All-County Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Maffet hurdles all challengers to earn award

Racine County’s high school boys track and field coaches had an unenviable task this year — selecting the All-Racine County Athlete of the Year.

Three worthy selections were presented to the coaches — Waterford junior Carter Maffet, the WIAA Division 1 state champion in the 110-meter high hurdles; Park senior Emmanuel Johnson, the Division 1 state champion in the high jump; and Horlick senior TJ Williams, who finished third at state in the 100 and 200 meters.

The vote was as close as you would expect, with Maffet, who set three school records in addition to earning the first-ever state gold medal for Waterford, receiving half of the votes from the 10 coaches to earn Athlete of the Year honors. Williams got three votes and Johnson two.

Maffet was naturally pleased to earn the award.

“I think it's very cool,” Maffet said of earning the honor. “I have worked hard to get to this place in my track career, and I appreciate the recognition. I want to thank those that selected me for this honor and all the coaches and teammates I have had throughout the years for helping me achieve what I have so far.”

Maffet certainly has the qualifications to be Athlete of the Year.

Consider these accomplishments:

• He was undefeated in the 110 hurdles this season, including the state meet;

• The three school records he broke this year dated back to 1986, 1995 and 2003;

• He won three events at the Southern Lakes Conference Championships (110 hurdles, 200 meters and as a member of the 4x100 relay) and was named SLC Boys Track Athlete of the Year;

• The Wolverines’ 4x100 relay was the fastest in the county and Maffet showed his versatility with the second-best performances in the county this season in the 200 meters and the long jump.

Waterford track and field coach Jody Johnsrud can’t help but marvel at his standout athlete, who still has one more year of high school to go.

“Carter is obviously a great hurdler, but that isn't his only talent,” Johnsrud said. “He now holds school records in 110 hurdles, 200 dash and the 4x100 relay. He's also a 21-foot long jumper and has run sub-53 second splits in the 4x400 relay as well.

“He's the type of athlete that can be put in almost any event and he would be able to excel in it. He has extremely high goals for himself and so far has been able to accomplish them.”

Next to Maffet’s crowning achievement of winning state gold, his most impressive feat is probably his success in the 200 meters. Prior to this year, he had never run in the sprint race, but early in the season, he asked to run the event.

That meant sacrificing another event in which he excelled — the 300 intermediate hurdles.

“Due to how close together the events are, that meant taking him out of the 300 meter hurdles,” Johnsrud said. “From seeing his very first indoor 55-meter hurdle race this season and after seeing Carter run in the open 200 dash for the first time, I knew this was going to be something special.

“Carter earned the chance to compete in the 200 regularly this season and is now our school record holder in the 200 meter dash on top of qualifying for the WIAA State Meet in the event. So I guess sacrificing the 300m hurdles worked out.”

Maffet said the sacrifice wasn’t as difficult as it appeared.

“It was an easy decision for me — harder for my coaches, though,” Maffet said. “I like running the 110 hurdles much better than the 300. I did an open 200 during indoor club this year and did pretty well, so wanted to try it outdoors also. It took a little convincing.”

It was obviously the right decision.

At the Demon Invitational in Burlington on May 6, Maffet set the first of his three records by winning the 200 meters in 22.32 seconds to break the 36-year-old school record of 22.34 set by Pablo Guardiola in 1986.

Eleven days later, at the SLC Championships on May 17, Maffet set his other two records. He won the 110 hurdles in 14.82 seconds, besting the previous record of 14.84 set in 2003 by Ryan Massman, then anchored the 4x100 relay that won in 43.76 seconds, breaking the record of 43.94 from 1995. Noah White, Sutton Keller and Jack McCormick joined him on the relay.

He wasn’t done, however. Both records were reset two more times, with Maffet dropping his times in the hurdles in the preliminaries of the Division 1 Mukwonago Regional (14.65) and the state meet (14.58), and the relay lowering its mark at the Sun Prairie Sectional (43.65) and at state (43.42).

Setting the record in the hurdles was definitely on Maffet’s to-do list coming into the season, but he felt the other two were within reach as well.

“I had set goals going into this season to win state and go undefeated in the hurdles,” Maffet said. “I have a picture of the (track) record board, so I knew what times I was going for and one of my goals was the hurdle record. The 200 and 4x100 were newer events for me so I didn't specifically have goals set for them, but felt I could get there this season.”

Part of his success comes from his training. He works on various disciplines with a combination of strength, speed, and hurdle technique and also competes in indoor club meets as an unattached athlete.

“It gives me a chance to get some competition before the season,” Maffet said of the indoor meets. “I usually train on my own in the winter and work with a hurdle coach in the summer while we can still get outside on the track.”

His focus is exclusively on track — competing from December through July doesn’t leave much time for any other sports — and he his generating interest from colleges. He is still undecided on college, but with a year to go, he should have a good choice of places to go and compete.

With all the talent he possesses, Maffet also is a motivator and an exceptional teammate. Johnsrud was effusive about Maffet’s presence on the team and is very happy he has one more year of his leadership.

“One of the best things about Carter is his attitude,” Maffet said. “He's always willing to do anything I ask of him, even if he's hurting. He's very respectful and is one of the hardest working and supportive athletes on the team.”

COACH OF THE YEAR: Horlick’s Josh Slamka received the honors from his county peers by a 7-3 vote over Waterford’s Jody Johnsrud.

However, Slamka is not accepting the honor just for himself.

“I refuse to take singular credit for anything,” Slamka said. “We had some very gifted athletes and a very good group of knowledgeable and dedicated coaches — Sam Cohen (distance coach), Ray Cushman (throws coach), Aleks Cukic (high jump coach), Marty Bell and Khalil McLain (relay coaches), along with Megan King and Jeff Trinka, two girls’ team coaches who assist with boys events.”

The two main athletes who helped Slamka and his coaching staff win the award were senior TJ Williams and junior Reggie Hubbard Jr., who combined for four spots on the All-County first team (Williams in the 100 and 200, Hubbard in the 300 intermediate hurdles and both in the 4x400 relay with seniors Ayden Graham and Jorge Sarabia).

“All (coaches and athletes) contributed to our success this season,” Slamka said.