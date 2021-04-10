All-County boys swimming: Case diver McCray named Athlete of the Year

Azaan McCray doesn’t fit the profile of your typical high school student-athlete.
His favorite author is Alexandre Dumas, author of The Three Musketeers.
He is a devoted fan of the space Western television series The Mandalorian.
He clears his mind by building things with Legos.
He hopes to be a practicing attorney 10 years from now because, McCray said, “I want to be able to help people and I think for me, law is the best way I can do that.”
He has also found the time to become one of the finest divers in the state, a reputation he started to earn only after misfortune.
McCray, a Case junior who earned a medal in the WIAA 1 Division State Meet in February, has been voted the All-County Athlete of the Year in boys swimming for the third straight season.
Not too shabby for someone who could not compete until the sectional because the Racine Unified School District shut down winter sports most of season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Let’s just say McCray made the most of his two meets this season.
After placing fifth at the state meet as a freshman and fourth as a sophomore, McCray continued his progression with a third-place finish. He had a score of 476.00 — just off his personal-best mark of 483.00 — at the state meet at Waukesha South High School.
“My third state medal has the most meaning to me,” he said. “I was able to win another medal even though sectionals and state were my first and second meet of the season. This is a big accomplishment, not only for me, but also my coach Jackie (Turner).
“I won sectionals this year, which is even more special considering I had no season. Sometimes I start to think about how much more successful I would have been if I had a season, but I force myself not to. Instead, I acknowledge that I was still able to place third even with the little time that I had. That in itself means a lot to me.”
A lack of meets to fine-tune his skills wasn’t all that was working against McCray.
“I also had to dive through a lot of back pain the past two seasons and I recently found out the cause of my chronic back pain is a stress fracture in one of my vertebrae,” he said. “It’s been a pain that has been nagging at me for awhile and something I always try to ignore and push through.
“So I competed with a stress fracture in my back, went against other athletes who had full seasons, and I still managed to win third at the WIAA state competition which was extremely rewarding for me considering the circumstances.”
This run of success easily might not have happened. There was a time when McCray specialized in gymnastics. That is until his career ended when he broke both of his wrists while competing.
Enter diving. But even though McCray was athletic, that didn’t mean diving came easily to him once he first starting trying at the Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center in Brown Deer.
In fact, instead of medals and applause, there was embarrassment and frustration when he first started springing into the air from diving boards.
“While at Schroeder, I was a well below average diver,” he said. “It was frustrating to drive 50 minutes to Schroeder just so I could place at the bottom in all the competitions.”
But he gradually learned, even if the journey wasn’t pleasant.
“I was on the 3-meter competing at the University of Minnesota regional meet for USA Diving when I got lost in a dive and landed on my back. I had burns, welts, and my back was purple. The sympathy clap was probably one of the most embarrassing things to happen to me. For me it was public humiliation.
“Imagine having a natatorium full of hundreds of people clapping because they felt bad for me. After that, I told myself I was never going to experience something like that again. I didn’t want to be at the bottom anymore.
“For a while I considered quitting because it seemed like my diving experiment wasn’t going anywhere but by the time high school season came around I was determined to do better than I had in club diving. I wanted to give it one more shot to see how I would do.”
McCray was going to make the most of that shot because that’s how he’s wired.
Just ask Glynis Kimbrough, the lead circulation worker at the Racine Public Library, where McCray was a volunteer for more than a year (he is now an employee there).
“His time was pretty much spent transferring over our checkout process,” Kimbrough said. “We re-coded the library and he was a part of that transition. It took us a year and he was just there all the way through. He was the main one who came quite regularly.
“He’s going to great places. His humbleness is going to take him to great places.”
Kevin McNamara, who was McCray’s coach at the Racine Gymnastics Center, noticed that same dedication.
“He was, by far, the most talented gymnast I ever had the pleasure to coach,” McNamara said. “He strived for greatness. He was extremely determined. It’s hard to even put into words.
“He wasn’t the most natural gymnast, by any means, but it was the way he worked. You go to practice with 9-, 10-, and 11-year olds, they’re little guys and they want to have fun. He was absolutely focused. He had the mindset of a professional at 10 years old.”
McCray is going to use that focus to chase a fourth straight medal at the state meet next season. Considering he placed third in the state despite having just two meets in his junior season, there’s no telling what McCray might accomplish if things return to normal.
“I think I still have a lot more I can learn,” he said. “With a normal summer of training and season I should be able to learn and perfect new dives. I was able to get a full 11-dive list with my shortened season this year, and I can only imagine what dives I could have done with a full season. I will have that chance to show what I can do in a full season next year. I just want the chance to do my sport to the best of my ability.”
McNamara has no doubt McCray will make the most of his final season at Case.
“Whatever he sets his mind to, I know he’s going to accomplish,” McNamara said.