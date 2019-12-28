All-County boys volleyball: Horlick's Barrientez voted Player of the Year

During his junior year, Matt set when he was in the back row and still was a hitter on the front row. As a senior, he became the full-time setter and had a big year, with 942 assists and 100 aces, both team highs, and he earned All-State honorable mention from the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association, along with first-team All-SEC honors.

Eric Barrientez, who was an assistant coach for Horlick this season, said those types of statistics and accolades are not common for someone who has been setting for just two years.

“Being able to coach Matt was an amazing experience,” Eric said. “Not only are his skills excellent in every category, but his leadership is outstanding. Collecting all of the accomplishments for being a second-year setter is unheard of.”

Through everything, however, team has always come first. That is probably best illustrated when he played through pain as a sophomore. He missed the early part of that season with a broken hand, then, after the season, he discovered he had been playing with two tears in his left patellar tendon and one tear in the right one.

The team-first attitude was not lost on Horlick coach Dana Marcinkus.