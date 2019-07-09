Here’s about all that needs to be said about what a special season Evan Schuster had for St. Catherine’s High School:
He repeated as the All-Racine County Athlete of the Year in boys track even though Horlick’s 4x100-meter relay set a state record and Case junior Jay Jay Rankins-James won the state championship in the high jump in his first season competing in track.
Here are capsule looks at the All-County boys track and field first team:
Evan Schuster
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s
CLASS: Junior
FIRST-TEAM EVENTS: 100, 200, 400, long jump
NOTABLE: Won the 200 and 400 and was fourth in the long jump in the WIAA Division 2 Track & Field Championships at UW-La Crosse. Won the 200 and 400 in the Metro Classic Conference Tournament, West Allis Regional and Wisconsin Lutheran Sectional. He was first in the long jump in the regional and third in the sectional. He did not compete in the long jump in the conference meet. Set a school record in the long jump with an effort of 22-4¾ at the state meet.
QUOTABLE: “I said last year that he was old school and he would have been in with the Jeff Urquharts (a former sprinter in the program) and kids like that in terms of working hard,” St. Catherine’s coach Tom Scheller said. “(Assistant coach Dan Miller) told me he just crushed every workout all year. He’s in a different league. He just goes. He does whatever you ask him to do. He’s phenomenal to coach.”
Mikey Cabaltera
SCHOOL: Case
CLASS: Sophomore
FIRST-TEAM EVENT: 800
NOTABLE: Was second in the WIAA Division 1 Union Grove Regional (2:01.85), third in the Greenfield Sectional (1:59.37) and 18th at the state meet (2:00.12).
Ian Williams
SCHOOL: Waterford
YEAR: Senior
FIRST-TEAM EVENT: 1600
NOTABLE: In the Southern Lakes Conference Meet, Williams was first in the 1,600, third in the 800 and was part of the winning 4x400 relay. Was one of Waterford’s co-MVP winners. He just missed qualifying for state in the 1,600 with a fourth-place sectional finish. Will be attending UW-Stout this fall.
QUOTABLE: “Ian Williams is always respectful, hard working and an incredibly unselfish athlete that will do anything his coaches ask of him,” Waterford coach Jody Johnsrud said. “He is also an outstanding supportive leader on the team. Ian is one of the hardest working athletes I’ve seen here at Waterford, both on the track and in the classroom with a 3.754 GPA. Running is his passion and you can see it in the determination on his face every time he races.”
Hunter Reich
SCHOOL: Union Grove
CLASS: Sophomore
FIRST-TEAM EVENT: 3200
NOTABLE: Finished fourth in regionals to advance to sectionals with a fifth-place finish in the 3,200 with a 10:02.52, his personal best.
QUOTABLE: “Hunter is an athlete with a natural talent when it comes to distance,” Union Grove coach Mike Mikula said. “He has a great amount of potential in years to come.”
Mike Weaver
SCHOOL: Horlick
CLASS: Junior
FIRST-TEAM EVENTS: 4x100, 4x200, 110 high hurdles
NOTABLE: Broke a state record as a member of the 4x100 relay and also qualified for the state finals in the high hurdles, becoming the first Horlick hurdler to run in less than 15 seconds in several decades. Weaver placed ninth at the state meet.
QUOTABLE: “Mike has a great attitude and will be one of the state’s top hurdlers next year,” Horlick coach Josh Slamka said. “He will certainly start his senior track season as our team captain.”
Jayvion Vinson
SCHOOL: Horlick
CLASS: Senior
FIRST-TEAM EVENTS: 300 hurdles
NOTABLE: Ran the fastest time in the county in the 300 intermediate hurdles.
QUOTABLE: “Jayvion missed some practices this season because of his co-op job at Johnson Wax, but was still able to run fast in the 300 hurdles,” Horlick coach Josh Slamka said. “Unfortunately, a fall at regionals prevented him from getting to state.”
Darion Folsom
SCHOOL: Horlick
CLASS: Senior
FIRST-TEAM EVENTS: 4x100, 4x200
NOTABLE: Darion was the lead leg of the state record-breaking and state champion 4x100 relay, as well as the county’s top 4x200 relay. Darion was reliable and was a leader for us all season long in a number of events, and ran an amazing first leg in the state record-setting 4x100 race in La Crosse.
