end, all he said was, 'I just want to win.' "

And for the last 15 years, McClelland has been doing just that.

During the 2005 and '06 seasons, McClelland quarterbacked the Broncos, who has endured years of futility on the field to WIAA playoff appearances.

As quarterback of the Racine Raiders from 2012-15, McClelland was a skilled, yet modest player who routinely accepted blame and credited his teammates. During his four-year run, the Raiders won two national championships and was regarded by his coach, Wilbert Kennedy, as the finest minor league quarterback in the nation.

And then McClelland retired from playing at the age of 26 and took over his old high school program. In his seven years as coach, he has led the Broncos a 37-29 record, including 15-3 the last two seasons.

After leading his team to an 11-2 record and the third round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, he was named the All-Racine County Coach of the Year by his eight counterparts in the county. He was considered to be such an obvious choice that there wasn't even a vote.

"Coach McCelland has done a great job of developing his senior class," Burlington coach Eric Sulik said. "You could tell last season that they were going to be special this season. They were fast, physical and played with a lot of discipline."

Yes, McClelland is a winner. He returned to Union Grove determined to build a winner and he went on to put together the most successful team in the history of this program.

"This program, when I played, we were pretty successful," said McClelland, who turned 33 in October. "Even after I stepped away, they had their moments where they were pretty solid and really good.

"And then when I came back as a coach, it was kind of where it was before I played — kids weren't wanting to come out and there were just some really tough years.

"I'm glad where we're at right now and I'm happy and proud of our kids and our coaches for the fact that when people come to Union Grove to play us or we play on the road, it's hard for them to just put a 'W' in that column when they see the name 'Union Grove.' "

That was especially evident Aug. 27, when the Broncos travelled to Illinois to play Williamsville. In 2019, Williamsville went 14-0 and won the Illinois Division 3A championship and entered the showdown against Union Grove with a 20-game winning streak.

The Broncos left Illinois that night with a 41-18 victory.

And then did it behind a devastating running attack that featured Cody Cotton, named the county's Player of the Year this season.

That's what might impress Racine Lutheran coach Scott Smith more than anything about McClelland. As a quarterback, McClelland was known for throwing the ball and once passed for more than 5,000 yards in a season with the Raiders.

Nevertheless, he didn't hesitate to adjust to maximize his personnel.

"You've got to give him credit for what he did," said Smith, whose team lost to Union Grove 35-14 in the season opener Aug. 19. "So many coaches are one dimensional and they have the attitude, 'This is the way we run things.'

"Craig's not that was and I think that's what made him have such a great year this year. Being a (former) quarterback, you usually want to throw the ball all the time when you become a coach, but he understood he had the line to run the ball and he adjusted to what his personnel was.

"That's the sign of a good coach."

And a winner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0