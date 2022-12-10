All-County football: Elite group made this a year to remember

Football is obviously alive and well in Racine County.

While the numbers may not be there as much as they used to be for various reasons, one would never guess that from the results. Eight of the nine Racine County programs advanced to WIAA playoffs this season and three of them — St. Catherine’s, Racine Lutheran and Burlington — reached the third round.

That success carried over into the postseason. Horlick linebacker Blake Fletcher earned first-team Associated Press All-State honors while two others, St. Catherine’s Davion Thomas and Union Grove’s Noah Moris, were second team. Thomas made the team at both wide receiver and defensive back.

New Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell has noticed. He offered a preferred walk-on opportunity to Thomas, which was accepted. And on Dec. 2, he visited Horlick, to discuss with Fletcher the possibility of playing for the Badgers.

Here are profiles on the first-team All-Racine County players, as voted on by the county’s coaches:

Blake Fletcher SCHOOL: Horlick

CLASS: Senior POSITIONS: Linebacker and quarterback

AT A GLANCE: Was first-team Associated Press and WFCA All-State. Was the Southeast Conference Inside Linebacker of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. He led all of D1 in total tackles with 146 through 10 games, including a state-best 9.2 solo tackles per game. He also accounted for 22 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, two sacks, two interceptions and three passes knocked down. Earned first-team All-State honors as a sophomore on the 2021 spring alternate season team, but missed most of his junior season with a broken tibia. Played every offensive and defensive snap as a senior, Was a finalist for the John Anderson Award as the state’s top linemen. Has been ranked No. 1 academically in his class each of his four years at Horlick.

“Blake was the heart and sole of our team the past three seasons,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “His toughness, tenacity, and high football IQ make him a defensive force at the linebacker position. Blake plays the game with passion, and has worked tirelessly for everything he’s achieved. He is a role model student-athlete who epitomizes what it means to be a Rebel. Blake’s year round commitment to the weight room and classroom have provided him the privilege of being one of the top college prospects in the state. Blake is a four-sport varsity athlete; competing in football, basketball.”

John Perugini

SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s

CLASS: Senior

POSITION: Quarterback

AT A GLANCE: Honorable mention WFCA Small Schools All-State, All-Region, All-Metro Classic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, St. Catherine’s Offensive MVP. Was All-Racine County and All-Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year the last two seasons. Broke St. Catherine’s single-season record for touchdown passes with 31.

“Johnny had an explosive season with 1,999 yards passing/rushing and seven games with three or more passing TDs and three games of 200-plus passing yards,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “He had the No. 1 passer rating in the county (107.5). Johnny broke down defensive coverages, distributed the ball to his playmakers and commanded the St. Catherine’s offense for the third year in a row. He was voted captain and Johnny led the team with a great work ethic, tremendous drive and poise under pressure.”

DJ Miller

SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s

CLASS: Senior

POSITION: Running back

AT A GLANCE: Rushed for 1,005 and nine touchdowns despite missing five games with a broken collarbone. Was a two-time All-Region, All-Metro Classic Conference and All-Racine County player. Earned St. Catherine’s Iron Angel award.

“DJ had a fast start this season with nearly 400 yards in the first two games, but broke his collarbone in Week 2, had surgery and returned full strength in Week 9, running for 181 yards and three touchdowns,” said St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller, who is DJ’s father. “DJ had his most productive game in Level 2 as our workhorse with 37 carries for 214 yards and one touchdown. An inspirational leader packed with a ton of passion and energy, DJ powered our rushing attack, using a violent and explosive running style and continued the St. Catherine’s tradition of 1,000-yard rushers (13 consecutive years).”

Carson Bilitz

SCHOOL: Waterford

CLASS: Junior

POSITION: Running back

AT A GLANCE: Rushed for 1,104 yards and 14 touchdowns on 140 carries, averaging 7.9 yards per attempt. Was honorable mention on the WFCA Large Schools All-State team, first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference and first-team All-Region.

