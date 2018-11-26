The greatest season ever put together by a Union Grove High School soccer player almost never happened.
Forward Logan Farrington was on the field Oct. 19, 2017, when his Broncos were stunned in a Division 2 first-round playoff match by Southern Lakes Conference rival Waterford. Union Grove had finished the regular season 15-3-3 and were primed to win its first playoff game in school history.
But it didn’t happen, leaving Farrington dejected.
He thought—for a brief moment—about leaving his high school squad and playing for his club team, the Milwaukee Bavarians, all season long – a move that would have made him ineligible to play for the Broncos.
“That loss was tough and I was thinking about it,” Farrington admitted. “But after I cooled off, I realized how much fun I have playing with this team and these guys. I didn’t want to leave that.”
The despondence quickly dissipated into determination, and Farrington put together the best season a Broncos player has ever had. He scored a school-record 43 goals and had 14 assists. He also led the Broncos into the state rankings for the first time, to two playoff wins, and an overtime loss to the eventual Division 2 state champions.
For his accomplishments, Farrington was a near-unanimous choice for All-County Player of the Year by the county’s coaches.
“Logan truly matured coming into this season and became a leader, earning his captain’s armband,” said Broncos coach Sean Jung. “Logan owns every scoring record in our school’s history and he’s just a junior. You can imagine the excitement surrounding the 2019 season.”
The 2018 season was pretty exciting as well. At first, Farrington was unsure what the Broncos would do this season.
“We were losing 11 seniors. I actually figured we might have some kind of re-building year because we lost so many guys,” Farrington said. “Plus, we ended last season in a pretty bad way. Losing to Waterford was tough. We just knew we had to go hard and run hard right from the get go. I think we practiced harder and that made our team into more of a team than we have had in the past.”
The team went 7-0-3 in its first 10 matches, with Farrington scoring 19 goals, and appeared in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll for the first time, ranked among the Division 2 teams.
“We thrived on being in the rankings,” Farrington said. “That gave us some momentum and we were all excited by it. I think we really liked being in the spotlight.”
The Broncos stretched their record to 11-1-3 after a memorable re-match at Waterford on Sept 25. The Broncos trailed 2-0 at halftime and came back to win 4-2. Farrington scored twice in the second half, including converting a penalty kick, and boosted his season goal total to 31.
“I think we really showed our character in that game to come back like that,” Farrington said. “I was a little surprised how well we started. I was very impressed with how we stuck together as a team when things didn’t go our way.”
The Waterford win was the high point of the regular season. The Broncos lost their last five matches, scoring only four goals in that stretch. Farrington had three of them.
Then the playoffs started and the Broncos and Farrington were ready. They beat Cudahy 10-0 in a Division 2 regional semifinal – the first playoff win for the program. Farrington scored four goals and had an assist.
“What a great feeling that was,” Farrington said. “The first playoff win ever and I think we really deserved it. We worked hard all season, survived some bumpy times, and got to the playoffs in good shape.”
The Broncos then beat South Milwaukee 9-0 in the regional final to reach sectional play for the first time ever. Farrington had four more goals and an assist.
The season ended to eventual Division 2 state champion New Berlin Eisenhower 3-2 in double overtime. Farrington scored a goal and had an assist.
“We got it to 2-2, but we made just one little mental lapse and that hurt us,” Farrington said. “Maybe we were getting tired and we made one mistake. But it’s part of the process. Now we have been there and know what we need to do to be even more successful.”
For Farrington, his speed and smarts have made him successful on the pitch. He started playing soccer when he was four and has been on the move ever since: He always wants to be in the flow of the game.
“I don’t want to stand around. I want to make my runs,” Farrington said. “I need to try and be on the ball as much as I can. If I don’t get on the ball, I don’t feel like I’m in the game.”
“I think teams have a tendency to freeze a little when I run at them,” he added. “I want to get better at making those hard runs right at them, finding and creating space and shooting.”
This season, Farrington also learned the value of the assist, which made him even more lethal, Jung said. “He not only led us in scoring, but he also had 14 assists,” Jung said. “He really learned to share the ball. That was one of the biggest reasons for our success.”
“I have always been an out and out forward,” Farrington said. “But when teams start started having two and even three defenders guard me, I can provide passes and set up my teammates.”
His 14 assists helped teammates Sawyer Richardson score 12 goals, Ricardo Farfan nine and Jake Anderson eight. In all, 10 Broncos found the net at least once this season.
Farrington plans to play soccer in college and has already attracted interest from several colleges. He wants to get stronger physically so defenders can’t push him off the ball, and plans to keep working on his dribbling and shooting.
But before college, he has a senior season to help the Broncos go even further in the postseason – a season that, unlike last year – he’s eagerly anticipating.
“This program has come a long way. We were a team that never won many games and we have got better every season. This season we went toe-to-toe with the state champions,” Farrington said. “We know what we are capable of and I’m already looking forward to next season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.