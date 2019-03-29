Azaan McCray still has trouble believing what he accomplished during the winter high school boys swimming and diving season.
After all, the Case freshman and former gymnast came virtually out of nowhere to earn a fifth-place medal in diving at the WIAA State Division 1 Championships last month.
But all he has to do is look at his medal to be reminded of what he has done.
McCray, who began diving just over two years ago after breaking both of his wrists during a gymnastics competition, came into the boys swimming and diving season and made an immediate impact by scoring 445.90 points to finish second at the Cedarburg Invitational. It was his first 11-dive meet of the season and his high score for the season as well.
He remained steady through the rest of the year, culminating with his state medal, which cemented his selection as the All-Racine County Boys Swimming and Diving Athlete of the Year.
McCray is the first freshman boy to be a swimming and diving Athlete of the Year. Three freshmen, all swimmers, have won the award for girls swimming/diving.
“I look back at state and I’m not sure it’s sunk in yet,” McCray said. “I’m still processing everything — it was surprising.
“It’s humbling and overwhelming — I never expected it.”
Whether or not he expected it, he did win a state medal, and he credited Case diving coach Jackie Turner for all of his successes.
“It’s all because of Jackie,” McCray said. “She’s amazing — she was with me six days a week (at practice) and she believed in me and pushed me to a new level.
“Jackie told me that to believe in myself and that I’m better than I think I am.”
Turner said a lot of it was McCray’s attitude toward her coaching.
“Azaan is one of the hardest working athletes I have coached over the years,” Turner said. “He has such determination and focus to continue to do better and better.”
After the Cedarburg Invitational performance, he couldn’t quite get back to that score, but he still did well. He won the diving title at the Racine Invitational and finished second at the Southeast Conference Meet and the Division 1 Park Sectional, both times to senior Jared Kleczka of Franklin.
At state, he led Kleczka after the first round and ultimately finished one spot behind him in the final standings. McCray was consistent, sitting in fifth place after each section of the competition — preliminaries (first five dives), semifinals (dives 6-8) and finals (dives 9-11).
McCray is already preparing for next year, lifting weights and diving at Schroeder Aquatic Center in Brown Deer under the watchful eye of Todd Hill, the diving coach at Schroeder and at UW-Milwaukee, and former Park diver and Horlick diving coach Dallas O’Haver.
McCray’s expectations, of course, are set high. Turner, Hill and O’Haver have prepared him well as he continues his high school career.
However, Turner’s work with McCray during the high school season was the main factor in McCray’s rise to become a state medalist.
“I definitely plan on keeping up (with practice) and keep progressing to do my best at state,” McCray said. “I’d like to medal (again) and I’m trying for top three — that would be really nice.
“Jackie has brought me to this new level.”
