All-County football: Horlick's Fletcher, Lutheran's Kraus, Burlington's Wallace lead first team

It was a season — make that two seasons — that was reduced to a mess by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Six of the nine Racine County teams forged ahead with their seasons last fall, with varying degrees of success. Players were frequently quarantined because of the virus. Games were cancelled or postponed. Seasons ended quietly with no playoff games and little fanfare.
And then teams in the state that elected not to play a fall schedule played in the spring. Included in that mix were Horlick, Park and Case, which started their seasons in March.
The Associated Press elected to have separate All-State teams for the fall and spring. Racine Lutheran senior wide receiver Nolan Kraus earned first-team honors as an all-purpose player on the fall team and Horlick sophomore linebacker Blake Fletcher was a first-team linebacker on the spring team.
As another season gets underway — and this one will hopefully be far more routine than last year, here is the All-County football team for the 2020-21 school year, as voted on by the county’s coaches:
Peyton O’Laughlin
SCHOOL: Burlington
CLASS: Graduated in 2021
POSITION: Quarterback
LAST SEASON: Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors after completing 60 of 109 passes for 1,061 yards, with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions, in six games. Former Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen said O’Laughlin “sees the field well, throws well in the short and deep passing game, is student of the game and completely changed his throwing mechanics last off-season with endless hours of throwing the ball.”
Kobe Brown
SCHOOL: Case
CLASS: Graduated in 2021
POSITION: Running back
AT A GLANCE: Rushed for for 717 yards on 65 carries (11.0 average) and six touchdowns. Was honorable mention on the Associated Press Spring All-State team. Said Case coach Bryan Shredl: “He is everything you want in a running back and has grown so much as a blocker.”
Zach Wallace
SCHOOL: Burlington
CLASS: Graduated in 2021
POSITION: Running back, defensive back.
AT A GLANCE: Was three-time All-Southern Lakes Conference first-team selection and honorable mention Associated Press All-State. Was leading returning rusher in the state going into 2020 season and rushed for nearly 3,400 yards and 44 touchdowns in his career. As a senior, he rushed for 911 yards and 14 touchdowns on 126 carries despite playing behind a young offensive line. Defensively, he had 13 solo tackles, 21 assists and one tackle for loss. “Zach is the best two-way player that I have coached in my 18 years coaching,” former Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen said.
Austin Carrillo
SCHOOL: Case
CLASS: Graduated in 2021
POSITION: Offensive line
AT A GLANCE: Was a three-year starter at right offensive tackle. Said Case coach Bryan Shredl: “Austin has grown as a leader throughout his career here at Case. He is going to Concordia-St. Paul (Minn.) to join his brother who plays offensive line there, as well. He is a kid that I never had to worry about with his grades or being on time to practice. He played at nose guard, which made a big difference defensively for us.”
Noah Moris
SCHOOL: Union Grove
CLASS: Was a sophomore last season
POSITION: Offensive line
AT A GLANCE: Received the most points for offensive linemen for the Southern Lakes Conference. Said Union Grove coach Craig McClelland: “As a sophomore, Noah helped anchor an offensive line that averaged 250 yards per game. Noah is special. His ability to move interior defensive linemen and linebackers is something special. I’m very excited for his bright future.”
Ian Schaal
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Graduated in 2021
POSITION: Offensive line
AT A GLANCE: First-team All-Southern Lakes Conference for the Wolverines, who rushed for 895 yards and 14 touchdowns during a season that was limited to five games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “He was one of the best linemen in our league,” Waterford coach Adam Bakken said.
Danny Feest
SCHOOL: Horlick
CLASS: Was a sophomore last season
POSITION: Offensive line
AT A GLANCE: He helped anchor a line for a team that was third in the state in rushing during the spring season with 2,300 yards. The Rebels also ranked second in the state during the spring season in average yards per carry (7.8) and rushing touchdowns (22). Said Horlick coach Brian Fletcher: “Danny is a great athlete who plays with great physicality. He excelled at trap blocks and pulling and leading for our backs.”
Seth Hultman
SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran
CLASS: Was a junior last season
POSITION: Offensive line
AT A GLANCE: This three-year starter was the highest-graded offensive line for Lutheran, coach Scott Smith said, and the top vote-getter among offensive linemen in the Midwest Classic Conference. Said Smith: “He is very aggressive and pulls and traps well.”
Nolan Kraus
SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran
CLASS: Graduated in 2021
POSITIONS: Wide receiver, running back, linebacker
AT A GLANCE: Was Offense Player of Year in the Midwest Classic Conference and earned first-team honors on the Associated Press Fall All-State team as an All-purpose player. Was selected to play in the Shriner’s All-State game. Caught 48 passes for 632 yards (13.2 average) and eight touchdowns. Rushed for 692 yards and 11 touchdowns on 75 carries (9.2 average). “We moved him around to get him the ball in different ways,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said.
Ethan Safar
SCHOOL: Burlington
CLASS: Graduated in 2021
POSITION: Wide receiver
AT A GLANCE: Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors after catching 27 passes for 464 yards and five touchdowns. His average of 17.2 yards per catch led the SLC. Said former Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen: “He was explosive down the field, a great blocker, a complete football player, great leader and exceptional student.”