“Carson had one of the best seasons I’ve been around in 22 years of coaching high school football,” Waterford coach Adam Bakken said. “He is an absolute combination of power and speed at the running back position and also takes great pride in his ability to block for other players on our team. What makes this so incredible is the fact he never left the field. He played middle linebacker and was also on every special team. To make honorable mention All State without leaving the field is an amazing accomplishment and I couldn’t be more proud of how hard he worked to achieve these awards. He is also a great teammate and leader as well as a great student and person at school.”

Noah Moris SCHOOL: Union Grove

CLASS: Senior

POSITIONS: Offensive guard and defensive tackle

AT A GLANCE: Earned second-team Associated Press All-State honors as a defensive tackle and doubled on offense as a guard, where he primarily played as a junior. Was one of five finalists for Defensive Lineman of the Year in Wisconsin. Also received academic All-State recognition. Finished with 69 solo tackles, 22 assists, 17 tackles for loss, eight sacks and three forced fumbles.

“Noah had one of the more dominant seasons I have ever seen out of an offensive/defensive lineman,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said “Needing that much energy on the offensive and defensive side of the ball week in and week out and being able to do so with such a commanding presence is incredible. Offensively, Noah was our anchor for our run game, we got to the point where we would simply flip him to the side we were running the ball. Teams knew it was coming and couldn’t stop it due to the movement he created. It was a common occurrence to see Noah taking an opponent 15 yards down field on his back or creating a push to wall off scraping LBs with the lineman he was controlling. Defensively Noah was even more dominant.”

Abel Mulder

SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s

CLASS: Senior

POSITIONS: Offensive and defensive lines

AT A GLANCE: Honorable mention All-State by the Associated Press and the WFCA. Was Metro Classic Conference co-Defensive Player of the Year and St. Catherine’s Most Valuable Player on defense. Was a three-year team captain and a four-year starter. Had 44 solo tackles, 20 tackles for loss, a sack and two forced fumbles.

“Abel was the most physically dominating player in the Metro Classic Conference on both sides of the ball,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “He boasted a 385-pound bench, 525 squat and 285 power clean. Embodying ‘Angel Strong,’ Abel led in our trenches through pure athletic power. Offensively, Abel excelled at pulling, drive blocking and pancakes. Defensively, he destroyed double teams and led our defense in tackles for losses. We will forever remember his 41-yard fumble recovery return for a TD against Lake Country.”

Ben Dineen

SCHOOL: Horlick

CLASS: Senior

POSITION: Offensive line

AT A GLANCE: This three-year starter was an integral part of a a run game that led the Southeast Conference in each of this three seasons. During that time, Horlick running backs produced 7,668 yards on 1,098 carries for 7.1 yards per carry and 108 touchdowns. Earned first-team All-Southeast Conference honors and was named Horlick’s Most Improved Lineman. Did not miss a snap a senior.

“Ben excels at base and reach blocking, making him an ideal fit for zone schemes at the next level,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “He has a unique combination of size, speed, aggression, and agility that make him an ideal candidate at the next level. “

Brodie Shepstone

SCHOOL: Waterford

CLASS: Senior

POSITION: Offensive line

AT A GLANCE: Was named first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference.

“Brodie was a key contributor on our offensive line this year,” Waterford coach Adam Bakken said. “To be named first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference and first-team All-Racine County is a very impressive way to end your senior year. Brodie did a great job all season long, especially after we moved him from tackle to guard. He was definitely one of the reasons we had some of the highest rushing totals in the conference and the county. What I’m even more impressed by was his willingness to make the move to the offensive line. As a sophomore he played running back and linebacker, as a junior he played tight end and defensive end and when he was approached to make the move to offensive line he didn’t hesitate. This just shows how selfless he is and how much of a competitor he is with his desire to win so badly.”

Akari Redmond

SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran

CLASS: Senior

POSITION: Offensive tackle

AT A GLANCE: First-team All-Metro Classic Conference. Also started on defense and compiled 23 tackles, 14 assists, seven tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

“Akari was a large, powerful blocker for us,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “For a large young man, he has quick feet to pass block as well as run block. In multiple games this year, he was able to seal the right side of the line by driving his man down to the next defender. He played defensive tackle and nose guard on defense and even tipped a pass up in the air and then had a interception on the play. He was a leader on the line, had a desire to dominate and will be missed next year.”

