If you’re looking for proof that hard work pays off, look no further than Sam and Josh Fay.
Josh started as a freshman on the Waterford High School boys tennis team playing junior varsity. Sophomore year he played No. 4 singles and his hopes of progressing up the ranks of the team were bleak.
His twin brother Sam was back-and-forth between junior varsity and varsity his freshman year, and played No. 2 singles his sophomore year.
“I never imagined becoming this successful. I didn’t even win the conference my sophomore year at four singles,” Josh Fay said. “Going to state never even crossed my mind until my junior year, and it was insane to me that me and Sam made it, because we had the worst record out of everyone who qualified.”
This season the Fays, playing at No. 1 doubles for the Wolverines, won the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, the Racine County Invitational, and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament for the second straight season.
At state they won their first-round match against Manitowoc Lincoln’s Aidan Newberg and Jack Rotter 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 before losing to the second-seeded team in the field.
For their achievements, Racine County boys tennis coaches voted the duo Athletes of the Year.
“I was really nervous during the warm ups of our first match at state,” Josh Fay recalled. “The other guys were clearly nervous too, they were double faulting a lot.
“But we were just playing our tennis in the first set, everything was going really well. In the second set, they seemed to get over their nerves and then they came back to win that one. Every game was a hold until we were down 40-15 and I double-faulted three times in a row. But Sam had my back and we ended up winning the tiebreak, it was awesome.”
Added Sam: “I wouldn’t change a thing about how anything went. It was cool being able to play doubles with my brother. That’s something a lot of people can’t say they were able to experience.”
And that’s been the biggest difference in this duo’s success: when one was playing poorly, the other was always there to pick him up.
“Their experience definitely helped them this year,” Waterford coach Mike Schuster said. “They had a tendency to drop a lot of close games last year and this year, it’s been great to see them keep their composure and follow through with wins.”
The Fay’s went 5-12 their junior year and improved to 22-7 this season.
“Last year we were just figuring things out and it was definitely rough at points,” Sam Fay said. “We got in our heads a lot. This year we were much stronger mentally, better partners to each other and a lot more skilled, especially at the net.
“We got better because we worked with each other. We never worked with any coaches during the offseason. It was just me and Josh hitting balls back to each other. We put in a lot of work.”
And right by their side throughout their four years of high school was mom, Andrea Fay.
“Our mom has been at almost every single match we’ve played,” Josh Fay said. “It means everything. She comes to our matches on one or two hours of sleep, she comes to our matches on Saturday’s when we’ve got three or four to play. She’ll be there for five hours, get sunburned, but she’s a trooper and she means the world to both of us.”
Next year, the Fays both plan to play tennis in college, but at different schools. Josh will be attending the Milwaukee School of Engineering and majoring in biomedical engineering. Sam will major in physical therapy at Carroll University.
“We’re just kind of both making our own decisions,” Josh Fay said. “We do a lot of stuff together and we’ve spent a lot of time together, but I think we’ll be all right.”
Added Sam: “I chose Carroll because it’s a really good school for physical therapy and it’s close to home. It will be exciting having a new coach, new teammates and everything. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity.”
