It could be argued that this was the most memorable season in the history of high school football in Racine County.
Two county teams, St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran, advanced to the state championship games in their respective divisions. And St. Catherine’s, behind Wisconsin Football Coaches Association first-team quarterback Da’Shaun Brown, won the program’s first championship with a thrilling 8-7 victory over St. Croix Central.
There were several other outstanding players, with just a few of them being Waterford running back Tanner Keller, Burlington wide receiver Nick Webley, Case linebacker Tay Willis, Park defensive lineman Raishein Thomas and Horlick defenders Stephon Chapman, Jaydin McNeal and Jager Clark.
And who could forget Tyler Tenner’s remarkable stretch during the postseason, when he came up with huge performances in five straight games.
Here are profiles on the All-Racine County first-team players, as voted on by the county’s coaches:
Da’Shaun Brown
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Quarterback
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association first-team All-State, first-team All-Metro Classic Conference, team captain.
QUOTABLE: “Da’Shaun finished his senior season in dramatic fashion,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “He improved statistically in every category as our quarterback. Da’Shaun was faced with a tremendous amount of adversity throughout the season with defenses doing everything and anything to stop him. Yet his great composure and poise in the final minutes of the state semifinal and title game will go down as legendary moments in St. Catherine’s football history.”
Tyler Tenner
SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran
CLASS: Junior
POSITION: Running back
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: First-team All-Metro Classic Conference. Led Racine County in rushing for the second straight season with 2,229 yards on 226 carries. Also led the county in rushing with 186 points. Rushed for 1,086 yards and scored 15 touchdowns in five postseason games.
QUOTABLE: “Tyler has great balance and the speed to break away,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “His low center of gravity makes it hard to bring him down. He also returned three punts for touchdowns.”
Tanner Keller
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Junior
POSITION: Running back
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: Offensive Player of the Year in the Southern Lakes Conference for the second straight season. Rushed for 1,725 yards and 29 touchdowns on 164 carries.
QUOTABLE: “Tanner had one of the best seasons at running back in the entire state,” Waterford coach Adam Bakken said. “He is the most complete running back I’ve coached in eight years at Waterford. He has the ability to break tackles with his power, run away from defenders with his speed, catch the ball out of the backfield, and block. He also has a will and drive to win that is second to nobody.”
Nick Webley
SCHOOL: Burlington
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Receiver
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: Two-time first team All-Southern Lakes Conference. Two-time first team All Racine County. Had 30 catches for 634 yards and 10 touchdowns through five games before suffering a season-ending injury. He also scored two times in the run game. Led the state in yards and touchdowns at the time of his injury.
QUOTABLE: “Nick was on his way to what I believe would have been an All-State season,” Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen said. “He played at a high level in each of the five games we had him for. He did this while seeing double, and at times, triple coverage. He is a dynamic football player. He has a bright future at the next level.”
Luke Nelson
SCHOOL: Union Grove
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Receiver
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: First-team All-Southern Lakes Conference. Led Racine County in receptions with 47 for 619 yards and six touchdowns.
QUOTABLE: “Luke made a lot of big plays for us this year,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “He’s very long and has deceptive speed. He’s tough to bring down after the catch. His ability to stem and stack a defensive back along with him high pointing the football is what makes him such a great route runner and receiver.”
Aleks Haeuser
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Tight end
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All Region Team, first-team All-Metro Classic Conference. Team captain. Caught a 20-yard pass on fourth-and-eight with less than two minutes remaining in 30-28 state semifinal victory over Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran. Caught three passes for 41 yards in state championship game.
QUOTABLE: “Aleks showed great leadership qualities throughout the season and was an excellent team captain,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “He continued to be a trusting target for Da’Shaun, making miraculous catches throughout the season. We will always remember the QB sack he had with one second left on the clock in the state semifinal game to preserve the win.”
Ben Zahn
SCHOOL: Horlick
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Offensive line
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: First-team All-Southeast Conference. Team captain. RUSD All-Academic Team (ranked 14 of 403 in his class).
QUOTABLE: “Ben is a physical offensive lineman with good feet,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “Ben is a two-year starter and an integral part of a run game that amassed 7,363 yards, 92 touchdowns, and 321.2 yards per game over the past two seasons. Ben excels as a pulling guard and was the lead blocker on our buck sweep plays. Our running backs averaged 10.7 yards per carry running behind Ben the past two seasons. He has a unique combination of size, speed, tenacity, and agility that make him a special player. Ben is an outstanding leader and often organized offensive line film sessions with first year starters.”
