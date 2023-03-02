Jackson Barber wanted to be a skateboarder when he was young.

And not just any skateboarder.

He was obsessed with being the best.

Years before the Union Grove High School senior was named the All-Racine County Player of the Year in boys soccer, he was showing signs of the drive that has served him so well as a high school athlete. Whether it was leading Union Grove’s soccer program to its most successful season as a senior last fall or selflessly directing his teammates as a pass-first point guard on the basketball court, Barber has succeeded in a big way.

“His focus and drive were never in question,” said Jackson’s father, Matt, a 1990 Case High School graduate. “He was and is a very self-driven person. Jackson would see something he wanted to do — for example, skateboarding.

“He would watch YouTube videos on skateboarding moves and go outside and practice. He would get frustrated if he couldn’t do it, come back in and watch some more and then practice some more. Failure at this point was not an option for him.”

As the leader for a team that went 18-2-2, tied Elkhorn for the Southern Lakes Conference championship and lost an agonizing sectional semifinal to Monona Grove, Barber was at his best. He finished with 24 goals and 13 assists, but didn’t care who scored as long as his team won.

“Jackson is such a well-rounded player, has the ability to affect games individually, but at the same time knows when to utilize the players around him and include them in the run of play,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “That is why he is the All-County Player of the Year.”

With that drive were some supreme genes he inherited from his parents.

Matt was a standout catcher at Case who saw his career cut short by knee injuries. His mother, the former Amy Wing, was an exceptional basketball player who was inducted into the UW-Oshkosh Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017.

Matt and Amy encouraged their second child and oldest of their three sons. Amy even bribed him during a crucial time in his athletic development.

“When I was younger, my parents signed me up to play soccer for RASA (Racine Area Soccer Association) because our next-door neighbor was the coach and their daughter played,” Barber said. “Everyone on the team was 4 besides me. I was 3.

“And unlike most kids, I didn’t want to be there. I didn’t think it was fun. I was really shy and antisocial, so it was kind of hard to be there with all the older kids. My parents had to bribe me to even go.

“The first few games, I just kind of ran around a little bit and didn’t really want to do anything. Then my mom told me if I scored three goals in my next game, she would buy me this huge Imaginext Batcave toy.”

Amy Barber ended up keeping her promise.

“After the following game, I went straight to the store and mom bought me the Batcave because instead of scoring three goals, I scored six,” Barber said. “From then on, I started to enjoy playing. It was hearing the crowd cheer when we scored, making friends, making my parents proud and just playing soccer in general.”

Many years later, Barber was able to elevate his game once again under dramatically different circumstances. It was last Oct. 9 when his beloved grandpa, Bradley Michael Wing, died at the age of 73 in Hartford.

“Me and gramps did so much together,” Barber said. “We fished, played cards, watched movies and, when I first got my temps, he would drive down here and take me out driving. But our favorite thing to do was play golf. The reason I love golf so much is that was our thing.”

It was following a round of golf with Jack Beyer at the Ives Grove Golf Links when Barber returned home to see his mother crying. Grandpa Brad was gone.

“I had just seen him the day before at my soccer game against Tremper and he was telling me how that next week, we were going to go golf and go to lunch,” Barber said. “Then he gave me a hug, told me how proud of me he was and how much he loved me and left to go home.”

Two days after his grandfather’s death, Union Grove hosted powerful Elkhorn in a crucial Southern Lakes showdown on Oct. 11. Barber’s mind was understandably elsewhere and he didn’t want to play at first. But then he played some of the best soccer of his life.

Barber scored two goals and assisted on a third, leading the Broncos to a 3-2 victory. It assured the Broncos of at least a share of their first SLC championship.

“Jackson was incredible,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said after that game. “Tonight, he played a really inspired effort. He’s had massive games against really good teams this season and tends to show up in the biggest moments.”

To say the least, that’s what Barber did. Going back to when he wouldn’t settle for anything but the best in skateboarding, Barber was determined to step up — this time to honor his grandpa.

“Doing anything was so hard after that,” Barber said. “I was still struggling a lot. That game against Elkhorn was so hard. I wasn’t in it mentally. I didn’t want to be there. I was just so lost.

“But he was with me that night. He made his presence known and he played with me. I played without a care in the world. I wasn’t thinking about anything but making him proud. I do everything I do for him now and that pushes me to be the best version of myself.”

That will continue as Barber moves on to college next season. He has a 3.85 grade-point average and is ranked academically 76th in his class of 284. Soccer remains in his plans, but he has far greater aspirations than that.

“I want to go to the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities to study aerospace engineering or go to MSOE to pursue engineering,” Barber said. “I will try to walk on to the soccer program at whatever place I decide to go to and see if I can continue to play. If not, it’s not the end of the world.

“I just want to find a job that I am really passionate about and that I will enjoy doing the rest of my life.”

Barber has demonstrated just how successful he can be when he concentrates on the task at hand.