All-County boys tennis: Prairie earns four of seven spots on first team

It seems to happen every year for The Prairie School boys tennis team.
Almost like clockwork, the All-Racine County first team is dominated by the Hawks, consistently one of the best programs in the state, no matter the size of the school.
While Waterford freshman No. 1 singles player Andrew Vescio was voted the Player of the Year, the first freshman to earn the honor (based on a search of Journal Times archives), it held true to form again this season for Prairie, with two singles players and two double teams taking four of the seven first-team spots.
Singles players Kethan Bajaj and Taej Desai and doubles duos Daniel Dreifuerst-Quincey Eaton and Joseph Morales-Calvin Sharpe earned first team honors.
Union Grove entries round out the first team, with singles player Reid Frederickson and the doubles team of twins Hayden and Domenic McDougal earning the honors.
Here are capsule looks at the All-County first team:
Andrew Vescio
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Freshman
NOTABLE: Went 14-7 this spring, the most wins for a Racine County singles player or doubles team and a freshman school record for victories; All-County Player of the Year; All-Southern Lakes Conference first team; Waterford team MVP; did not play in the Racine County Tournament, but beat tournament champion Reid Frederickson three times during the season; finished second in the SLC Tournament to Evan Bernales of Lake Geneva Badger, whom Vescio had beaten in their first meeting; qualified for the tough Brookfield Central Sectional, but lost in the first round; Vescio comes from a family of tennis players — his grandfather, father, uncle, sister and cousin are all accomplished players.
QUOTABLE: “Andrew had an incredible season and already has tremendous tennis skills, Wolverines coach Mike Schuster said. “He makes players around him better by his leadership on and off the court.”
Kethan Bajaj
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: 10-7 record at No. 1 singles for the Hawks; four-year varsity player for Prairie and team captain; second-team All-Metro Classic Conference; his best match of the year, Prairie coach Nich Schafer said, came against Kenosha Tremper’s Ryan Whynott in a 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 victory; special qualifier for the WIAA Division 2 Individual State Tournament; was Cum Laude, National Merit Scholar, received the Student Athlete Award; awarded the college board national rural and small town recognition program; will attend Northwestern this fall.
QUOTABLE: “Kethan did a great job as a senior captain coming off the nonseason of 2020,” Schafer said. “He played some of his best tennis against his best opponents. He was a true competitor on the court and he will be able to use this to find success.”
Taej Desai
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADE: Sophomore
NOTABLE: 12-4 at No. 4, No. 3 and No. 2 singles for the Hawks, moving up to No. 2 after Joseph Morales moved to doubles; first-team All-Metro Classic Conference at No. 2 singles; played his best match, Schafer said, against Tremper’s Michael States 7-6 (5), 5-7, 10-7.
QUOTABLE: “Taej has a great never give-up attitude and will run everything down which makes him very difficult to beat,” Schafer said. “He is very coachable and very eager to learn how to play more offensively which when put with his type of game can and will make him a very formidable tennis player.”
Reid Frederickson
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: 10-7 record at No. 1 singles for the Broncos; won No. 1 singles title at Racine County Tournament, beating Prairie’s Bajaj 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 in the final; will play tennis for UW-La Crosse.
QUOTABLE: “Reid is a hard worker, he’s self driven, motivated and a team player/captain,” Union Grove coach Turner Albrecht said. “He will excel at anything he puts his mind to.”
Daniel Dreifuerst-Quincey Eaton
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADE: Both seniors
NOTABLE: Went 12-5 during the abbreviated spring season and went a combined 29-14 this year and in 2019, when they were also doubles partners; nominated for All-County Players of the Year; first-team All-Metro Classic Conference; Racine County Invitational champions, beating Burlington’s Zeke Tiedt and Owen Denoto 6-3, 6-3; automatic qualifiers to WIAA Division 2 State Individual Tournament; because of their first names, earned nickname of DQ Blizzard; Eaton will attend Auburn and pursue aerospace engineering; Dreifuerst was Cum Laude and will attend Notre Dame.
QUOTABLE: “Daniel and Quincey played with the confidence and energy that made them a really good doubles team full of resilience,” Schafer said. “Their ability to get the job done surprised many opponents and coaches as well.”
Domenic McDougal-Hayden McDougal
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Both sophomores
NOTABLE: The twin brothers had 4—4 record in doubles and also played singles; finished third at No. 1 doubles in the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament; qualified for Brookfield Central sectional, lost to eventual Division 1 state champions Henry Irwin and Reed Scullen of Brookfield East at the sectional.
QUOTABLE: “The twins are extremely smart both in the classroom and outside of the classroom, and these boys are great at every sport they compete in,” Albrecht said. “Hopefully this off-season they put in work on the court to go further and beyond what they did this past season.”
Joseph Morales-Calvin Sharpe
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADE: Senior-sophomore
NOTABLE: Went 9-2 after being paired in doubles; First-team All-Metro Classic Conference; finished second in sectional tournament, losing to Joe Zimmerman and Peter Ells of University School of Milwaukee 3-6, 6-2, 10-7; ironically, the USM duo beat Dreifuerst and Eaton at the state tournament; Morales is already overseas, attending the Paris School of Business.
QUOTABLE: “Jo and Calvin really learned how to play textbook doubles and used this to dismantle and frustrate their opponents in every facet of the game,” Schafer said. “These two played great tennis, were great teammates and will be remembered for their matching fishing hats they wore in competition.”