Trevor Hancock
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Was a senior last season
POSITION: Tight end
AT A GLANCE: Was unanimous All-Southern Lakes Conference first team after catching eight passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns. Averaged 24.0 yards per reception. Said Waterford coach Adam Bakken: “He was the best player on our team. He was an incredible blocker.” Hancock also was first-team All-SLC on defense, where he had four sacks.
Benjamin Graham
SCHOOL: Burlington
CLASS: Was a freshman last season
POSITION: Kicker
AT A GLANCE: Graham quickly filled the void left by the graduated Cora Anderson, one of the most productive extra-point kickers in state history. Graham converted 20 of 24 extra-point attempts.
Gavin Roanhouse
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Graduated in 2021
POSITION: Defensive end
AT A GLANCE: Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference after compiling six sacks and seven tackles for loss in a season limited by the COVID-19 pandemic. Referring to Roanhouse and Hancock, Waterford coach Adam Bakken said: “These two were the best pair of defensive ends I’ve ever coached and the best two defensive lineman in our league last year.”
Marcel Tyler
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s
CLASS: Was a senior last season.
POSITION: Defensive end
AT A GLANCE: Had 31 solo tackles, 10 assists, six sacks, 19 tackles for loss and three pass knockdowns. Was selected as an All-Region defensive end by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, earned first-team All-Metro Classic Conference’s and was named St. Catherine’s Most Valuable Player on defense. Has a scholarship to Iowa Wesleyan. Said St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller: He showed excellent leverage with great reach, strong wrong arm rip technique, excellent pass-rush pursuit and force down the line. He has an excellent motor.”
Nathan Zawicki
SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran
CLASS: Was a senior last season
POSITION: Defensive end
AT A GLANCE: Was Defensive Player of the Year in Midwest Classic Conference and honorable mention on the Associated Press Fall All-State team. Was All-Region the last two years and was named the WFCA Shriners All-State team. Had 32 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and ranked first in the conference in sacks with nine. Said Lutheran coach Scott Smith: “He was one of our fastest players. He understands how to use leverage and is very quick off the ball.”
Blake Fletcher
SCHOOL: Horlick
CLASS: Was a sophomore last season
POSITION: Linebacker, quarterback
AT A GLANCE: Despite being a sophomore, Fletcher provided leadership and tenacity on a defensive unit that only gave up an average of 165 yards and 12 points per game last season. He recorded 70 tackles, including 15 for loss. He also had one sack, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and four pass breakups. He led the conference in tackles and was selected to the All-Region Team. Fletcher was first-team as a linebacker on the Associated Press Spring All-State team. Said Horlick coach Brian Fletcher, Blake’s father: “Blake is first in his class academically, works harder than any kid I have ever coached, and possesses great integrity.”
Sam Haeuser
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s
CLASS: Was a junior last season
POSITION: Linebacker
AT A GLANCE: The two-year starter had 26 solo tackles, 11 assists, one sack, nine tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Was first-team All-Metro Classic Conference and a WFCA All-Region selection. Was a team captain. Said St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller: “He was a leader, he makes all defensive adjustments and was the heart of our defense. He can play inside and outside. He’s an excellent attack and leverage player and gets good separation off blockers. He has an excellent motor and pursues relentlessly to the ball. He’s extremely physical at attack point.”
Diego Fuentes
SCHOOL: Case
CLASS: Was a senior last season
POSITION: Linebacker
AT A GLANCE: Had 58 tackles, five of which were for loss. Said Case coach Bryan Shredl: “He was a hard-nosed leader of our defense who has gone through a lot in the past year. We all knew he was going to have a great year and when we moved him to our strong side, it helped tremendously. We shut out each of our last two opponents.”
Justin Mittelstaedt
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Was a senior last season
POSITION: Linebacker
AT A GLANCE: Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors after finishing second on Waterford in total tackles. Has 23 solo tackles and 21 assists.
Gavin Zawicki
SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran
CLASS: Was a junior last season
POSITION: Defensive back
AT A GLANCE: Had 18 tackles, five passes defensed and one interception. He was the leading vote-getter among defensive backs in the Midwest Classic Conference. Said Racine Lutheran coach Scott Smith: He had great instincts and always played opponent’s best receiver. He’s very physical and loves to play bump and run. He’s one of the best defensive backs I coached.”
Jameer Barker
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s
CLASS: Was a senior last season
POSITION: Defensive back
AT A GLANCE: The two-year starter had 12 solo tackles, four assists, one tackle for loss and four knockdowns. Was a first-team All-Metro Classic Conference selection and a team captain. Said St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller: “He defended opponent’s best receiver and played excellent man coverage and zone range. He was a good outside force player on run.”
Danny Kniep
SCHOOL: Burlington
CLASS: Was a sophomore last season
POSITION: Punter
AT A GLANCE: Kniep averaged 35.6 yards per punt and placed six punts inside the 20-yard line.