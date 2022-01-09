All-County boys volleyball: Union Grove features three first-team players

What a comeback it was by the Union Grove High School boys volleyball team.

One year after a 2-7 season that was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broncos rebounded with an 18-13 record. They topped off their season by advancing to a WIAA sectional, which they lost to Waukesha Catholic Memorial 3-0.

Leading this comeback season were Ty Geschke, Luke Anderson and Tyson Skalecki, who each earned first-team All-Racine County honors.

Here are profiles on the seven first-team players, as voted on by the county’s coaches:

Jackson PhillipsSCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Libero

NOTABLE: Phillips led the Demons with 363 digs and 38 aces. He also was the team leader in passing and in serve receive. Phillips was first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference, only behind the conference player of the year in terms of votes. He is just getting into the recruiting process, Burlington coach Mike Jones said.

QUOTABLE: “Jackson knows this game inside and out and is a true leader on the court,” Jones said. “He is the one talking to the team about defensive schemes, blocking concerns and wants to be a part of the process of fixing things when he sees an issue. Jackson never gives up on a play or a match, no matter how outmatched we might be. He believes in himself and his teammates and that goes a long way in helping the chemistry on a team.”

Ty Geschke

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Outside Hitter

NOTABLE: Geschke, who had 271 kills, 39 blocks, 41 aces, 175 digs and 26 assists, earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors. He broke Union Grove’s single-season kills record with 271, earning a place on the school’s Wall of Fame.

QUOTABLE: “Ty is a guy with a lot of physical talent and a big right arm,” Union Grove coach Jamie Anderson said. “This season, he impressed me by working on his craft and turning those physical tools into tactical weapons. He worked hard to remove the wildness from his game and really excelled for us both as an attacker and as a primary passer and defender. I am excited to see what he can do next year to impress us even more.”

Daniel Fish

SCHOOL: Horlick

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Outside hitter

NOTABLE: Led team with 17 aces and was second with 93 kills and 113 digs. Fish, a three-year starter, is a two-time All-County and All-Southeast Conference first-team selection. He helped Horlick qualify for WIAA State Tournament his freshman year and win three straight regional championships. Fish plans to play volleyball at the club or higher level in college.

QUOTABLE: “Daniel is one of the most athletic players we had on the team this year and a leading force in our offensive schemes and displayed everlasting hustle on defense,” Horlick coach DJ Thomas said. “He is growing as a player and as a teammate, who understands the balance of being a leader and working with his players when they get down in matches. Volleyball is a momentum-type game and being able to shake off the last error or opposing point is what he understands and will instill our next season. Overall, Daniel will be a pivotal part of our success in the upcoming season and a dominant force and leader on the court with returning teammates.”

Jamier Pratt

SCHOOL: Park

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Setter

NOTABLE: Pratt was Park’s starting setter for three years and he was running a 5-1 offense for all three of those years, Park coach Pete Leslie said. A four-year varsity player, Pratt was senior captain. He was also voted second-team All-Southeast Conference.

QUOTABLE: “Jamier is an exceptional athlete and that transmitted into him being able to learn and excel at the most difficult position on the floor,” Park coach Pete Leslie said. “Without the benefit of club experience, he was able to run a 5-1 offense and help elevate the other members of the team, as well as showcase his talents and athleticism. He had great practice habits and showed good leadership in trying to help our program become successful.”

Luke Anderson

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Outside hitter

NOTABLE: Anderson, a second-team All-Southern Lakes Conference selection, had 168 kills, 23 blocks, 51 aces, 131 digs and 29 aces. His 51 aces broke the Union Grove single-season record and earned him a spot on Union Grove’s Wall of Fame. He plans to continue playing volleyball in college.

QUOTABLE: In my opinion, Luke is the player that is the most responsible for the improvement of our program the last few seasons,” Union Grove coach Jamie Anderson said. “He was the first guy to commit to playing club volleyball in the offseason and to really encourage his teammates to do the same — his commitment to continuous improvement really impacted our team in a lot of ways. The thing I am most proud of isn’t that he was an awesome player for us for four seasons, which he was. It was the great team leader he became and the way he was always looking to help the team improve. His positivity and leadership on the court are going to be things we will really miss a lot next year.”

Zayne Koehnke

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Outside/right-side Hitter

NOTABLE: Koehnke played all the way around in the outside hitter position, but hit right side, which was his strong side since Koehnke is left-handed. He was considered by Burlington coach Mike Jones “a great defender, passer, blocker and hitter.” He led the Demons with 167 kills and 46 blocks, and was second on the team with 156 digs. He was named first-team All-Southeast Conference this year in a conference that includes state runner-up Westosha Central, Wilmot and Union Grove.

QUOTABLE: “Zayne was the hype man, the energy on the court,” Burlington coach Mike Jones said. “Zayne was not the tallest right side, but he was great at timing his block and did a great job against some great outside hitters throughout the season. Zayne brought heart to this team and never gave up. He was a true leader and led this team throughout the season as they had a very successful season. Zayne was a true all-around player and a big reason for our success this year.”

Tyson Skalecki

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Middle hitter

NOTABLE: Skalecki, a second-team All-Southern Conference selection, had 129 kills, 73 blocks, 28 aces and 42 digs. He broke the career blocks record for Union Grove with 150 to earn a place on the Union Grove Wall of Fame.

QUOTABLE: “As a team captain and as a player for us, Tyson was such a powerful presence for us on the court and had such an amazing ability to be a team leader that he will be tough to replace next season,” Union Grove coach Jamie Anderson said. The thing that always amazed me was that he always had such a positive attitude and had a will to win that the team just had to follow him when he said ‘Let’s go!’ “

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0