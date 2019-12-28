All-County boys volleyball: Stellar first-team players powered team success

QUOTABLE: “Matt is a strong leader and was this year’s unanimous team captain,” Horlick coach Dana Marcinkus said. “He knows the game of volleyball extremely well. He puts in a great amount of time in the off-season, working out and playing volleyball, working with his teammates, and constantly improving to be the best player he can be during the season.”

David Paul

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Setter

NOTABLE: Set Demons single-season school record with 915 assists and is the all-time assist leader at Burlington with 2,940, breaking the record of 2,758 set in 2012 by Zach Gesteland; led team with 51 aces and third on team with 187 digs; Paul is a four-year starter, a three-time All-County and All-Southern Lakes Conference first-team selection and was the SLC Player of the Year; earned high honorable mention on the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association All-State team; led Burlington to three straight SLC titles and three WIAA regional titles; plans to continue playing volleyball at the club level in college.