All-County Boys Swimming/Diving: Case diver McCray repeats as Athlete of the Year

His best dive of the competition, and the best dive of anyone in the field, came on his 10th dive, an inward two somersault in the tuck position with a difficulty of 2.8.

McCray normally scores about 50 points on the dive, but nailed it for a score of 61.6.

“That was a great place for that to happen,” he said. “It was my highest (score) all year and that dive has the highest difficulty — and I’m pretty good at it.”

His only disappointment was finishing just 3.6 points out of third place, but if his history is any indication, he will have no problem improving himself.

“I definitely wanted third place,” McCray said. “It’s definitely an incentive — I’m going to push harder and achieve more.”

Turner will have a lot to do with that. He’s only been diving for just over two years and Turner has been there most of the way.

“Jackie is a go-getter,” he said. “She lays it all out, tells me what she wants and how to get there. It’s the little details, I think, that help me to do better.

“She’s not scared to let me know what’s up. She’s always ready for practice and she gives me her all so I can do my best.”