Trevor Pye
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Junior
POSITION: Offensive line
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: Was one of the key blockers for a Waterford rushing attack that gained 3,377 yards and had two 1,000-yard rushers in Tanner Keller and Dominic Miller. First-team All-Southern Lakes Conference.
QUOTABLE: “Trevor had one of the most dominant years at offensive guard that I’ve seen,” Waterford coach Adam Bakken said. “His power and quickness make him one of the best players in the area, his size and burst off the ball make him one of the best pulling lineman that I’ve coached, and he also has the footwork to pass block and pick up blitzing linebackers without needing help from other lineman.”
Alex Schulz
SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Offensive line
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: First-team All-Metro Classic Conference. Was one of the key blockers for a rushing attack that had 4,284 yards.
QUOTABLE: “He was a big, strong blocker who led the team in pancake blocks with 17,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “He was the leader of the offensive line after we graduated three of our five starters last year. He was a great leader for opening holes for Tyler Tenner.”
Tim Carthron
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Offensive line
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All Region Team. First-team All-Metro Classic Conference.
QUOTABLE: “As a four-year starter for the Angels, Tim made a seamless transition from left tackle to left guard this year,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “Tim used his excellent footwork and drive to dominate his opponent in the trenches. Tim was an integral part of an offense that led the state in total yards and total points.”
Gavin Moriarity
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Offensive line
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: First-team All-Metro Classic Conference.
QUOTABLE: “Gavin was the perfect gentleman on the field — hoot’n and hollering, motivating his teammates, then putting out a friendly hand to pick up the opponent he just knocked down,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “He was a true throwback player who always played through the whistle with mean intentions.”
David Voss
SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran
CLASS: Junior
POSITION: Kicker
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: Converted 64 of 68 extra-point kicks. Was 1 for 1 on field-goal attempts, kicking a 27-yarder against Park.
QUOTABLE: “It was pretty much automatic with him kicking our extra points,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “Having no goal posts at school, he did a fantastic job. He stayed on the field and was second team (All-County) on offense and defense.”
Adrian Garcia
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Defensive line
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association first-team All State. Defensive Player of the Year in the Metro Classic Conference. WisSports.Net Tim Krumrie Award semi-finalist for best defensive lineman. Team captain. Had four solos, two assists, one tackle for loss in state championship game. Had five solos, four assists and one tackle for loss in state semifinal.
QUOTABLE: “Adrian showed a tremendous amount of heart and toughness starting both ways during the playoffs,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “Adrian continued to play with an aggressive attitude, dominating his opponent on both sides of the ball. He perfected his technique and used his speed and agility to defeat double teams.”
Boyd Biggs
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Defensive line
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: First-team All-Southern Lakes Conference.
QUOTABLE: Boyd was our only two-way lineman and, even playing both sides of the ball, he constantly needed to be double-teamed while on defense,” Waterford coach Adam Bakken said. “He was equally effective against the run and pass and never asked to be taken out of a game, which showed his toughness and never give-up attitude.”
Jaydin McNeal
SCHOOL: Horlick
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Defensive end/outside linebacker
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association honorable mention All-State. Running Back of the Year in the Southeast Conference. First-team in the SEC at running back and defensive end, All-Region 1st Team, honor Student, team captain. Had 45 Tackles, 13 Tackles for loss, six sacks, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery for TD. Holds unofficial Horlick records with 27 career tackles for loss and two fumbles returned for touchdowns.
QUOTABLE: “Jaydin is a skilled and versatile football player who was dominant on both sides of the ball,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said.. “As a two-year starter and team captain, Jaydin has grown into one of the most respected players in the state. He unfortunately suffered an ankle sprain that sidelined him for three and a half games, or he would have likely been a first-team All-State player on both sides of the ball. Jaydin flawlessly transitioned from outside linebacker to a stand up defensive end this season. Jaydin is a quiet leader who let his pads do the talking. He was a constant disruption for offenses the past two seasons, and our “go-to” guy in crunch time.”
Raishein Thomas
SCHOOL: Park
CLASS: Junior
POSITION: Defensive end
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: Repeated as a first-team All-Southeast Conference and All-County pick. He finished with 72 tackles, seven sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, 11 batted balls, two forced fumbles, and a blocked punt.
QUOTABLE: “Thomas has been the most productive player on our defense for the past two years,” Park coach Danny Hernandez said. “He has dedicated himself to the classroom and weight room, and plays with ferocious energy. He has all the measurables you want in a defensive end and with a great off-season, has the potential to be a Division I recruit.”
