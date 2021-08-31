All-County Boys Tennis: Waterford freshman Vescio voted Player of the Year

“I’ve been playing USTA tournaments for years on my own and it was really cool to be part of a team and to be able to cheer on my teammates and to have their support.”

Along with athletic abilities themselves, his attitude toward competition has help Vescio greatly.

“Other players are drawn to him because they can see the dedication and results of working hard everyday and completing even harder,” Waterford coach Mike Schuster said. “It’s very special because he gets along with everyone while allowing himself to have fun and play loose in pressure situations.”

He did have a few of those.

Vescio said his best match of the season was actually one of his losses, to Christos Dovas of Westosha Central, also a freshman.

2021 All-Racine County Boys Tennis PLAYER OF THE YEAR

“I felt like both of us were on the top of our games that day and we were both moving the ball exactly how we had hoped,” Vescio said. “It was also an extremely long match full of ups, downs, and comebacks.”

He has gotten to know Dovas better over the summer and they play each other regularly.