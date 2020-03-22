All-County Boys Swimming/Diving: Burlington Co-op swimmers dominate first team

The balance of high school swimming power seems to be holding steady in western Racine County.
The Burlington Co-op boys swimming team, comprised of swimmers from Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford and Catholic Central, earned first-team honors in seven of the 12 swimming and diving events on this year’s All-County team.
The Demons swept all three relays this year, with senior James Keeker earning his fourth straight first-team honor on the 200-yard medley relay. In fact, Keeker is a four-time first-team honoree this year, with the county’s best times in the 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley and as a member of the 400 freestyle relay.
Case freshman diver Azaan McCray was named the Athlete of the Year for the second straight year, capping his season with a fourth-place finish at the WIAA Division 1 State Championships last month. His teammate, junior Joe Skantz and Park junior Josh Abel each earned first-team honors in two individual events.
Here are capsule looks at the All-County first team:
Azaan McCray
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Sophomore
NOTABLE: Voted All-Racine County Athlete of the Year for the second straight year; finished fourth in diving at WIAA Division 1 State Championships with a score of 466.45 points; finished just 3.6 points behind third-place finisher Jan Lanser of West Bend East/West; after struggling on one of his better dives earlier in the competition, McCray nailed an inward two-somersault tuck dive (2.8 difficulty) on his 10th dive to score 61.6 points, the best-scoring dive by anyone in the competition; broke school record for 11 dives at the Greenfield Sectional Feb, 15 with a score of 483.10 (the old record of 475.20 was set in 1995 by Chris Drascic); McCray was the only state qualifier from Racine County this season; scored personal-best 276.35 points for six dives in a dual meet Jan. 28 against Kenosha Indian Trail in January; in addition to diving, McCray swam in relays a few times during the season.
QUOTABLE: “I am very proud of how hard Azaan has worked to accomplish these scores, Case diving coach Jackie Turner said. “He improved at the WIAA State Meet going from nearly over 50 points from where he was at last year at state and finishing in fourth place this year.”
James Keeker
TEAM: Burlington Co-op (Catholic Central)
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: Earned first-team honors in two individual events and as a member of two relays; in the 200-yard freestyle, his best time of 1:55.91 came at the Pirate Invitational in Port Washington, helping the Demons win the meet; in the 200 individual medley, his best time of 2:07.70 came at the WIAA Division 1 Beloit Memorial Sectional; in the relays, he swam the butterfly leg of the 200 medley relay (1:45.77) at the Southern Lakes Conference Meet, and swam the anchor leg of the 400 freestyle relay (3:31.97) at the sectional meet; this was the fourth straight year for Keeker on the first-team medley relay and second straight first-team selection in the IM.
QUOTABLE: “James was a hard worker and provided leadership in the pool,” Burlington Co-op coach Denita Jones said. “He provided depth to the team lineup and James was fun to coach. He will be missed by all next season.”
Luke Gillmore
TEAM: Burlington Co-op (Catholic Central)
GRADE: Junior
NOTABLE: Gillmore was a member of all three first-team relays; he swam the anchor leg of the 200 medley relay, which had its best time of 1:45.77 at the Southern Lakes Conference Meet; he led off the 200 freestyle relay (1:37.85) and swam the second leg of the 400 freestyle relay (3:31.97), both relays having their best times of the season at the WIAA Division 1 Beloit Memorial Sectional; Gillmore was second-team All-County in the 100 freestyle; he was voted the Demons’ Most Improved Swimmer this season.
QUOTABLE: “Luke improved this season was a welcome surprise and he continued to improved consistently all season,” Jones said. “He will proved much needed leadership in the pool next season.”
Spencer Gross
TEAM: Burlington Co-op (Waterford)
GRADE: Sophomore
NOTABLE: Gross had the best 100 breaststroke time in the county, 1:06.77, at the WIAA Division 1 Beloit Memorial Sectional, and also swam the anchor leg on the 200 freestyle relay (1:37.85) at the sectional; he swam the breaststroke leg on the 200 medley relay (1:45.77) at the Southern Lakes Conference Meet; he had personal bests in the 100 breaststroke and in the 200 individual medley (second team) at the sectional; Gross earned the Demons’ Coaches Award this season.
