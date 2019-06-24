The 2019 Racine County boys tennis season had its share of ups and downs, but the theme of the campaign was all about progression.
Several All-County recipients worked to get better and vastly improved their respective games.
For example, Waterford’s Sam and Josh Fay were 5-12 last year, qualified for the state tournament, and lost in the first round. This season, the duo was 22-7, again qualified for the state tournament and won a match.
Horlick’s Aaron Antreassian went 9-4 last year and didn’t qualify for state. This season, he finished 19-12, qualified for state and lost in his first-round match in a super tiebreak.
And while St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran’s Ethan Woitach didn’t have an eye-catching record (10-8), he qualified for the Division 2 state tournament for the first time in his career and earned a win in his first-round match.
The Fays, Antreassian and Woitach all were voted to the All-County first team this season by the Racine County boys tennis coaches. Here are profiles on the first-team selections:
Aaron Antreassian
SCHOOL: Horlick
GRADE: Sophomore
NOTABLE: Finished season with a record of 19-12, qualified for the Division 1 state tournament, placed first at No. 1 singles in Racine County Invitational.
QUOTABLE: “Aaron is an outstanding young player who worked extra hard this season,” Horlick assistant coach Ned Kramer said. “Changing our schedule gave him the opportunity to play many state qualifiers and get the experience he needed. Aaron is already fired up for next year.”
Ethan Woitach
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran
GRADE: Junior
NOTABLE: Finished season with a record of 10-8, qualified for the Division 2 state tournament and advanced to the second round, placed second at the Racine County Invitational — lost to Antreassian in championship match 6-2, 7-6.
QUOTABLE: “Ethan was great all season,” Angels’ coach Dave Mooney said. “For the season to end at state, that’s a feat in itself. What a well deserved honor to represent our team. This is a great foundation for him to build on going into his senior year. I think the sky is the limit for Ethan.”
Pranav Bajaj
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: 16-13 record this season, 67-25 lifetime record. Finished third in the Racine County Tournament. State qualifier in 2019. Was part of the 2017 Division 2 team championship that Prairie won. Will be attending Northwestern University in the fall and will pursue a medical degree.
QUOTABLE: “Pranav worked his way up the lineup with every added year of experience, finishing in the No. 1 spot and as a co-captain as a senior,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “He was a valuable part of our team and we will definitely miss him next year.”
Malik Tiedt
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: 13-13 record. Finished fourth in the Southern Lakes Conference tournament and fourth in the Racine County Invitational. First male WIAA Scholar Athlete in Burlington High School’s history. Finished valedictorian of his class.
QUOTABLE: “Malik played his first three years at one doubles and got better every year,” Burlington coach Ken Savaglia said. “When he and I looked at him playing one singles this year we hoped for at least .500 record, being competitive in most, if not all, matches, and making a trip to the sectional, then letting it play out.
“He accomplished all of it. He was always a volleyball player playing tennis over the years, but in this last year or two, I think he turned into a pretty decent high school tennis player. He became a great team leader and was voted team MVP and captain. Malik was humble and respected.”
Sam Fay and Josh Fay
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Both are seniors.
NOTABLE: 22-7 record, No. 1 doubles Racine County champions and Southern Lakes Conference champions. Back-to-back state qualifiers making it to the second round this year. Sam will play at Carroll College and Josh at Milwaukee School of Engineering.
QUOTABLE: “Sam and Josh have been the team MVP’s and cornerstones of our program the last couple years,” Waterford coach Mike Schuster said. “They played varsity for four years in both singles and doubles. The Fays are known for their tennis talent, as well as their sportsmanship and tennis etiquette. These guys have a great demeanor on and off the court and are one of the top practice players I’ve ever coached.
“They never waste time to get better at a game they love and their hard work has paid big dividends in their careers. Sam and Josh join a short list of the most accomplished players that have ever played at Waterford.”
Gabe Perez and Anthony Babu
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADE: Both are seniors.
NOTABLE: Finished 12-9. Anthony played all four years and has a 2017 gold medal from being a member of the 2017 Division State championship team. Gabe played his freshman and senior year for the Prairie tennis team. Anthony and Gabe will both attend the University of Wisconsin in the fall.
QUOTABLE: “Anthony and Gabe played hard together and improved with every match they played this season,” Schafer said. “These two played their best matches of their high school careers in their last two matches and you can’t ask for more than that. Their last two matches were two of the best played Division 2 doubles matches I have seen in a number of years.”
Jaxon Ford and Hubert Smielecki
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Both are juniors.
NOTABLE: 9-5 record. Finished fifth in Southeast Conference. They were the fourth seed at subsectionals.
QUOTABLE: “These two have been playing doubles together right from the start of their freshman year,” Case coach Maureen Asfeld said. “They have been exciting to watch and are always eager to work on strategy. They enjoy challenging themselves against tough opponents and they work very well together.
“They are competitive and all-around athletes who enjoy both tennis and soccer. Also, they give 100 percent and are leaders for the rest of the team. Jaxon and Hubert get stronger every year and I can’t wait to see what this dynamic duo will accomplish next year.”
