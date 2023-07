Last year, Hugo Arteaga joined a fraternity of great Racine swimmers by shattering records set by the best of the best.

This year, he moved to the head of the class.

With two more Racine city records set over the winter season, the Case High School junior holds the most individual records in city history with three.

After setting the record in the 50-yard freestyle last year, he lowered his own record in the 100 butterfly to 49.04 seconds at the WIAA Division 1