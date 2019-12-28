All-County boys volleyball: Horlick's Barrientez voted Player of the Year

Matt Barrientez has always been around volleyball.
When he was a toddler, he watched his half brothers, Kevin and Kurt Larsen, play at a high level for Horlick High School.
Two years ago, as a sophomore at Horlick, Barrientez persevered through pain and injuries to play with his older brother Eric and helped the Rebels qualify for the WIAA State Tournament.
Last season, as a junior, he was asked to make the switch from right-side hitter to setter.
This season, Matt put it all together and led the Rebels a 22-8 record, a tie for the Southeast Conference championship, an SEC Tournament title and another berth at the state tournament.
All of that added up to Matt being selected the 2019 All-Racine County Boys Volleyball Player of the Year. He won a close vote among the county’s six coaches with Burlington’s standout setter, David Paul.
With the selection, Eric and Matt Barrientez become the second pair of brothers to earn Player of the Year honors. The Gesteland brothers from Burlington, Joey (2011) and Zach (2012), were the first.
The 6-foot-4 Matt Barrientez played with Paul a few times when they were younger and Matt is happy to be considered with Paul in the Player of the Year voting.
“I’m very honored,” Matt said. “David is a great player and I love the guy — he’s a friend. To be in the conversation with him is really big.”
It wasn’t the only close vote he had this season. He and Kenosha Indian Trail senior Nathan Klimisch tied for Southeast Conference Player of the Year honors, but lost a tiebreaker.
Matt learned to play volleyball not only through his brothers — Kevin Larsen graduated from Horlick in 2008 and Kurt graduated in 2009 — but through his father, David.
But the biggest help has come from Eric, who helped Matt make the transition from hitter to setter between his sophomore and junior years.
“It was a big transition and I got a lot of help,” Matt said. “It’s a credit to my family and coaches, and Eric was a huge help.
“Right when he heard I was going to switch to setter, he told me it was the best move for me as a player and we got in the gym right away. We worked for a countless amount of hours.”
During his junior season, he made his share of mistakes and mishits, but always had the full support of his teammates.
“My teammates encouraged me and that was the most important thing,” Matt said. “They never complained if I made a bad set — they knew I would get it next time.”
During his junior year, Matt set when he was in the back row and still was a hitter on the front row. As a senior, he became the full-time setter and had a big year, with 942 assists and 100 aces, both team highs, and he earned All-State honorable mention from the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association, along with first-team All-SEC honors.
Eric Barrientez, who was an assistant coach for Horlick this season, said those types of statistics and accolades are not common for someone who has been setting for just two years.
“Being able to coach Matt was an amazing experience,” Eric said. “Not only are his skills excellent in every category, but his leadership is outstanding. Collecting all of the accomplishments for being a second-year setter is unheard of.”
Through everything, however, team has always come first. That is probably best illustrated when he played through pain as a sophomore. He missed the early part of that season with a broken hand, then, after the season, he discovered he had been playing with two tears in his left patellar tendon and one tear in the right one.
The team-first attitude was not lost on Horlick coach Dana Marcinkus.
“Matt’s attitude and demeanor are always founded in respect and hard-work,” Marcinkus said. “His passion for not only the sport, but also his team, are second to none, and he is selfless in his daily work, wanting to see his teammates succeed and improve for the greater good of everyone.”
The support he got from everyone around him helped him come back and be the player he is today.
“My brother and coaches helped with that and my family made sure I was a well-rounded player, a team-first guy,” Matt said. “I was ready to play where coach (Marcinkus) wanted me to play.
“That was my mindset my whole four years. My leadership grew between my freshman and senior years and the team mindset is big for me to help me in life. It’s not all about me — it’s the whole team thing. There’s no way I did this without great serving, passing and hitting.”