All-County football: Horlick's Fletcher, Lutheran's Kraus, Burlington's Wallace lead first team

Nathan Zawicki

AT A GLANCE: Was Defensive Player of the Year in Midwest Classic Conference and honorable mention on the Associated Press Fall All-State team. Was All-Region the last two years and was named the WFCA Shriners All-State team. Had 32 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and ranked first in the conference in sacks with nine. Said Lutheran coach Scott Smith: “He was one of our fastest players. He understands how to use leverage and is very quick off the ball.”

Blake Fletcher

AT A GLANCE: Despite being a sophomore, Fletcher provided leadership and tenacity on a defensive unit that only gave up an average of 165 yards and 12 points per game last season. He recorded 70 tackles, including 15 for loss. He also had one sack, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and four pass breakups. He led the conference in tackles and was selected to the All-Region Team. Fletcher was first-team as a linebacker on the Associated Press Spring All-State team. Said Horlick coach Brian Fletcher, Blake’s father: “Blake is first in his class academically, works harder than any kid I have ever coached, and possesses great integrity.”