QUOTABLE: “Darion was always a positive presence for the team, even when things weren’t going well,” Horlick coach Josh Slamka said. “In addition to being a natural leader, he is a great all-around athlete. He was excellent at keeping the energy positive and focused in the right direction throughout the season.
Khalil McLain
SCHOOL: Horlick
CLASS: Senior
FIRST-TEAM EVENTS: 4x100, 4x200
NOTABLE: Ran the back straightaway on the state record-setting 4x100 relay, as well as the second leg of our 4x200 relay. In La Crosse he had an amazing burst of speed to pull ahead of the defending state champions. He was always able to run at his best in the relays.
QUOTABLE: “Khalil is a great worker, always willing to put in extra time to get better,” Horlick coach Josh Slamka said. “He even ran cross-country in the fall to prepare for this track season, despite never having been a distance runner before. All the extra work paid off with a state title and state record.”
Marty Bell
SCHOOL: Horlick
CLASS: Senior
FIRST-TEAM EVENTS: 4x100, 4x200
NOTABLE: Anchored the state record breaking and state champion 4x100 relay, as well as the county’s top 4x200 relay. He brought the team back from considerable deficits in both the prelims and finals at state. “If you haven’t seen the video of his anchor leg at state, it’s a must watch,” Horlick coach Josh Slamka said.
QUOTABLE: “Marty was able to run at another level when competing in the relays,” Slamka said. “At the WIAA championship meet in La Crosse, he was able to run down and pass the fastest kids in the state. Marty hates losing, and when he got the baton in his hands you could bet it wasn’t going to happen.”
Dominic Miller
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Junior
FIRST-TEAM EVENT: 4x400 relay
NOTABLE: Ran on a 4x400 relay that was third in the WIAA Division 1 Union Grove Regional (3:30.99) and fourth at the Greenfield Sectional (3:30.19).
QUOTABLE: “Dominic had primarily been a 100 and 200 sprinter for us all season as the fastest athlete on our team,” Waterford coach Jody Johnsrud said. “He took second in both at our conference meet along with a first-place finish as the anchor of the 4x100 relay. Toward the end of the season, an opportunity opened up to fill in for one leg of our 4x400 relay and he jumped at it. I’m so glad he did. Dominic is a powerful runner who managed to extend his speed into a low-52 split in his 400 leg with very little training on how to really run a proper 400.”
Owen Mehring
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Sophomore
FIRST-TEAM EVENT: 4x400 relay
NOTABLE: Ran on a 4x400 relay that was third in the WIAA Division 1 Union Grove Regional (3:30.99) and fourth at the Greenfield Sectional (3:30.19).
QUOTABLE: “Owen Mehring really came into his own in the 400 at our conference meet where he ran a 53.79, almost a two-second improvement over his previous best time,” Waterford coach Jody Johnsrud said. “I knew he had it in him when I put that conference line up together. Owen just needed a bit of confidence and competition to get him going. That performance solidified a spot on this all-county 4x400 relay team.”
Adin Tyma
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Senior
FIRST-TEAM EVENTS: 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay
NOTABLE: Ran on a 4x400 relay that was third in the WIAA Division 1 Union Grove Regional (3:30.99) and fourth at the Greenfield Sectional (3:30.19). Also was on a 4x800 relay that was fourth in the regional (8:56.06) and eighth in the sectional (8:54.99).
QUOTABLE: “This was Adin Tyma’s first year out for track,” Waterford coach Jody Johnsrud said. “Unfortunately, he’s a senior who’s talent I’ll miss having on the team. He developed into a good 1,600 runner, a decent 3,200 runner and a great 400 runner with splits in the mid 52s.”
Jared Furman
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Senior
FIRST-TEAM EVENT: 4x400 relay
NOTABLE: Despite not running together until the regional meet, this relay posted a time of 3:30.99 to qualify for the sectional. At the sectional, Furman, who ran track all four years of high school, helped the relay achieve their all-county time of 3:30.19 in placing fourth. They missed qualifying for state by just over a second. He plans to run track for NCAA Division II UW-Parkside.