QUOTABLE: “Spencer was challenged late in the season with a knee injury, but with determination he was able to end the season with personal best times,’ Jones said. “It was exciting to watch Spencer grow in the sport of swimming this season.”
Zach Olstinske
TEAM: Burlington Co-op (Burlington)
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: Team captain; earned first-team All-County honors in the 100 backstroke with a personal-best time of 58.13 at the WIAA Division 1 Beloit Memorial Sectional; he was second team in the event last year; led off the 200 medley relay (backstroke) at the Southern Lakes Conference Meet (1:45.77) and swam the third leg of the 400 freestyle relay (3:31.97) at the sectional; also had a personal-best in the 100 butterfly (second team) at the sectional; second straight year on the first-team medley relay.
QUOTABLE: “Zach was an integral part of the team, giving depth to the relays,” Jones said. “He also provided leadership and dedication to the team and will be missed.”
Josh Abel
SCHOOL: Park
GRADE: Junior
NOTABLE: Earned first-team honors in the 100 butterfly and the 500 freestyle; Abel’s time of 54.58 seconds in the butterfly at the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional moved him into second place all-time in the event at Park; in the 500 freestyle, his time of 5:12.14 in a Southeast Conference dual meet against Franklin put him seventh all-time for the Panthers; Abel was second-team All-County in the 400 freestyle relay; was third-team in the SEC in the butterfly and 200 individual medley (ninth all-time at Park); it is his third straight year on the All-County first team (100 backstroke the last two years).
QUOTABLE: “Josh continues to excel as an all-around swimmer,” Panthers coach Pete Leslie said. “Hopefully, with the extra weight-room time and off-season conditioning, he can continue to add to his legacy at Park. He attacks the workouts he is given and finishes hard at the end of every set.”
Joe Skantz
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Junior
NOTABLE: Earned first-team honors in the two sprint freestyle races, with both of his best times coming at the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional; his time of 49.64 seconds in the 100 freestyle moved him into seventh place all-time at Case and his time of 22.67 in the 50 freestyle moved him into eighth; he is also 12th all-time in the 100 butterfly; he was a member of the Eagles’ second-team All-County 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays; Skantz was voted Case Swimmer of the Year by his teammates.
QUOTABLE: “In my first season coaching Joe, he has shown me that he has the work ethic and passion to succeed in this sport, first-year Case coach Charles Julius said. “With additional supplementary training during this offseason, I look forward to watching him become a stronger athlete and achieve a higher level of success.”
Jacob Brieske
TEAM: Burlington Co-op (Union Grove)
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: Swam third leg of the All-County first-team 200 freestyle relay that finished in 1:37.85 at the WIAA Division 1 Beloit Memorial Sectional; he was also was on the All-County second team in the 100 backstroke; didn’t begin competitive swimming until he was a junior.
QUOTABLE: “Jacob accomplished a lot in the two years after coming into the sport his junior year with no experience,” Demons coach Denita Jones said. “He has improved tremendously and has been exciting to coach.”
Vincente Kosikowski,
TEAM: Burlington Co-op (Waterford)
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: Swam second leg of the All-County first-team 200 freestyle relay that finished in 1:37.85 at the WIAA Division 1 Beloit Memorial Sectional; had personal-best times in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle events this year.
QUOTABLE: “Vicente returned to swimming this year healthy after recovering from an injury his junior year,” Demons coach Denita Jones said. “He needed to switch events this season but excelled in the freestyle and backstroke events. “
Hopking Uyenbat
TEAM: Burlington Co-op (Waterford)
GRADE: Freshman
NOTABLE: Swam leadoff leg of the All-County first-team 400 freestyle relay that finished in 3:31.97 at the WIAA Division 1 Beloit Memorial Sectional; he also was second-team All-County in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle.
QUOTABLE: “Hopking had a strong season,” Demons coach Denita Jones said. “Coming in as a freshman he provided much needed depth to the team distance events. Hopking took ill after the Racine Invite and recovered enough to swim at the sectional meet.”