Davion Thomas SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s

CLASS: Senior

POSITIONS: Wide receiver and defensive back.

AT A GLANCE: Was first-team WFCA Small Schools All-State as a wide receiver and defensive back, and was voted second-team at both positions by the Associated Press, which combines large and small schools. Was unanimous All-Metro Classic Conference at both positions and was twice named St. Catherine’s Most Outstanding Athlete. Was two-year team captain. Has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity to be a wide receiver at Wisconsin. Caught 56 passes for 857 yards and 18 touchdowns. Averaged 15.3 yards per catch. Caught 31 touchdown receptions in his high school career. Defensively, he intercepted five passes. As a kick returner, he produced 459 yards and two touchdowns on 17 returns.

“Davion completed at the highest level and in all phases of the game,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “Offensively, Davion demanded double coverage, yet still produced 18 TDs, which was top three for wide receivers in the state. Davion showed his unselfish play by his dominating blocks down field on defensive backs. Defensively, he had physical big hits in flat/force coverage and locked up any receiver on his side.”

Tommy Teberg

SCHOOL: Burlington

CLASS: Junior

POSITIONS: Wide receiver, kick returner.

AT A GLANCE: Had 69 catches (fourth in the state) for 1,186 yards (second) and 19 touchdowns (second). Was selected first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference, All-Region, and honorable mention All-State by the Associated Press and the WFCA.

“Tommy was a game-changer in Burlington’s passing offense,” Burlington coach Eric Sulik said. “He led the conference in receiving yards, catches, and touchdowns. Tommy was our go-to receiver and forced defenses to roll coverage or bracket him. He is a tremendous blocker and extended many of our running plays throughout the season.”

Domonic Pitts

SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s

CLASS: Senior

POSITIONS: Tight end, outside linebacker

AT A GLANCE: Honorable mention WFCA All-State as an outside linebacker. Was two-time All-Metro Classic Conference at linebacker and also earned All-MCC honors at tight end as a senior. Was Academic All-State and a two-year team captain. Had 29 tackles, seven assists, eight tackles for loss and an interception. Offensively, he caught nine passes for 179 yards and five touchdowns.

“Domonic has tremendous mental toughness as he had to fight through major injuries throughout his high school career, including tearing the UCL in his elbow Week 7,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “Domonic returned in the regional championship (a 35-15 loss to Two Rivers Nov. 4) and played an inspirational game on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he led by dominating pull blocks on power plays, a big time passing target (five touchdowns) and defensively, he was a physical presence with great pursuit to the ball carrier.”

Benjamin Graham

SCHOOL: Burlington

CLASS: Junior

POSITION: Kicker

AT A GLANCE: Made 5 of 6 field-goal attempts and was 35 of 37 on extra-point attempts. Had six touchbacks. Doubled as an All-Southern Lakes Conference midfielder on Burlington’s soccer team and has earned a spot on a national selection team. Earned second-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors.

“Benjamin is an exceptional talent who changed our offensive play-calling inside the 30-yard line; we know Benjamin can consistently hit from 35 to 45 yards”, Burlington coach Eric Sulik said. “Benjamin proved he is a clutch performer by hitting a 38-yard game-winning field goal in the Level 2 game against Westosha Central.”

Deshon Griffin

SCHOOL: Horlick

CLASS: Senior

POSITION: Defensive tackle

AT A GLANCE: Earned first-team All-Southeast Conference and All-Region honors. Was named the SEC Defensive Tackle of the Year. Had 33 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and one blocked kick.

“Deshon played last season at linebacker, but made the difficult transition to defensive tackle to help the team win,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “This is an example of Deshon’s selfless ‘team-first’ attitude. Although he regularly was outweighed by 50 to 100 pounds, Deshon was a relentless force that opponents could not control. He had never played defensive line for us prior to this season. However, due to his athletic ability, low center of gravity and his ferocious desire to hit people, Deshon created problems for every team we played. Deshon is also a gifted running back. He also earned all-conference and all-county honors for his offensive production as a bruising fullback.”

