All-County boys soccer: Prairie, Case, Union Grove dominate first team

The Prairie School boys soccer team went 17-2-5 and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 championship game.
Case had a breakthrough season, improving from 7-5-5 in 2018 to 15-4-4.
And Union Grove was a force once again, going 8-6-7.
That’s a cumulative record of 40-12-16 for those three Racine County programs. Not surprisingly, all first-team selections on the All-Racine County boys soccer team are comprised of players from the Hawks, Eagles and Broncos.
Here are profiles on those first-team selections, as voted on by the county’s coaches:
Luis Garduno
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: Was first-team All Metro Classic Conference and the MCC Player of the Year. Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All State. Set an all-divisions state tournament record with four assists in the WIAA Division 4 state semifinal against Lake Mills. Had a team-high 28 assists and 11 goals (his 50 points was third on the team).
QUOTABLE: “He played at a very high level throughout the season and state tournament,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “He was very technical and explosive going forward on the dribble and also the player responsible for dictating the pace of our game, increasing our pace going forward or slowing the game down.”
Jason Frosch
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: First-team All-Metro Classic Conference. Led the Hawks in both goals (24) and overall points (50). Also had 11 assists in just 19 games.
QUOTABLE: “He was a very dynamic winger who consistently broke down opposing teams and individual defenders all year with his intelligent runs and pace,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “He had a knack for scoring early goals in big games and was a cool and composed finisher. He suffered a severe injury which required surgery toward the end of the regular season but was able to return just prior to the state tournament.”
Sawyer Richardson
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: Had 12 goals and seven assists. Was first-team All Southeast Conference and All-Racine County three straight years.
QUOTABLE: “Sawyer has been the best athletes in our program for his entire career,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “His speed and athleticism is virtually unmatched and, coupled with his ability to attack, makes him an impossible mark.”
Francesco Quattrone
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State and the Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year. Had three goals and six assists playing in the back.
QUOTABLE: “He is one of the most naturally talented players I’ve coached — big, fast, technical and a great communicator,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “He can play any position on the field, but, defensively, he thrived in the air and as a one-on-one tackler. He’s fully capable of starting the attack out of the back — he played a beautiful ball in the state final that broke the back line and resulted in a goal by Max Yde.”
Mike Cabaltera
POSITION: Defender
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Junior
NOTABLE: Earned first-team All-Southeast Conference honors for the second straight season. Co-captain for the Eagles. For the second straight season, Case gave up the fewest goals in the conference. Had a goal and an assist.
QUOTABLE: “Mike is a commanding presence on the field,” Case coach Gregg Anderle said. “He has the quickest fast-twitch muscles of any player I have ever coached. We have played some very high level and nationally- ranked competition and I have not seen a better defender in the mix. He is a great leader and is very vocal in his leadership on the field. With Mike, teams have a very hard time going long when we press high. He just seems to have another gear that other players don’t have. Mike finished third in player of the year voting in conference this year.”
Christian Lentz
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: Had one goal and one assist as a defender. Was first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference and All-Racine County three straight seasons.
QUOTABLE: “One of the biggest reasons we are among the top teams in Wisconsin the past couple of years is Christian and how he’s solidified our defensive back line,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “He’s an exceptional tackler while having impressive poise and composure on the ball. We’ve had more shutouts in his four years at Union Grove than the sum of all shutouts in the previous years since the beginning of the program.”
Nick Hawkins
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: First-team All-Metro Classic Conference. Was the Hawks’ second-leading scorer with 20 goals and added 13 assists for 53 points.
QUOTABLE: “He is a talented one-on-one attacker who is capable of playing and breaking down defenders with both technical and physical ability,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “He was utilized both as a classic No. 9 forward and as a player that isolated and beat defenders on the edges. Also took on a the role of a distributing forward this season, particularly when setting up Jason Frosch and Max Yde for offensive success. He assisted Max’s goal in the state final.”
Daniele Musmeci
POSITION: Forward
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: Was first-team All-Southeast Conference. He had 21 goals and eight assists in 14 matches. Was the leading scorer on a powerful Eagles squad that scored 82 goals. Musmeci scored five hat tricks in a row down the stretch.
QUOTABLE: “Daniele was a great addition to our team who quickly acclimated to the system and made every player around him better,” Case coach Gregg Anderle said. “We were a very strong attacking team this year before Daniele arrived, but with him, we were at another level in the second half of the season. ”
Logan Farrington
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: Had 27 goals and 14 assists. He finished his career with 113 goals and 49 assists. Was All-Southeast Conference and All-Racine County Player of the Year. Was a two-time team captain and the county’s player of the year as a junior in 2018.
QUOTABLE: “Logan is the player that has taken this program from good to great, the player that can beat you in an instant and change the game,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “He has led us in scoring for four straight seasons and holds every scoring record in Union Grove soccer history.”
Chase Werner
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Junior
NOTABLE: Had nine shut outs, a .758 goals against average, .5 goals against in the Southeast Conference. Was a three-year Varsity starter. 1 Had one assist.
QUOTABLE: “Chase had developed as one of the premier goalkeepers in Wisconsin,” Case coach Gregg Anderle. “He has the physical build, reflexes, and hands play at the highest level in college. His growth in tactical awareness and communication and leadership his been exponential in the last couple of seasons. He tallied an assist with an incredible punt which fed Daniele on a goal in the playoff win over Milwaukee Hamilton.”
Brenden Baugrud
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: Had 10 goals and nine assists on the season. Was first-team All- Southeast Conference two straight years. He is an honor student who was a two-year team captain.
QUOTABLE: “Brenden’s contribution to this team goes way beyond his impressive statistics,” Case coach Gregg Anderle said. “He has blossomed as a leader and was the engine room of our dominant midfield this year. We dominated the midfield or challenged for parity because of Brenden and his very talented group of midfielders. Brenden had the highest work rate in our midfield and made big things happen for us. He finished second in all conference player of the year voting in the SEC.”