The top swimming talent in Racine County during the 2018-19 boys high school swimming and diving season resided west of Interstate 94.
Burlington Co-op, comprised of swimmers from Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford and Catholic Central high schools, took eight of the 13 spots on the first team of the All-Racine County boys swimming and diving team, with just five athletes earning honors in seven individual events and the 200-yard medley relay.
Case, led by All-County Athlete of the Year Azaan McCray, a freshman diver and state medalist, had three first-team spots, while Park had two first-team entries.
Here are capsule looks at the first-team selections.
Azaan McCray
SCHOOL: Case
CLASS: Freshman
NOTABLE: Earned first-team All-County honors in diving (11 and six dives); finished fifth in diving at the WIAA State Boys Swimming and Diving Championships in Madison; earned All-State honorable mention from the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (WISCA); scored 445.90 for 11 dives at Cedarburg Invitational, his first 11-dive meet of the season, and 255.50 against Kenosha Bradford in the Eagles’ last Southeast Conference dual meet of the season; a former gymnast, McCray switched to diving after breaking both of his wrists during gymnastics competition in the summer of 2016; McCray is an Academy Ambassador at Case and is on the Superintendent Student Advisory Council for Racine Unified School District; he has a 4.0 grade-point average and received his academic Letter; he is an accomplished violin player and a member of the Case orchestra; McCray enjoys playing tennis and golf.
QUOTABLE: “I am so proud of his accomplishments and how far he has come this season,” Eagles diving coach Jackie Turner said. “I am looking forward to the next few years to come.”
Josh Abel
SCHOOL: Park
CLASS: Sophomore
NOTABLE: Earned first-team honors in the 100 backstroke (58.10 seconds) for second straight year and as a member of the 400 freestyle relay (3:37.04); was voted team MVP; ranks fifth all-time at Park in the backstroke and seventh all-time in the 100 butterfly (56.42); All-Southeast Conference honorable mention.
QUOTABLE: “Josh had a heck of a finish to the season.” Park coach Pete Leslie said. “He popped four personal-best times and help elevate his team in the 400 free relay. Josh is extremely efficient in the water and with added strength will come added speed.”
Austin Boley
SCHOOL: Park
CLASS: Senior
NOTABLE: Earned first-team honors as a member of the 400 freestyle relay (3:37.04); Boley is a Southeast Conference scholar athlete, Racine Unified School District scholar athlete and a Park scholar athlete.
QUOTABLE: “Austin holds the bragging rights of being the fastest on the team,” Park coach Pete Leslie said. “He had had multiple personal bests and was a key component of the relay. Swimming lead-off sets the tone and his job was done well throughout the year.”
Ethan Brannen
TEAM/SCHOOL: Burlington Co-op (Waterford)
CLASS: Senior
NOTABLE: Brannen earned first-team honors in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.68) and for the second straight year as a member of the 200 medley relay (1:42.30), with both times set at the WIAA Division 1 Park Sectional; swam the breaststroke leg of the relay; both times are team records; voted a team captain this season; Brannen plans to swim in college, but has not selected a college.
QUOTABLE: “Ethan was great leader in and out of the pool,” Burlington Co-op coach Denita Jones said. “His work ethic was excellent, which is a major contributing factor in breaking two school records.”
Matt Creuziger
SCHOOL: Park
CLASS: Senior
NOTABLE: Earned first-team honors as a member of the 400 freestyle relay (3:37.04); two-year team captain; earned Southeast Conference Sportsmanship Award.
QUOTABLE: “The hard work he put in pushing himself and his teammates translated to big (time) drops in all events,” Park coach Pete Leslie said. “He was a true anchor swimmer, showing great determination to not lose the lead his team had given him. He showed great leadership during his time as captain of the team.”
Drew Esson
SCHOOL: Case
CLASS: Senior
NOTABLE: Earned first-team honors as a member of the 200 freestyle relay (1:32.52); was a first-team selection last year in three events.
Ryan Hart
SCHOOL: Case
CLASS: Senior
NOTABLE: Earned first-team honors as a member of the 200 freestyle relay (1:32.52); was first-team last year in the 400 freestyle relay.
James Keeker
TEAM/SCHOOL: Burlington Co-op (Catholic Central)
CLASS: Junior
NOTABLE: Earned first-team honors in the 200 individual medley (2:07.60), 100 butterfly (55.37) and as a member of the 200 medley relay (1:42.30); Keeker swam the butterfly leg of the relay, which set a team record at the WIAA Division 1 Park Sectional; voted team MVP.
QUOTABLE: “James provided a vital role in the success of the team this season,” Burlington Co-op coach Denita Jones said. “James’s flexibility with events gave the team more depth. He was a role model for younger swimmers.”
Drake Ludvigsen
SCHOOL: Park
GRADE: Junior
NOTABLE: Earned first-team honors in the 400 freestyle relay (3:37.04); won the Panthers’ Most Improved Swimmer Award; is a Park scholar athlete.
QUOTABLE: “Drake had a great sectional meet with personal bests in all events,” Park coach Pete Leslie said. “His aggressive approach to training this year was key to his development and advancement. I’m looking for higher goals for his senior season.”
Payne McCann
TEAM/SCHOOL: Burlington Co-op (Waterford)
CLASS: Senior
NOTABLE: Repeated as first-team selection in the 500 freestyle (5:26.84) and also was first team in the 200 freestyle (1:57.32); both were at the WIAA Division 1 Park Sectional; his 500 freestyle time was nearly 12 seconds faster than last year’s first-team time; swam the anchor leg of the Demons’ 400 freestyle relay; McCann is planning to swim in college but is undecided on a school.
QUOTABLE: “Payne provided much needed leadership in the distance events this season,” Burlington Co-op coach Denita Jones said. “He had a good work ethic in the pool and was a role model for the team.”
Zach Olstinske
TEAM/SCHOOL: Burlington Co-op (Burlington)
CLASS: Junior
NOTABLE: Olstinske was a first-team selection in the 200 medley relay (1:42.30), swimming the backstroke (leadoff) leg of the relay, which set a team record this season at the WIAA Division 1 Park Sectional; was a member of the first-team 200 freestyle relay last year.
QUOTABLE: “Zach was able to swim many different events to help provide depth to the team lineup,” Burlington Co-op coach Denita Jones said. “He was a role model in the pool and out. He will provide much needed leadership next year.”
Joe Skantz
SCHOOL: Case
CLASS: Sophomore
NOTABLE: Earned first-team honors as a member of the 200 freestyle relay (1:32.52).
Jacob Stape
SCHOOL: Case
CLASS: Senior
NOTABLE: Earned first-team honors as a member of the 200 freestyle relay (1:32.52).
Edmund Wright
TEAM/SCHOOL: Burlington Co-op (Waterford)
CLASS: Junior
NOTABLE: Earned first-team honors in the 50 freestyle (23.37 seconds) and 100 freestyle (50.69) and as a member of the 200 medley relay (1:42.30); swam the anchor leg of the relay, which set a team record at the WIAA Division 1 Park Sectional; repeated on first team in the 200 medley relay and he was first-team on the 200 freestyle relay last year; Wright was a team captain; he plans to swim in college, but is undecided on a school.
QUOTABLE: “EJ was an important member of the team, providing important leadership to the team,” Burlington Co-op coach Denita Jones said. “He demonstrated his leadership with hard work in the pool and great leadership out of the pool.”
