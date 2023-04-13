It was a season when the Union Grove High School boys basketball team achieved elite status. Behind All-Racine County Player of the Year Tyler Geschke, the Broncos improved from 18-13 in 2021 to 23-7. What’s more, Union Grove tied for the Southern Lakes Conference championship and advanced to the WIAA Tournament for the first time. Not too bad, especially considering Union Grove had a four-year run of 7-37 in the SLC from 2017-20. Geschke, who is also a gifted basketball and baseball player, was the focal point of this season. Also leading the Broncos were two other first-team players — James May and Hudson Dresen. Here are profiles of the first-team players, as voted on by the coaches:

Ty Geschke

SCHOOL: Union Grove GRADE: Senior POSITION: Outside hitter NOTABLE: Was team captain and Player of the Year in the Southern Lakes Conference. Had 397 kills, 44 blocks, 24 aces and 219 digs. He set the season and kill records for Union Grove as a senior.

QUOTABLE: “Ty was the quintessential player you had to hope to contain because stopping him wasn’t an option,” Union Grove coach Jamie Anderson said. “He was such a positive force for us all season. He played big when we needed him to and was such a good teammate and leader both vocally and by example. I’m really happy to have had the chance to coach him the past four years and I am excited to watch him pursue his collegiate career.”

James May

SCHOOL: Union Grove GRADE: Senior POSITION: Libero NOTABLE: Was a team captain and first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference. Had four kills, 56 aces, 352 digs and 51 assists. May set Union Grove’s season and career digs record this season.

QUOTABLE: “James was the heart of our defense and an amazing team leader, he brought the energy and passion our team needed to succeed and was like having another coach on the court,” Union Grove coach Jamie Anderson said. “I was always impressed with his work ethic physically, but was blown away by his level of intelligence and instinct for the sport of volleyball. I’m excited to have gotten the chance to work with him and can’t wait to watch him continue his career at the next level.”

Hudson Dresen

SCHOOL: Union Grove GRADE: Junior POSITION: Outside hitter NOTABLE: Was first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference. Had 288 kills, 19 blocks, 59 aces and 163 digs. He set the season ace record for Union Grove.

QUOTABLE: “Hudson was an amazing attacker for us this season and always came up big when needed,” Union Grove coach Jamie Anderson said. “He was the missing piece we needed to really get our team firing on all cylinders. As a junior, it was so impressive to see the impact he made on the team throughout the season. I can’t wait to see him continue to grow and excel into his senior year at Union Grove. I’m expecting big things.”

Connor Sandkuhler

SCHOOL: Case GRADE: Senior POSITION: Outside hitter NOTABLE: Led the team with more than 90 kills (70 in the Southeast Conference), 60 digs (49 in the SEC) and 15 service aces. Earned first-team All-Southeast Conference honors.

QUOTABLE: “As our team captain, Connor led the team both on and off the court,” Case coach Chris Falbo said. “His passion and enthusiasm for the game truly shows every time he steps on the court.”

Jackson Phillips

SCHOOL: Burlington GRADE: Senior POSITION: Libero NOTABLE: Phillips led the Demons with 457 digs and a 2.35 passer rating. He also tossed in 42 aces. Phillips was first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference for the second year in a row, finishing second in the votes again. Was the All-Racine County Player of the Year as a junior.

QUOTABLE: “Jackson is a true leader both on and off the court,” Burlington coach Mike Jones said. “Jackson was one of our captains this year. He never gives up on a play and worked hard all year to help move this team in the right direction throughout the season. He will be a missed member of this team next year as we look to fill the big void he will be leaving.”

Wren Dietz

SCHOOL: Burlington GRADE: Senior POSITION: Outside hitter NOTABLE: Led the team with 218 kills and had a team-high .348 hitting percentage. Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors.

QUOTABLE: “Wren has been one of my most improved players over the past two seasons.” This year, he became our go-to guy when we needed a kill and he did a great job taking on that role. He was a six-rotation guy because he was great in serve receive and in the back row as well.”

Braeden Tomczyk

SCHOOL: Burlington GRADE: Senior POSITION: Outside hitter NOTABLE: Ranked third on Burlington with 190 kills, second with 164 digs and second with 47 aces. Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors for the second straight season.

