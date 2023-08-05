High school athletes from Racine County has produced some of the most dazzling moments in the history of the WIAA Track & Field Championships over the years.

At no time, however, did county athletes ever surpass what transpired on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3.

Waterford junior Bryce Ruland started this historic weekend on June 2 by shattering the state record in the discus with an effort of 201 feet, 11 inches. That broke the previous record, set by Luke Sullivan of Verona in 1993, by nearly nine feet.

One day later, Park senior Emmanuel Johnson made some history of his own. He set a state record in the high jump with an effort of 7-foot-1, breaking the previous record of 7-0, set by Jason Smith of Milwaukee Juneau in 1992.

Ruland and Johnson obviously earned most of the attention in Racine County this season. But there were several other outstanding performances, as is apparent with the All-County boys team.

Here are profiles of the first-team athletes, as voted on by the coaches:

Darrell Price

SCHOOL: Park

GRADE: Senior

FIRST-TEAM EVENT, TIME: 100 meters (11.01).

NOTABLE: Price finished first in the 200 meters at the Racine County Invitational and then swept the 100, 200, and 4x100 relay at the Southeast Conference Championships. At the Oak Creek Sectional, he finished third in the 100 and first in the 200 to qualify for the state meet.

QUOTABLE: “Darrell had a fantastic senior season,” Park coach Freddy Garcia said. “He helped the team to high placing at the Racine County Invite, Southeast Conference Championships and the Oak Creek Sectional, competing in three to four events each time. After just missing state qualification last season, he ended his high school career by competing in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes in La Crosse.”

Kacey Spranger

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Senior

FIRST-TEAM EVENT, TIME: 100 meters (11.01).

NOTABLE: Spranger started the year with a strong indoor campaign, culminating with placing fourth in the 60 meters at the indoor state meet. He won the 100 at the Racine County Invitational and the Southern Lakes Conference Meet. He also placed third and second in the 200 at the Racine County meet and the SLC Conference meet, respectively. He qualified for state in the 100 and 200. At state, he placed 11th overall in the 100 and set a personal best in the 200 with a 22.64.

QUOTABLE: “Kacey has one of the best starts out of the blocks that I have ever seen in my 17 years in track and field,” Union Grove coach Nick Ambrose said. Added Union Grove sprints coach Brendan Farmer: “Kacey’s second year of track was a phenomenal improvement upon his junior year. He put in strong work in the off-season after discovering his potential in short sprinting. He made the podium at indoor state in the 60m and finished one place out of finals at this year’s WIAA state championship in the 100 meters. Kacey also set our 100 meters record this year at 11.01. He now moves on to play football and run track in college.”

Jayvion Hunter

SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s

GRADE: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENT, TIME: 200 meters (22.14).

NOTABLE: Hunter’s best time was in the finals at the state meet, where he finished fourth. He also finished second in the sectional, first in the regional and first in the Metro Classic Conference meet. Earned St. Catherine’s Outstanding Athlete Award.

QUOTABLE: “This is his third year in track & field,” St. Catherine’s coach Tom Scheller said. “We moved him up from specializing in the 100 dash to the 200- and 400-meter dashes, even though he was a state qualifier in the 100 dash his first two years. His practice workload increased and his performances in all sprint races improved this year. He epitomized our mantra of ‘Listen, believe and work hard” and we were very pleased with his performances the last month of the season. Hard work pays off.”

Kamari McFarland

SCHOOL: Horlick

GRADE: Senior

FIRST-TEAM EVENT, TIME: 400 meters (50.34).

NOTABLE: McFarland ran the fifth-fastest 400 time in Horlick history in his first time running the event.

QUOTABLE: “Kamari is one of the most gifted runners Horlick has ever had,” Horlick coach Josh Slamka said. “It would have been great to see what he could have done at regionals and sectionals this year, but we never got that opportunity (because of disciplinary issues).”

Trever Buchanan

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 800 (1:58.60), 1,600 (4:29.54).