Stephon Chapman
SCHOOL: Horlick
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Linebacker
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: First-team Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State. Regional Defensive Player of the Year. Southeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year. SEC outside linebacker of the Year. All-Region and All-SEC first team the last two seasons. Was a four-year All-County player. Honor student. Had 56 Tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. Has the unofficial Horlick record with 13.5 career sacks.
QUOTABLE: “Stephon is one of the most respected defensive players in Wisconsin’s 2019 class,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “His leadership, nose for the ball, and ferocious hits are what make him such a recognized player. Stephon is a ‘team-before-me’ player and one of the best all-around leaders I have ever coached. His combination of athleticism fearlessness, and fierce-competitiveness have produced some of best defensive hits I have seen in high school football. Stephon is a vocal leader on our defensive unit, and plays sideline to sideline. He is equally dominant as an edge pass-rusher as he is making reads and playing in space. Stephon lives for Friday nights, but treats every practice like a game day.”
Tay’Zharion Willis
SCHOOL: Case
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Linebacker
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: First-team All-Southeast Conference. SEC Linebacker of the Year. First-team All-Region and team captain. Had 113 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
QUOTABLE: “Tay is a big, strong linebacker who was one of the hardest hitters I have coached on the football field,” Case coach Bryan Shredl said. “He was one of the best linebackers who has played at Case. When he would blitz, he blew up the line of scrimmage.”
Jager Clark
SCHOOL: Horlick
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Linebacker
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: First-team All-Region and All-Southeast Conference the last two seasons. Was a three-time All-Racine County linebacker. Had 102 Tackles, four tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries. Holds unofficial Horlick record with 321 career tackles.
QUOTABLE: “Jager was the heart and sole in the middle of our defense the past two years,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “Jager’s toughness, tenacity, and high football IQ make him a defensive force at the linebacker position. Jager plays the game with passion, and has worked his tail off for everything he’s achieved. He is a role model student-athlete who epitomizes what it means to be a Rebel. Jager’s year round commitment to the weight room has allowed him to become one of the premier linebackers in the state.”
Chris Fish
SCHOOL: Case
CLASS: Junior
POSITION: Linebacker
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: Second-team All-Southeast Conference linebacker, and team captain. Played in just five games and had 59 total tackles with 18 of them being tackles for loss. He also had four sacks.
QUOTABLE: “Strongest kid in the program,” Case coach Bryan Shredl said. “Squatting over 500 pounds, he has translated it to the football field. He plays with emotion and a never-quit attitude. Looking for a big senior season from Fish.”
Larry Canady
SCHOOL: Park
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Safety
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: Canady finished the season with five interceptions and 60 tackles. Was a ball-hawk with the ability to fill the alleys. Was named team MVP. Caught 10 passes for 168 yards against Case during a rainy night.
QUOTABLE: “Larry wanted to prove he wasn’t just a basketball player but could get it done on the gridiron and he did just that,” Park coach Danny Hernandez said. “Larry is a consummate professional in the way he approaches his training, practice, and games. He was tough and consistent and made big plays in every game.”
JayVian Farr
SCHOOL: Case
CLASS: Sophomore
POSITION: Defensive back
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: First-team All-Southeast Conference wide receiver, second-team All-SEC as a defensive back. Team captain. Had 21 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, five pass deflections and four interceptions.
QUOTABLE: “JayVian is a very smart young man in the classroom and on the football field,” Case coach Bryan Shredl said. “He is extremely athletic for his size and is one of the fastest kids in the program. He is a perfectionist and it shows on Friday nights.”
Patrick Wade
SCHOOL: Horlick
CLASS: Junior
POSITION: Defensive back
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: Honorable mention All-Southeast Conference, honor student.
QUOTABLE: “Patrick played man coverage all season on teams’ top wide receiver,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “He progressed throughout the season and made some big plays for us in critical situations. By the end of the year, teams tended to not throw the ball to his side of the field. He is physical, possesses great ball skills, and has the closing speed necessary to play corner at the next level. He is a passionate player who has used football as a springboard for excellence.”
Anthony Schiro
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s
CLASS: Junior
POSITION: Punter
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: First-team All-Metro Classic Conference. Had several punts inside the 20-yard line line in big games.
QUOTABLE: “Anthony continued to perfect his punting technique throughout the year,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “He was extremely dedicated and even though we did not punt much, when he was called to do his job, he did it with excellent poise and confidence. Against Martin Luther for the conference title, Anthony bombed a punt to their 12-yard line, giving us great field advantage.”
