It might have been a stretch for someone on a program coming off an 18-13 record, but Ty Geschke challenged himself prior to last season with some pretty lofty goals.

He wanted to lead the Union Grove High School boys volleyball team to its first WIAA State Tournament. He wanted to break his program’s single season and career record in kills.

Also on his list was also being named player of the year in the Southern Lakes Conference and Racine County. And how about earning a spot on the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association All-State team?

Was this all too much to ask? Not for Geschke because he was able to put a check mark by each one of those goals after the Broncos’ breakthrough season.

“I am blessed to say I ended up achieving all seven of my goals — along with leading the state in goals,” Geschke said. “However, none of my goals would have been possible without the team and coaches I had behind me throughout the season.”

What a team it was. After going 0-11 in the SLC in 2018 — the year before Geschke arrived at Union Grove — the Broncos went 23-7 and tied for first in the conference with a 9-1 record,

Geschke was a force with 397 kills, 44 blocks, 24 aces and 219 digs. With a lineup that also included James May, Hudson Dresen, Domenic McDougal, Jack Waters and Zac Montgomery, among others, Union Grove produced a historic season of achievement.

And as his statistics indicate, Geschke was a virtually unstoppable force.

“Ty was the quintessential guy that teams would hope to contain, because stopping him wasn’t really an option,” Union Grove coach Jamie Anderson said. “He was always ready and willing to risk failure to achieve success which is part of what made him such an amazing player.

“We counted on Ty to set the pace in matches and to go head to head with the other teams’ best players and he excelled all season. He didn’t play with fear, couldn’t be rattled, and he played to win with such a carefree attitude, unfazed by anything throughout the process.”

Making Geschke all the more impressive is that he is also skilled in basketball and baseball, although he flew more below the radar in those two sports.

He stopped playing basketball two years ago because his season overlapped with club volleyball. He also played baseball through his junior season before deciding to prioritize volleyball.

“Baseball was always by No. 1 sport until last year,” Geschke said. “Last year was when I realized I wanted to play volleyball after high school.

“My years of travel baseball were some of the best summers of my life. My travel baseball coaches helped me become a mentally stronger athlete. My mental game in volleyball helps me to forget about my errors and focus on the present.”

It paid off with a glorious senior season. The Broncos took eventual state runner-up Hartland Arrowhead to four sets in a state quarterfinal before losing 18-25, 25-20, 20-25, 16-25 last Nov. 3.

But even though Union Grove was one and done at the state tournament, this program put itself on the map.

“Our biggest improvement throughout the years would have to be our team chemistry,” Geschke said. “Every player on the team made a huge impact, where it was on the court or in practice.

“Our entire senior class contributed. James May was digging balls left and right. Domenic McDougal was placing his sets right where the hitters wanted them. Zac Montgomery balanced our offense with his swing. And Jack Waters’ block was a wall in the middle.

“Us being able to put all these pieces together this season is why we made a run all the way to state.”

It all started with Geschke, who was so impressive that he edged reigning All-County Player of the Year Jackson Phillips of Burlington. Geschke received 80 points in the voting while Phillips received 72.

“He brought a great sense of intensity and drive to our team that started on the first day of the season,” Anderson said. “If you were on the court with Ty, in a match or at practice, you knew you had to play your best because that was what was expected and it was just quietly assumed that you were doing your part.

“Ty is the best type of leader. He is the guy you always wish you had on your team when you start coaching because he is a guy that the rest of the team really wants to follow.

“I didn’t have to convince anyone that Ty was the leader, he just was. He didn’t yell at his teammates, didn’t give them a hard time if they failed at something. He just went to work and expected 100% from everyone at all times. He raised the level of all around him and was the cornerstone that we built our state qualifying team upon.”