QUOTABLE: “Jared Furman is our fastest 400 runner with an open time of 53.08 and is also our second-fastest athlete in the 200 with a PR of 23.71,” Waterford coach Jody Johnsrud said. “Jared anchored the all-county relay, and is just an all-around outstanding individual with a passion for track and field. He’s always got a smile on his face and even when things don’t quite go his way, Jared is able to look forward for better things to come. He is an emotional leader on the team and it translates directly into his running. I’m sad to see him go.”
Connor Zach
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Sophomore
FIRST-TEAM EVENT: 4x800 relay
NOTABLE: Ran on a 4x400 relay that was third in the WIAA Division 1 Union Grove Regional (3:30.99) and fourth at the Greenfield Sectional (3:30.19).
QUOTABLE: “Connor was only a sophomore who is growing into an excellent 1,600-meter runner by running a 4:56.38 this season,” Waterford coach Jody Johnsrud said. “This was his first year out for track and field and I’m excited to see him develop over the next two years.”
Michael Durand
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Junior
FIRST-TEAM-EVENT: 4x800 relay
NOTABLE: Ran on a 4x800 relay that was fourth in the WIAA Division 1 Union Grove Regional (8:56.06) and eighth at the Greenfield Sectional (8:54.99).
QUOTABLE: “Michael Durand has been a big part of most of the 4x800 relay teams as well as running the 800 and 1,600 runs for us,” Waterford coach Jody Johnsrud said. “He’s an extremely hard worker who continues to improve every season.”
Ethan Reindl
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Junior
FIRST-TEAM EVENT: 4x800 relay
NOTABLE: Ran on a 4x800 relay that was fourth in the WIAA Division 1 Union Grove Regional (8:56.06) and eighth at the Greenfield Sectional (8:54.99).
QUOTABLE: “Ethan really come into his own this year in the 800 with a PR of 2:09.22,” Waterford coach Jody Johnsrud said. “Ethan dealt with a nagging hip injury through most of the season but was able to tough it out while becoming a strong 400 and 800 runner for us.”
Jay Jay Rankins-James
SCHOOL: Case
CLASS: Junior
FIRST-TEAM EVENT: High jump
NOTABLE: Finished first in the WIAA Division 1 Union Grove Regional (6-6), the Greenfield Sectional (6-6) and the state meet (6-7). Did not compete in track and field before this season.
Greg Jenkins
SCHOOL: Case
CLASS: Senior
FIRST-TEAM EVENT: Triple jump
NOTABLE: Was second in the WIAA Division 1 Union Grove Regional (44-4½), second in the Greenfield Sectional (46-½) and ninth at the state meet (44-11½).
Tristan McNair
SCHOOL: Waterford
YEAR: Sophomore
FIRST-TEAM EVENT: Pole Vault
NOTABLE: Vaulted over 12 feet in six of his meets and 13 feet in three of those. Three of those were also first-place finishes, including the regional meet. Also helped the 4x200 relay finish second in the Southern Lakes Conference Meet.
QUOTABLE: “After his freshman year, Tristan was hooked on vault,” Waterford coach Jody Johnsrud said. “He worked extremely hard and joined the Polebender’s Club out of Waukesha during the offseason. Tristan’s first meet this year was a two-foot improvement over his best vault last season. It appeared that he had put himself in a position to possibly qualify for the state meet as a sophomore when he clinched a regional victory. Unfortunately, due to an accidental injury during his last vault at the regional, Tristan had to be taken to the emergency room and was unable to compete in the sectional meet where his PR of 13 feet would have earned him a second-place finish and a trip to the state meet. Tristan is an extremely tough individual and handled the situation as well as anyone could have expected.”
Guy Van Dis
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s
CLASS: Senior
FIRST-TEAM EVENTS: Shot put, discus
NOTABLE: Placed 10th in the discus and 15th in the shot put at the state meet. In the shot put, he was first at the Metro Classic Conference and West Allis Regional, second at the Wisconsin Lutheran Sectional. In the discus, Van Dis was first in the conference and regional meets and second at the sectional.
QUOTABLE: “He was first-team All-County in this discus as a sophomore and he was real pleased to get that back,” St. Catherine’s coach Tom Scheller said. “He had a very consistent season. He just grinds it out and kept getting better and better every year. The consistency kept getting better and that’s the big thing that was missing from the past.”
