All-County Coach of the Year: Matsen pulls a miracle at Park

As a freshmen football coach at Park High School in 2014, Morris Matsen saw just 11 players report for the first practice.

And, yet, he carried on.

As varsity coach at Park starting with the spring 2021 alternate season, Matsen saw his team lose 11 of its first 14 games. The Panthers scored an average of 15 points per game during that stretch while allowing an average of nearly 39.

And, yet, he still carried on.

Which brings us to this season, when a coach who insisted he would win in the face of dire circumstances did just that.

Pulling together a program that was once a traditional state power, but had fallen on hard times during the last decade, the 46-year-old Matsen pulled off a seemingly impossible job. He led the Panthers to their first winning record and playoff berth since 2009 during a season which included a monumental upset of perennial power Oak Creek.

After pulling off that feat, Matsen was voted by Racine County coaches as the county's Coach of the Year. It marked the first team a Park coach had received that honor since 2005, when Dennis Thompson led the program to the WIAA Division 1 championship.

"Coach Matsen has worked hard to put the storied Park program back on the map," Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. "He has spent time and money into the lives of his players, and his efforts are reflected in a changed team culture and on-field success.

"Coach Mo is not just coaching football, he is mentoring and molding boys into men."

Include Oak Creek coach Joel Paar, whose team was stunned 24-21 by Park Oct. 7 at Pritchard Park, as another Matsen admirer.

When Paar played for St. Catherine's during the mid 1980s, the big questions for Park every year was who would be its next great tailback and how far would it go in the playoffs. Gradually, it digressed to whether Park would even be able to field a team.

"They beat us and he outcoached me that day," Paar said. "I have nothing but respect for him. He was in a rough place two years ago, They had rules during COVID that other programs didn't have. They couldn't get within 15 feet of their kids.

"I saw the work he put in to keep them together during those difficult times. And I saw the time he put in during the offseason. It's really exciting to see that offseason work pay off on the field.

"He has some gamebreakers and he did a wonderful job of putting those gamebreakers into places where the could be successful. I think he's great for the city of Racine. He brings energy and excitement to the players around him."

What makes Matsen exceptional is his drive to succeed against all odds.

Starting with the 2012 season, Park endured a 10-year stretch during which it lost 76 of its 87 games. Enrollment was declining at the school and it didn't seem as if the luster of this program would ever be restored.

The memories of the 1988 and 2005 state championship teams were fading away. So was the greatness of all-time Racine greats Brent Moss, Kevin Barry, Johnny Clay, Randy Borgardt, Cory Tenner and so many other Park heroes.

Suddenly, the objective was to survive instead of thrive. That's before Matsen started to change that narrative.

"Absolutely," Matsen said when asked if he genuinely believed Park could still be a winning program. "As a coaching staff, we knew we could do some things and win some nonconference games to build the confidence of the kids.

"It's not easy playing Division 1 football when you have such a low enrollment, so we felt that nonconference was going to be the key to start turning this ship around."

That's exactly how it played out. Park started out with victories of 30-2 over West Central and 35-0 over Cudahy. The inevitable low points followed, but Matsen kept his players focused — even after a 49-0 loss to Kenosha Indian Trail Sept. 2.

And after earning their first playoff berth since 2009, the Panthers defeated Greenfield 36-28 before losing to Brookfield Central 40-6.

Can Park sustain this success? Matsen has every intention of doing just that.

"The future of the program looks bright," he said. "Our entire offensive line but one is coming back and our entire defensive line is coming back. We graduate nine seniors, but we do have a junior class that's exceptional and we have a great incoming freshman class.

"The future looks bright at Park High School."