NOTABLE: Finished second in the Southern Lakes Conference Meet in the 1,600 (4:37.17) and second in the 3,200 (10:26.72). In the Badger Regional, he was first in the 1,600 (4:29.54) and first in the 800 (2:01.03). In the Mukwonago Sectional, he placed first in the 800 (1:59.97) and fourth in the 1,600 (4:29.61). Buchanan was 17th in the 800 at the state meet (1:58.60).

QUOTABLE: “Trever has had an outstanding season for us this year,” Waterford coach Jody Johnsrud said. “Trever has become a workhorse for our team that thrives on adversity. No matter what type of workload we ask of him for meets, he always just smiles and says he will do it. Although it didn’t work out for Trever in the 1,600, the frustration he felt from his fourth-place finish at sectionals drove him to follow that up by winning the 800 in that meet, with what was his PR at the time, 1:59.97. Then at the state meet, Trever had to wait for two full days in 85-90 degree weather in La Crosse before he was able to run. He was visibly anxious to get out and run during much of Saturday leading up to his 800 at the state meet. Sometimes, that long of a wait in hot weather can drain an athlete. For Trever, it was just fuel to get himself ready to go out and run his best time of the season at the time that it counts the most.”

Landon Franke

SCHOOL: Horlick

GRADE: Freshman

FIRST-TEAM EVENT, TIME: 3,200 (10:09.07).

NOTABLE: “Landon is the first Horlick freshman boy to qualify for the state meet in 24 years and came close to breaking Mike Herlihy’s freshman record of 10:00,” Horlick coach Josh Slamka said. “He might have done it with some better luck. He didn’t run until after midnight at the state meet due to a rain delay, plus the humidity was near 100%. Being so close to Herlihy’s record is a great achievement. However, his best race was at sectionals when he unleashed an impressive kick on the last lap, leaving the pack of state contenders far behind.”

QUOTABLE: “Landon is a student of the sport who is always trying to learn more and reach his potential,” Horlick coach Josh Slamka said. “His desire to be the best he can be is a pleasure to witness and I look forward to the next few years.”

Logan Ryan

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Senior

FIRST-TEAM EVENT, TIME: 110 high hurdles (15.55).

NOTABLE: Ryan was a sectional qualifier as a junior in the 110 high hurdles (16.35) and the 300 intermediate hurdles (41.55). He had the top time in the prelims at the Southern Lakes Conference Meet at 15.63, but he tweaked his hamstring and could not run in the finals. He ran a lifetime best 15:55 at the Oregon Invitational to place second.

QUOTABLE: “I am extremely proud of Logan Ryan and very disappointed for him,” Burlington coach Craig Huelsman said. “He worked incredibly hard in the offseason. However, he injured his hamstring early in the season. He battled back and ran a personal best time 15:55 on a miserable day. Unfortunately he re-strained his hamstring at conference. He absolutely would have been a state qualifier in the 110 hurdles if not for the injury. Logan showed tremendous leadership by attending all the practices and helping in any way he could during his injury. Logan showed our team how to respond to adversity and that will serve him well in life. Congratulations on an excellent career.“

Emmanuel Johnson

SCHOOL: Park

GRADE: Senior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 300-meter intermediate hurdles (41.01), high jump (7-1).

NOTABLE: Johnson was the defending state champion in the high jump. At the Racine County Invitational, Johnson led Park to a third-place team finish by placing sixth in the 110 high hurdles, anchoring the 4x400 relay to second place, winning the 300 hurdles and setting a school and county record in the high jump. He then swept both the 300 hurdles and the high jump at the Southeast Conference Championships, Bradford Regional, and Oak Creek Sectional to qualify for the state meet in both events. Johnson finished his high school career by defending his state title in La Crosse, setting a Division 1 state record of 7-1 in the high jump.

