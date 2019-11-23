All-County boys soccer: Prairie, Case, Union Grove dominate first team

Francesco Quattrone

SCHOOL: Prairie

GRADE: Senior

NOTABLE: Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State and the Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year. Had three goals and six assists playing in the back.

QUOTABLE: “He is one of the most naturally talented players I’ve coached — big, fast, technical and a great communicator,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “He can play any position on the field, but, defensively, he thrived in the air and as a one-on-one tackler. He’s fully capable of starting the attack out of the back — he played a beautiful ball in the state final that broke the back line and resulted in a goal by Max Yde.”

Mike Cabaltera

POSITION: Defender

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Junior

NOTABLE: Earned first-team All-Southeast Conference honors for the second straight season. Co-captain for the Eagles. For the second straight season, Case gave up the fewest goals in the conference. Had a goal and an assist.