QUOTABLE: “Braeden was one of our team captains this year and worked hard throughout the year to help this team any way that he could,” Burlington coach Mike Jones said. “He improved his serving, worked hard on his hitting and was a six-rotation guy because of his serve receive and back row defense. Braeden also jumped in and set a bit when we needed him to, due to injury.”

It was a season when the Union Grove High School boys basketball team achieved elite status.

Behind All-Racine County Player of the Year Tyler Geschke, the Broncos improved from 18-13 in 2021 to 23-7. What’s more, Union Grove tied for the Southern Lakes Conference championship and advanced to the WIAA Tournament for the first time.

Not too bad, especially considering Union Grove had a four-year run of 7-37 in the SLC from 2017-20.

Geschke, who is also a gifted basketball and baseball player, was the focal point of this season. Also leading the Broncos were two other first-team players — James May and Hudson Dresen.

Here are profiles of the first-team players, as voted on by the coaches:

Ty Geschke

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Outside hitter

NOTABLE: Was team captain and Player of the Year in the Southern Lakes Conference. Had 397 kills, 44 blocks, 24 aces and 219 digs. He set the season and kill records for Union Grove as a senior.

QUOTABLE: “Ty was the quintessential player you had to hope to contain because stopping him wasn’t an option,” Union Grove coach Jamie Anderson said. “He was such a positive force for us all season. He played big when we needed him to and was such a good teammate and leader both vocally and by example. I’m really happy to have had the chance to coach him the past four years and I am excited to watch him pursue his collegiate career.”

James May

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Libero

NOTABLE: Was a team captain and first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference. Had four kills, 56 aces, 352 digs and 51 assists. May set Union Grove’s season and career digs record this season.

QUOTABLE: “James was the heart of our defense and an amazing team leader, he brought the energy and passion our team needed to succeed and was like having another coach on the court,” Union Grove coach Jamie Anderson said. “I was always impressed with his work ethic physically, but was blown away by his level of intelligence and instinct for the sport of volleyball. I’m excited to have gotten the chance to work with him and can’t wait to watch him continue his career at the next level.”

Hudson Dresen

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Outside hitter

NOTABLE: Was first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference. Had 288 kills, 19 blocks, 59 aces and 163 digs. He set the season ace record for Union Grove.

QUOTABLE: “Hudson was an amazing attacker for us this season and always came up big when needed,” Union Grove coach Jamie Anderson said. “He was the missing piece we needed to really get our team firing on all cylinders. As a junior, it was so impressive to see the impact he made on the team throughout the season. I can’t wait to see him continue to grow and excel into his senior year at Union Grove. I’m expecting big things.”

Connor Sandkuhler

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Outside hitter

NOTABLE: Led the team with more than 90 kills (70 in the Southeast Conference), 60 digs (49 in the SEC) and 15 service aces. Earned first-team All-Southeast Conference honors.

QUOTABLE: “As our team captain, Connor led the team both on and off the court,” Case coach Chris Falbo said. “His passion and enthusiasm for the game truly shows every time he steps on the court.”

Jackson Phillips

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Libero

NOTABLE: Phillips led the Demons with 457 digs and a 2.35 passer rating. He also tossed in 42 aces. Phillips was first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference for the second year in a row, finishing second in the votes again. Was the All-Racine County Player of the Year as a junior.

QUOTABLE: “Jackson is a true leader both on and off the court,” Burlington coach Mike Jones said. “Jackson was one of our captains this year. He never gives up on a play and worked hard all year to help move this team in the right direction throughout the season. He will be a missed member of this team next year as we look to fill the big void he will be leaving.”

Wren Dietz

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Outside hitter

NOTABLE: Led the team with 218 kills and had a team-high .348 hitting percentage. Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors.

QUOTABLE: “Wren has been one of my most improved players over the past two seasons.” This year, he became our go-to guy when we needed a kill and he did a great job taking on that role. He was a six-rotation guy because he was great in serve receive and in the back row as well.”

Braeden Tomczyk

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Outside hitter

NOTABLE: Ranked third on Burlington with 190 kills, second with 164 digs and second with 47 aces. Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors for the second straight season.

QUOTABLE: “Braeden was one of our team captains this year and worked hard throughout the year to help this team any way that he could,” Burlington coach Mike Jones said. “He improved his serving, worked hard on his hitting and was a six-rotation guy because of his serve receive and back row defense. Braeden also jumped in and set a bit when we needed him to, due to injury.”