QUOTABLE: “EJ is one of the all-time greats in Park track and field history,” Park coach Freddy Garcia said. “After a runner-up finish at state in the high jump as a sophomore, and then winning the title last season, EJ decided to challenge himself by learning the hurdle events this season. He ended up winning multiple races and qualifying for state in that event as well as the high jump. Watching EJ soar over the 7 foot, 1 inch height at the state meet is a memory that I, and the hundreds of spectators watching, will forever remember.”

Latrell Herrington

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 4x100 relay (43.50), 4x200 (1:30.79), 4x400 (3:27.46).

NOTABLE: Herrington was a vital member of Case’s three sprint relays. The 4x400 was first-team All-Southeast Conference. He also qualified for the WIAA state meet in the 4x100.

QUOTABLE: “Latrell is determined to win at all costs,” Case coach Dennis Gallagher said. “He will always do what is best for the team even when that means having to do things he is unfamiliar with. But will still give 100% and out-compete the others. Where he really helps us win is through his leadership. He leads daily warm-ups, motivates guys for their competitions and teaches freshmen how to get better.”

Lincoln Myer

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Sophomore

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: Triple jump (42-7½), 4x100 relay (43.50), 4x200 (1:30.79).

NOTABLE: State qualifier in the long jump and 4x100. Third in Southeast Conference Meet in the 100 (11.30). At the Racine County Invitational, Myer took first in triple jump and second in long jump.

QUOTABLE: “Lincoln was impressive as a freshman and has only become more impressive his sophomore year,” Case coach Dennis Gallagher said. “He was our leading point scorer this season because he was consistently scoring in the long and triple jump, all three sprint relays and the 100 and 200. I truly believe he is only scratching the surface of what he is capable of. Once he perfects his craft he will be unstoppable.”

Mike King

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENT, TIME: 4x100 (43.50)

NOTABLE: In the 100 meters, King placed fifth at the Racine County Invitational and sixth at the Southeast Conference Meet with a PR of 11.49. He also qualified for the WIAA State Meet in the 4x100.

QUOTABLE: “Mike was the unexpected standout of our season,” Case coach Dennis Gallagher said. “No one expected a linebacker to make our state bound 4x100 team, but he certainly earned his spot there. His competitiveness is what gives him his edge. When it came to preparing for big meets, no one was more hungry for the win than Mike.”

Jacob Haughton

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Sophomore

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: Long jump (22-5), 4x100 relay (43.50), 4x200 (1:30.79), 4x400 (3:27.46).

NOTABLE: Haughton helped the 4x400 to first-team All-Southeast Conference honors. He was second-team All-SEC in the long jump. Set school record in long jump. Qualified for the state meet in the 4x100 and long jump. Took sixth in the long jump at state.

QUOTABLE: “Jacob is a special kind of athlete,” Case coach Dennis Gallagher said. “No matter what you put him in, he not only does it well, but will be one of the best. He qualified for state in two events and medaled in one of them as a sophomore. His career is just getting started and it is exciting to think about how it might develop. With his ability, he will be able to pick between multiple sports that he wants to go to college for.”

Larencio Muhammad

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 4x200 relay (1:30.79), 4x400 (3:37.46).

NOTABLE: Also made second-team All-County in the 400 meters. Two-time state qualifier in the 400 with a personal best of 50.46.

QUOTABLE: “Larencio is invaluable to our team,” Case coach Dennis Gallagher said. “He has been one of the top three points earners on our team for the last two years. This is all because Larencio fights unlike anyone I’ve seen before. I’ve talked to the kids about getting comfortable being uncomfortable and Larencio certainly embodies that.”

John Merrill

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 4x400 relay (3:37.46), 4x800 (8:32.66).

NOTABLE: Competed on a 4x400 relay that earned first-team All-Southeast Conference honors (3:27.46). Merrill placed second in the 400 at the Racine County Invitational in 53.94. His 4x800 team was second-team All-SEC.

