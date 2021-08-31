All-County Boys Tennis: Waterford freshman Vescio voted Player of the Year

Amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, one thing became undeniably clear:
Andrew Vescio can play a mean game of tennis.
The Waterford High School No. 1 singles player had likely the best season ever for a Racine County freshman, leading all county players by going 14-7, a Wolverines freshman record despite a late start to the season.
All this adds up to Vescio earning All-County Player of the Year honors to become the first freshman to win the honor. No other freshmen were found to have earned the award following a search of Journal Times archives dating back to 1990.
Also nominated for Player of the Year honors was Prairie’s No. 1 doubles team of seniors Daniel Dreifuerst and Quincey Eaton, which qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state tournament.
Vescio didn’t quite make it to state — he lost in the first round of the sectional tournament — but he made enough of an impression to earn the honor.
Besides setting the Waterford freshman record, Vescio earned the No. 1 seed in the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, eventually finishing second to Evan Bernales of Lake Geneva Badger; Vescio was first-team All-SLC and the Wolverines’ MVP.
How does one get his tennis game to a competitive level at such a young age?
Heredity has something to do with it. Start with his grandfather, Buddy Vescio, who was the first member of his extended family to play tennis and he coached 30 years at Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac.
Andrew’s dad, Michael, played high school tennis and reached the WIAA tournament round of 16 in the late 1980s and Andrew’s uncle, Bryan, was an assistant tennis coach at UW-Green Bay. Andrew’s sister, Miranda, played No. 1 singles for the Waterford girls as a senior. His mother, Carolyn, is not a regular player, but “she knows the basics,” Andrew said.
“Tennis is a huge family sport for me,” Andrew said. “During the summer, fall, and winter is when I usually play in regular USTA events. I have had quite a bit of success and whenever my schedule allows, I will enter them.”
Andrew gets his regular instruction from John Teune of Four Lakes Athletic Club in Elkhorn and he also is a member at the Princeton Club in New Berlin.
Any freshman’s first experience in high school is going to take some adjustment, and his tennis game was no exception. With COVID-19 still around and the later than usual start to the high school season, Andrew wasn’t sure what to expect.
“I knew some of the guys I’d be competing against and I knew the competition would be tough at the number one position,” Andrew said. “I really just wanted to come out of it with a winning record. I had some tough matches, I learned a lot and I had a ton of fun.
“I’ve been playing USTA tournaments for years on my own and it was really cool to be part of a team and to be able to cheer on my teammates and to have their support.”
Along with athletic abilities themselves, his attitude toward competition has help Vescio greatly.
“Other players are drawn to him because they can see the dedication and results of working hard everyday and completing even harder,” Waterford coach Mike Schuster said. “It’s very special because he gets along with everyone while allowing himself to have fun and play loose in pressure situations.”
He did have a few of those.
Vescio said his best match of the season was actually one of his losses, to Christos Dovas of Westosha Central, also a freshman.
“I felt like both of us were on the top of our games that day and we were both moving the ball exactly how we had hoped,” Vescio said. “It was also an extremely long match full of ups, downs, and comebacks.”
He has gotten to know Dovas better over the summer and they play each other regularly.
Dovas, Bernales and Elijah Vento of Mukwonago were Vescio’s favorite opponents, along with Reid Frederickson of Union Grove, who also received first-team honors. Vescio won all three matches with Frederickson, but none of them were easy.
“Although I beat him all three times, every time I played him it felt like he was getting better and better,” Vescio said. “Our best match was when we had a marathon match in the conference tournament (won by Vescio 6-3, 6-3).”
While he fell short of the state tournament in his first season, you can all but bet on him doing it for the next three seasons.
“My goals for the rest of my high school career are to qualify for the State Tournament as many times as possible and improve my game every time I step out onto the court.”