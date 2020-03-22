All-County Boys Swimming/Diving: Burlington Co-op swimmers dominate first team

The balance of high school swimming power seems to be holding steady in western Racine County.

The Burlington Co-op boys swimming team, comprised of swimmers from Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford and Catholic Central, earned first-team honors in seven of the 12 swimming and diving events on this year’s All-County team.

The Demons swept all three relays this year, with senior James Keeker earning his fourth straight first-team honor on the 200-yard medley relay. In fact, Keeker is a four-time first-team honoree this year, with the county’s best times in the 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley and as a member of the 400 freestyle relay.

Case freshman diver Azaan McCray was named the Athlete of the Year for the second straight year, capping his season with a fourth-place finish at the WIAA Division 1 State Championships last month. His teammate, junior Joe Skantz and Park junior Josh Abel each earned first-team honors in two individual events.

Here are capsule looks at the All-County first team:

Azaan McCray

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Sophomore