All-County boys volleyball: Stellar first-team players powered team success

It’s no surprise that the most successful boys volleyball teams in Racine County had the most representatives on the All-Racine County Boys Volleyball first team.
Southeast Conference co-champion and state qualifier Horlick, led by All-County Player of the Year Matt Barrientez, and Southern Lakes Conference co-champion Burlington, led by Player of the Year nominee David Paul, each had two players on the first team. St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, a year removed from being SLC co-champion, also had two honorees.
Case and Union Grove had one first-team representative each.
Barrientez joins his brother Eric (2017) as a Player of the Year and they are the second pair of brothers to earn the honor; Joey Gesteland (2011) and Zach Gesteland (2012) of Burlington were the first.
Here are capsule looks at the eight first-team selections:
Matt Barrientez
SCHOOL: Horlick
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Setter/right-side hitter
NOTABLE: Led Rebels with 942 assists and 100 aces; also had 104 kills, 40 solo blocks, 27 block assists and 75 digs; four-year varsity player, three-year starter and two-year team captain; first-team All-Southeast Conference, Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association All-State honorable mention; helped team to four weeks in the WBVCA state top 10; led team to Southeast Conference co-championship and SEC Tournament championship; helped Rebels to WIAA sectional championship and a state tournament quarterfinal berth twice (2017, 2019); has a 3.6 grade-point average and ranks in the top 10 of his class at Horlick; he was a 2019 Racine County Sports Hall of Fame Scholar-Athlete; he would like to attend Marquette University and major in chemistry; he is considering becoming an orthodontist or orthopedic surgeon.
QUOTABLE: “Matt is a strong leader and was this year’s unanimous team captain,” Horlick coach Dana Marcinkus said. “He knows the game of volleyball extremely well. He puts in a great amount of time in the off-season, working out and playing volleyball, working with his teammates, and constantly improving to be the best player he can be during the season.”
David Paul
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Setter
NOTABLE: Set Demons single-season school record with 915 assists and is the all-time assist leader at Burlington with 2,940, breaking the record of 2,758 set in 2012 by Zach Gesteland; led team with 51 aces and third on team with 187 digs; Paul is a four-year starter, a three-time All-County and All-Southern Lakes Conference first-team selection and was the SLC Player of the Year; earned high honorable mention on the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association All-State team; led Burlington to three straight SLC titles and three WIAA regional titles; plans to continue playing volleyball at the club level in college.
QUOTABLE: “David was the man in charge on the court,” Demons coach Michael Jones said “He knew the game better than anyone else out there in terms of rotations, where the ball needed to go and he made a bad pass look like a good set more times than not. He was the energy on the court for us as he was always firing his teammates up.”
Tyler Duesing
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Outside hitter
NOTABLE: Led the Demons with 384 kills and 249 digs; three-year varsity player, two-year starter; first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference; Racine County Sports Hall of Fame scholar-athlete.
QUOTABLE: “Tyler was our go to guy this year,” Burlington coach Michael Jones said. “He was a six-rotation guy and earned every moment as he led the team in both kills and defense. He was the hardest working guy on the team. Tyler is the type of kid that you wish you had 10 of.”
Quinn O’Brien
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Libero
NOTABLE: Had 170 digs, a 93% passer rating, 21 aces and 11 assists; became a full-time libero beginning this season; only non-senior on All-County first team and one of just two on the first and second teams.
QUOTABLE: “He is always talking to his hitters during an attack and is often helping us adjust our block and defense,” Case coach Christopher Falbo said. “Quinn always has a level head about him and keeps the team focused throughout every situation. I’m very excited to have him returning next year.”
Sam Rampulla
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Right-side hitter
NOTABLE: Had 129 kills, 46 blocks, 23 aces, 110 digs, 15 assists; earned All-Southern Lakes Conference second team honors.
QUOTABLE: “Sam was a team captain the past two years and really has been a team leader for us his whole career,” Broncos coach Jamie Anderson said. “He helped set the tone for the team and consistently worked to get better and keep the bar high for himself and his teammates. He is one of the most dominant right side Blockers I have seen in a long time and his ability always forced teams to adjust their offense to compensate.”
Jared Sandkuhler
TEAM, SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran (St. Catherine’s)
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Outside hitter
NOTABLE: Had 230 kills, 154 digs, 32 aces, 29 assists, 59 blocks; earned All-Southern Lakes Conference first-team honors.
QUOTABLE: “Jared is a selfless leader,” Angels coach Kara Avery said. “He is without quit, and will never turn his back on a teammate or take his head out of the big picture. He has put in so much work in the last four years to be a smart volleyball player to match his strength.”
Evan Schuster
TEAM, SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran (St. Catherine’s)
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Outside hitter
NOTABLE: Had 246 kills, 191 digs, 33 aces, 16 assists, 62 blocks; four-time All-Southern Lakes Conference honoree; first-team selection as a junior and senior; played every rotation for most of his four years at St. Catherine’s.
QUOTABLE: “Evan is an incredible player that a coach is lucky to have come through their program,” Angels coach Kara Avery said. “He has such a strong ability and knowledge base. He worked so hard all four years towards the dream of making our program notable, and he played such a big role in getting us to where we are.”
AJ Smithers
SCHOOL: Horlick
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Middle hitter
NOTABLE: All-Southeast Conference honorable mention; had 157 kills, 13 assists, 77 digs, led Rebels with 63 solo blocks & 50 block assists; two-year varsity starter.
QUOTABLE: “AJ is a player who has worked extremely hard throughout high school, always improving and showing great passion for the sport of volleyball,” Horlick coach Dana Marcinkus said. “He is a silent leader on the court, letting his strong work ethic and powerful play act as a catalyst for the rest of his team. He was a huge presence in the front row for Horlick this year, He kept the hitters and setter on the other side of the net honest.”