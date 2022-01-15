All-County boys' soccer: Union Grove's Petrovic at head of the class

Ryan Petrovic was supposed to be too tall to play soccer.

At 6-foot-6, he fit the profile of a big man on a basketball court — or at least, that’s what he was constantly told. He didn’t have basketball in his heart as a boy, but he repeatedly had to listen to those who thought he should.

“At a young age, I had coaches who told me I was too tall to play soccer and that I would be useful on a basketball court,”Patrovic said. “They also told me that with my height I would never develop the balance and change of direction needed to be an outstanding soccer player.

“I do not remember my exact height back then. What I can fully remember is that those comments encouraged me to prove them wrong because deep down it hurt a lot hearing those comments.

“On top of that, throughout my high school career I’ve had opponents and coaches tell me I wasn’t good and that I chose the wrong sport. All that talk and I still managed to shut them down with no problem. Even at the height of 6-foot-6, I still managed to stick with their speed and technicality on the ball.”

Petrovic managed so much more than that. As a senior defender for Union Grove, he was named the All-Racine County Player of the Year by the county’s coaches. Considered by Union Grove coach Sean Jung as the most dominant defender in the history of the program, Petrovic was a three-time, first-team selection on the All-County and All-Southern Lakes Conference teams.

With Petrovic setting the tone with his defense, Union Grove had a nice bounce-back season. After finishing 3-6 in a 2020 season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broncos went 11-6-1 and advanced to a WIAA Division 2 regional championship.

Their season came to an end with a 2-1 loss to Baraboo. It marked the 15th time last season hat Union Grove held an opponent to two or fewer goals.

Petrovic was the backbone of that defense.

“Ryan’s most obvious asset is his size,” Burlington coach Jake Cacciotti said. “Winning aerial battles against Ryan is something that doesn’t happen often. He also has a great mind for the game. He is rarely out of position, which makes countering and building an attack extremely difficult for opposing teams. And he can pass well and he makes smart decisions on the ball to find his teammates going forward.”

Count Waterford coach Andrew Cresswell as someone else who had deep respect for what Petrovic offered.

“There are two things that stood out to us when we played opposite of Petrovic,” he said. “One, playing through the middle was impossible. He is crazy athletic and technical and I don’t recall him making an obvious mistake in the back since he’s been a starter against us.

“We would intentionally game plan to play down the wings. Even then, if you ended up getting a cross-in, he is great in the air and his presence would neutralize most crosses. Second is his ability to keep possession against the press.

“I know coach Jung is very high on his technical ability and I’d have to agree. He is able to keep the ball calmly and distribute to the second level with ease. This made committing men forward a waste of time and forced us to give the entire backline time on the ball.”

How did Petrovic progress from the lanky kid who was pigeonholed as a basketball player to someone who dominated on soccer fields?

It started with his father, Ivan, who believed in the soccer skills he saw in a young Ryan. He pushed Ryan, who didn’t always appreciate his father’s persistence, but he sure is grateful now.

“He always wanted me to succeed from such a young age where, after practices when we got home, he would want me to continue developing my technical skill on the ball in our living room or our backyard,” Petrovic said.

“Some days, I would want to do it, but others I would reluctantly do so. I went to the extent of saying my legs were hurting some days just because I didn’t want to continue.

“I thought he was crazy for trying to push me so hard, but now as I’ve grown older, I understand why he did it. He didn’t do it for himself like I once thought, but he did it for me. He did it so I could be successful, he did it so I could be the soccer player I have grown to be.

“Now I appreciate what he did for me. I feel as if I owe him much of my success. If he wasn’t there pushing for me to become better, I wouldn’t have the accolades I have.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0