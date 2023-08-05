It was a year unlike any in the history of high school track and field in Racine County.

Oh, there were years when county athletes brought home far more gold medals. And there were dynasties, such as what the Park boys achieved from 1997-2000 and the Horlick girls’ run of success from 1984-87.

But what truly elevated this season to unprecedented heights was the respective performances of Waterford junior Bryce Ruland and Park senior Emmanuel Johnson. Both not only brought home gold medals, they did so in just about the most incredible manner possible.

Competing in the Division 1 portion of the WIAA State Track and Field Championships June 2-3 at Memorial Stadium at UW-La Crosse, Ruland set a state record with an effort of 201 feet, 11 inches.

And that wasn’t even his best throw of the season. He accomplished that at the Lake Geneva Regional, where he won with a throw of 210-8, the best throw by any high school athlete in the nation this season.

Incredibly, Ruland had to find something extra to hold off Hortonville junior Ben Smith, who had the second-best effort in the nation this season (198-10 at state). Imagine making a strong run at the best discus throw in the nation this season and having to settle for being runner-up at your own state meet.

Also in the realm of being incredible, Ruland not only broke a 30-year-old state record, he obliterated it. The previous record was 193-3 by Luke Sullivan of Verona in 1993.

One day later, Johnson not only repeated as the high jump champion, he set the state record in that event at 7-1. The previous record was 7-0, set in 1992 by Jason Smith of Milwaukee Juneau.

What’s more, Johnson was agonizingly close to extending the record to 7-2. He cleared the bar at that height before knocking it over with his foot.

Co-Athletes of the Year in any sport is permitted by The Journal Times’ sports staff only in rare circumstances. Consider this the rarest of circumstances.

“This is the first time — and Racine’s got as rich history in track and field — that we’ve had two athletes so high on the national scale,” said Racine’s Pete Henkes, who owns Wisconsin Runner and is a longtime track historian and official. “Right now, Bryce Ruland is No. 1 in the country in the discus and Emmanuel Johnson is No. 5 in the country in the high jump. That’s never happened.”

Henkes singled out one quality as a common denominator between Ruland and Johnson.

“What impresses me about both of them is they’re competitors,” he said. “Ruland had to throw that well to win the meet. The kid behind him from Hortonville is second in the nation. So (Ruland) had to throw 201 to set a state record and win. Some guys perform good, but to perform good in the biggest arena is tough.

“It wasn’t that hard for Johnson to win the high jump this year, but as a junior, he had to, in a jump-off, jump 6-9 to win it. So both of them are super competitors besides record holders.”

They are also pretty impressive young men away from the field of competition.

Waterford track coach Jody Johnsrud likes to tell of the mild-mannered Ruland happily accepting menial tasks on the team and never carrying on like an entitled superstar.

“It’s his overall demeanor and how great of a kid he is,” Johnsrud said. “Other coaches ask him what kind of kid he is and I just saw he’s the best one. If I have multiple jobs for the kids, he takes the hardest one.

“Our team tent is a pain to put on the bus. When I say I need someone to take the tent, he doesn’t even put his hand up. He just does it.”

Suzanne Ruland, Bryce’s mother, has an even more compelling story. She tells of him sometimes coming home without his jacket in his younger years.

“He said, ‘Someone needed a coat and I gave mine to him,’ “ Suzanne said.

Before coats, there were toys.

“When kids would show some interest in things that he had, like a toy car,” he really had no problem with giving it up to them,” said Bryce’s father, Mike, who is also his coach. “He was always kind of that way.”

This gentle giant gradually grew into what he is known for today. He set the stage for that at the age of 14 during the COVID-19 summer of 2020. Competing in the AAU Junior Olympics in Satellite Beach, Fla., Ruland won the discus competition with a distance of 172 feet, 4 inches.

Within three years, he became the Nike Outdoor national champion in the discus with an effort of 213-9.

The best, Mike, Ruland said, is likely still to come.

“I think, realistically, he should be throwing the discus into the 220s,” Mike Ruland said. “We see him do that in practice and if he does, I think that will put him into the top 10 in U.S. history.

“I’d like to see him get into the top five. He would have to get into the top-five range and I think he’s capable of that.”

Ruland, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 237 pounds, confesses that he’s a little surprised by his success.

“I definitely didn’t think it would happen this early,” he said.

But now that it has, this could just be the start.

“I feel I’m definitely capable to 220 plus,” he said. “I’ve done it in practice.”

In Johnson’s case, perhaps there was a blessing in disguise when he was disqualified from the 300-yard intermediate hurdles on the rain-delayed first day of the state meet. When he went to bed that night, there was a cloud over his head.

But the following morning, Johnson said, “I was just going to out there and show everybody I’m a champion. I did that. I got the state record. I did my thing and I’m proud of that.”

What’s more, Johnson repeated his championship after winning in a jump-off a junior. This time, there were no tense moments as Johnson won by four inches over runner-up Mason Tienor of Kaukauna.

It could have been even more than that. Johnson almost achieved 7-2, but he knocked over the over with a foot after clearing it.

And now that he is heading off to UW-Parkside, which awarded Johnson a track scholarship, he has big thing in mind.

“Honestly, I say my goal will be 7-6,” said Johnson, who plans to pursue physical therapy in college.

And once he arrives on campus, Johnson realizes few people will care about what he achieved in high school. The same could be said for Johnson, who has already tossed his state medal into a box with all the other ones he has earned.

“What I did in high school doesn’t matter,” he said. “I’m at square one again and you have to build your way up again. It’s just a matter of what I can achieve on this journey. Life is a journey.”

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tom Scheller, the St. Catherine’s boys track coach since 1978, is still at his best after all these years. After fielding another competitive team despite not having the numbers he once had, Scheller was voted by his peers as the county’s Coach of the Year in boys track and field.

Behind a fourth-place finish by Jayvion Hunter in the 200 meters and a fifth-place finish by Abel Mulder in the shot put, St. Catherine’s placed 25th in team standings of the WIAA Division 2 Track & Field Championships.

Scheller was quick to credit assistants Dan Miller (sprints and relays), Ken Kiedrowicz (hurdles and jumps) and Scott Lukes (throws) for the program’s success this season.

“I was very proud of the job the assistant coaches did this year — they had more athletes in their event areas than I did,” said Scheller, a 1969 St. Catherine’s graduate who coaches the program’s distance runners. “The award is a staff award, as it always is, and good coaching comes down to getting students to follow this mantra — listen, believe and work very hard. We had more athletes who followed that mantra this year, which explains our improvement over the last few years.”