All-County boys tennis: Prairie earns four of seven spots on first team

It seems to happen every year for The Prairie School boys tennis team.

Almost like clockwork, the All-Racine County first team is dominated by the Hawks, consistently one of the best programs in the state, no matter the size of the school.

While Waterford freshman No. 1 singles player Andrew Vescio was voted the Player of the Year, the first freshman to earn the honor (based on a search of Journal Times archives), it held true to form again this season for Prairie, with two singles players and two double teams taking four of the seven first-team spots.

Singles players Kethan Bajaj and Taej Desai and doubles duos Daniel Dreifuerst-Quincey Eaton and Joseph Morales-Calvin Sharpe earned first team honors.

Union Grove entries round out the first team, with singles player Reid Frederickson and the doubles team of twins Hayden and Domenic McDougal earning the honors.

Here are capsule looks at the All-County first team:

Andrew Vescio

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Freshman