Danny Feest

SCHOOL: Horlick

CLASS: Senior

POSITION: Defensive line

AT A GLANCE: Was named the Southeast Conference Defensive End of the Year and was All-Region after compiling 38 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks and a blocked kick. Also excelled on offense, earned second-team All-County honors as a lineman. Is a high honors student as well as a team captain.

“Danny is a hard-nosed, no-nonsense, throwback football player,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “He was a very disruptive defensive end in our 4-3 defense. What he lacked in size, he made up for with dominating strength, technique, and execution of his assignment. Whether facing run or pass, Danny was always in position to make the play, or holding his ground allowing our linebackers to clean up. He was able to switch to defensive tackle and dominate there as well; often forcing double teams to contain his relentless pursuit of the ball. Danny has great football IQ, and was often able to diagnose a play before it developed. Danny never complained and was an absolute pleasure to coach.”

Carson Fletcher

SCHOOL: Horlick

CLASS: Sophomore

POSITION: Linebacker

AT A GLANCE: The brother of Blake Fletcher earned first-team All-Southeast Conference and All-Region honors and was the SEC’s Outside Linebacker of the Year after compiling 71 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Is a high honors student.

“Carson is one of the top linebacker prospects in the state in the 2025 class,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “He is a hard-hitting, physical player who helped make our defense one of the best in the area this season. Carson is a team-first player and one of the strongest players in our program as a sophomore. His fearless attacking style of play created some of the best tone-setting hits of the season. Carson doubled on offense as a halfback and often led the way with devastating blocks to open holes for our other backs.”

Patrick Zimowski

SCHOOL: Case

CLASS: Senior

POSITION: Middle linebacker

AT A GLANCE: Finished the season with 109 tackles, 27 tackles for loss (which led Division 1) and 6.5 sacks. Was first-team All-Southeast Conference and All-Region. Was a senior captain.

“Patrick was the heart and soul of our defense,” Case coach Anton Graham said. “He called the defense and made the adjustments on the fly. He was a coach on the field for us. He is looking forward to playing football at the next level. I can’t wait to watch him play on Saturdays.”

Reggie Hubbard

SCHOOL: Horlick

CLASS: Senior

POSITION: Defensive back

AT A GLANCE: Earned first-team All-Southeast Conference and All-Region honors after finishing with 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and two passes broken up.

“Reggie is a gifted student-athlete who leads by example on and off the field,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “Reggie quietly made his mark all season in our defensive secondary. He was matched up against teams’ top receivers and only gave up one touchdown all season. He was equally strong tackling on the perimeter as he was in coverage. Teams knew Reggie was our top corner, so they would scheme to avoid throwing the ball in Reggie’s direction. This helped create opportunities for other players on our defense to capitalize on. Reggie has a great understanding of the game, is versatile, and one of the most coachable kids I’ve worked with.

Termarion Brumby

SCHOOL: Case

CLASS: Junior

POSITION: Defensive back

AT A GLANCE: Earned first-team All-Southeast Conference honors after finishing with 37 tackles, two interceptions and 11 pass deflections. Was also second-team All-SEC after catching 39 passes for 542 yards and three touchdowns.

“It is truly a blessing to have an athlete that you can put on everybody’s best athlete,” Case coach Anton Graham said. “He guarded two different D1 players and held them to zero catches. In nine games, he guarded everybody’s No. 1 wide receiver or tight end and was only scored on one week. He is a man amongst boys. Currently getting recruited heavily by Iowa State.”

Jacob Haughton

SCHOOL: Case

CLASS: Sophomore

POSITION: Punter

AT A GLANCE: Averaged 37.0 yards per punt and had 10 punts land inside 20-yard line. Longest punt was 63 yards. Was named Punter of the Year in the Southeast Conference. Was All-Region and honorable mention on the WFCA All-State team.

“Jacob is an unbelievable athlete,” Case coach Anton Graham said. “He does a great job of flipping the field for us. He can position the ball anywhere on the field, and with his athleticism he can always get the punt off.”