QUOTABLE: “John is a guy that clearly loves track,” Case coach Dennis Gallagher said. “If he could, he would run outdoor meets in the snow. That love of the sport has translated to a lot of success for John. He has really helped develop a culture of success and competitiveness within our distance crew.”

Beckett Pawlak

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENT, TIME: 4x800 relay (8:32.66).

NOTABLE: His 4x800 was second-team All-Southeast Conference. Placed first in the 800 meters in the Racine County Invitational. Pawlak had a personal-best time of 2:08.38.

QUOTABLE: “Beckett is the quiet weapon of our team,” Case coach Dennis Gallagher said. “He doesn’t say much, but his actions speak very loudly. He has become one of our most improved athletes over these last few years and it allows him to succeed in any position. Beckett was asked to do a lot for us this year from the 400 to the mile. He delivered on all occasions.”

Philip Weiglein

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 4x800 relay (8:32.66).

NOTABLE: Also second-team All-County in the 800 meters. His 4x800 was second-team All-Southeast Conference. Took second place at the Racine County Invitational in the 800. Personal best time was 2:03.21.

QUOTABLE: “Philip is the heart of our distance squad,” Case coach Dennis Gallagher said. “He could be seen working hard all offseason and during the season, he really stood out as an advocate for distance runners with both his leadership and his performances.”

Carson Buckli

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 4x800 relay (8:32.66)

NOTABLE: His 4x800 was second-team All-Southeast Conference. Buckli placed first in the Racine County Invitational in the 3,200.

QUOTABLE: “Carson has made himself into an indispensable member of the team,” Case coach Dennis Gallagher said. “He was our leading points scorer on the distance squad this year. Few people were asked to do as much as Carson was this year. There were meets where he had to run a 4x800, 1,600, and 3,200. Yet he always came away with points.”

Sam Matuszek

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Sophomore

FIRST-TEAM EVENT, TIME: Pole vault (12-3)

NOTABLE: Finished second at the Southern Lakes Conference Meet and first in Union Grove’s regional.

QUOTABLE: “Sam has put in the hard work both off season and during the regular season,” Union Grove pole vault coach Shannon Murphy said. “He took second at conference, and also became a regional champ with a PR of two feet, three inches from his freshman season with a vault of 12-3.”

Bryce Ruland

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: Shot put (61-5), discus (210-8).

NOTABLE: His 61-5 shot put was from Waterford’s only indoor meet of the season — the Lake Michigan Invitational at Carthage College March 17. At the Southern Lakes Conference Meet, Ruland was first in the discus (198-8) and fourth in the shot put (45-9¾). At the Lake Geneva Regional, Ruland won the discus (210-8) and was second in the shot put (51-11¾). His distance in the discus was the longest throw in the nation this season. Ruland was first in the discus (202-4) and second in the shot put (53-5¼) at the Mukwonago Sectional. And at the WIAA Track & Field Championships, won the discus with a state-record distance of 201-11 and was 12th in the shot put (52-1¾). Ruland was the state champion in his weight class at the Wisconsin High School Powerlifting State Championships in Appleton in March, setting state records for squat (562 pounds), deadlift (650) and overall total (1,565). He led the Waterford boys to the Division 2 state title.

QUOTABLE: “Incredibly, Bryce is still only a junior in high school,” Waterford coach Jody Johnsrud said. “During the winter season, Bryce competes in powerlifting and it has paid off in a big way this season. He’s grown some since last season and has put on a considerable amount of muscle. He crushed his best throw from last season (176-7), which was already impressive, by more than 30 inches with his current best of 210-8. During the entire outdoor season, Bryce has consistently thrown the disc above 195 feet. Currently, I don’t see his discus record ever being touched by anyone else, so whatever he ends with next year can just be cemented in stone on our record board because it will never be broken. Not only is he a top-tier athlete, but he’s always the first to volunteer to help haul our tent off the bus, grab our medical kit or baton bag, or anything else that the team needs. Bryce is just a great all around individual and is the type of athlete that coaches dream of having.”