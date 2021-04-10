All-County boys swimming: Case diver McCray named Athlete of the Year

“My third state medal has the most meaning to me,” he said. “I was able to win another medal even though sectionals and state were my first and second meet of the season. This is a big accomplishment, not only for me, but also my coach Jackie (Turner).

“I won sectionals this year, which is even more special considering I had no season. Sometimes I start to think about how much more successful I would have been if I had a season, but I force myself not to. Instead, I acknowledge that I was still able to place third even with the little time that I had. That in itself means a lot to me.”

A lack of meets to fine-tune his skills wasn’t all that was working against McCray.

“I also had to dive through a lot of back pain the past two seasons and I recently found out the cause of my chronic back pain is a stress fracture in one of my vertebrae,” he said. “It’s been a pain that has been nagging at me for awhile and something I always try to ignore and push through.

“So I competed with a stress fracture in my back, went against other athletes who had full seasons, and I still managed to win third at the WIAA state competition which was extremely rewarding for me considering the circumstances.”

All-County Boys Swimming & Diving ATHLETE OF THE YEAR