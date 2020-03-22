All-County Boys Swimming/Diving: Case diver McCray repeats as Athlete of the Year

It came down to one moment for Azaan McCray on Feb. 22 at the WIAA State Boys Swimming and Diving Championships.
Gut-check time. Now or never.
The Case High School sophomore diver struggled with one of his regular dives on the final dive of the first round, putting him a bit out of sorts with two more rounds of diving to go.
But with the help of Eagles diving coach Jackie Turner, and his own confidence in his abilities, McCray passed that test and went on to take fourth place for his second straight state medal.
McCray’s entire body of work this season, from the beginning, to breaking a 25-year-old school record, to his state performance, was the reason the five Racine County coaches voted McCray the All-Racine County boys swimming Athlete of the Year.
It was the second straight year McCray has won the award. Last year, he became the first freshman boy to be Athlete of the Year after he finished fifth in diving at state.
“This is really nice, and humbling,” McCray said. “It’s also a confidence booster — it shows I shouldn’t doubt myself that I can dive at that high level. It’s validation I can do it.”
There’s no doubt about that. McCray was solid all year, averaging 253.55 points for six dives during the Southeast Conference dual meet season, with a high of 276.35 against Kenosha Indian Trail.
His scoring peak for 11 dives came at the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional on Valentine’s Day, when he scored 483.10 to finish second behind Mike Konle of Milwaukee Marquette (554.70), the eventual state champion.
That score broke the Case record of 475.20 held since 1995 — eight years before McCray was born — by Chris Drascic.
“That was nice and a pretty big deal,” McCray said. “It was pretty significant — I thought that was really cool.”
The only thing surpassing setting the record was earning another medal at the state meet — and if it wasn’t for a pep talk by Turner after that subpar dive, he may not have reached that goal.
On his fifth dive, a reverse 1½ somersault in the tuck position, he came out of his tuck too late and went over on the dive, scoring 26 points on a dive he normally hits for 42 points. It rattled his nerves a bit.
“I was getting a little nervous after that (dive) and I tried to put that behind me,” McCray said. Jackie told me to think about the next dives coming up.
“Jackie calmed me down and talked me through it. She always tells me to believe in myself and remember I am really good, helping me have confidence.”
He didn’t miss a dive again, moving up to fourth during the semifinal round and maintaining that spot to the end.
His best dive of the competition, and the best dive of anyone in the field, came on his 10th dive, an inward two somersault in the tuck position with a difficulty of 2.8.
McCray normally scores about 50 points on the dive, but nailed it for a score of 61.6.
“That was a great place for that to happen,” he said. “It was my highest (score) all year and that dive has the highest difficulty — and I’m pretty good at it.”
His only disappointment was finishing just 3.6 points out of third place, but if his history is any indication, he will have no problem improving himself.
“I definitely wanted third place,” McCray said. “It’s definitely an incentive — I’m going to push harder and achieve more.”
Turner will have a lot to do with that. He’s only been diving for just over two years and Turner has been there most of the way.
“Jackie is a go-getter,” he said. “She lays it all out, tells me what she wants and how to get there. It’s the little details, I think, that help me to do better.
“She’s not scared to let me know what’s up. She’s always ready for practice and she gives me her all so I can do my best.”
Doing his best means trying to become the best. McCray is not far behind the Case record for six dives, 292.15 by Ricky Bradley in February 2010, but he has a ways to go to reach the city record and once unofficial state record of 623.55 set by Andrew Suchla of Park in February 2013.
Don’t think he won’t try.
“The city record is always the goal and I’ll do my best to keep getting better over the next two years,” McCray said.
On the way to that goal, Turner said she will be there all the way and if he reaches it, no one will deserve it more.
“Azaan is not only a great athlete, but overall great person,” Turner said. “I truly want the best for him and we will continue to work hard to make that happen because he deserves it.”