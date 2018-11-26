Soccer talent was spread across Racine County this season.
Six of the nine boys soccer teams in the county had at least one player selected to the All-County boys soccer first team.
Union Grove, which advanced to sectionals for the first time in school history, landed three players on the squad, including player of the year Logan Farrington. Prairie also had three players on the team.
Waterford had two players on the first team, while Case, Park and St. Catherine’s each had one player.
Here’s a look at first-team players, as selected by the county coaches:
Giovanni Altamirano
POSITION: Midfielder
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: 5 goals, 10 assists. Metro Classic Conference first team. Served as a team captain. Helped the team finish tied for second in the Metro Classic Conference and reach the WIAA Division 4 sectional finals, where they lost to eventual state champion University School of Milwaukee.
QUOTABLE: “Gio was one of our most consistent players all season long,” said Angels coach Ben Lake. “He provided exactly what we needed in the midfield. He served as one of our captains and was a great senior leader. He also won our sportsmanship award, which also says a lot about how he played on the field and what he meant to the team.”
Brenden Baugrud
POSITION: At-large
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Junior
NOTABLE: 4 goals, 6 assists. Served as a team captain. Solidified the midfield for the Eagles, who tied for the Southeast Conference championship.
QUOTABLE: “Brenden dominated the midfield in almost every match he played,” said Eagles coach Gregg Anderle. “We don’t make the improvements that we did as a team this season – ending as conference co-champions—without him and his contributions on the field.”
Nick Dybul
POSITION: Defender
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: 1 assist. All-State Best of Rest – only Racine County player to earn All-State honors. Metro Classic Conference defensive player of year. Served as a team captain. Helped the Hawks tie for second in the Metro Classic Conference champion and advance to the Division 4 sectional semifinals, where they lost to St. Catherine’s in a shootout.
QUOTABLE: “Nick is an old school kind of tackler,” said Hawks coach Corey Oakland. “You don’t see that too much these days. He’s very physical. He’s very hard to beat one-on-one. He also serves as one of captains. He’s the leader of our defense and Nick being the conference defensive player of the year shows his strengths.”
Chris Estrada
POSITION: Midfielder
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: 18 goals, 6 assists. Southern Lakes Conference first team. Scored two goals against conference champions Elkhorn. Four of his goals were 20 yards or longer.
Logan Farrington
POSITION: Forward
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Junior
NOTABLE: 43 goals, 14 assists. Southern Lakes Conference first team. Set a school record for goals scored in a season. Helped the Broncos be ranked in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll for the first time. Also helped the Broncos earn their first playoff wins and reach the Division 2 sectional semifinals for the first time.
QUOTABLE: “Logan made us legitimate, he made us dangerous,” said Broncos head coach Sean Jung. “He had a simply incredible season. Teams tried to double-team and even triple-team him to try and stop him, or at least slow him down. It’s a testament to his skills that he was still able to have the season he did with that kind of attention.”
Nick Hawkins
POSITION: Forward
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADE: Junior
NOTABLE: 13 goals, 10 assists. Metro Classic Conference first team.
QUOTABLE: “Nick has the entire bag of skills,” said Hawks coach Corey Oakland. “When other teams would key on him, he was able to find his teammates to create better scoring opportunities.”
Michael Hyland
POSITION: Goalkeeper
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: Saved four penalty kicks in six attempts during the season. Also made four saves from point-blank range in the final seconds of a draw against Southern Lakes rival Union Grove.
Christian Lentz
POSITION: Defender
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Junior
NOTABLE: 4 goals. Southern Lakes Conference first team
QUOTABLE: “Christian was one of our captains, he’s our center back and he was rock solid. We started the season struggling a little bit on defense,” said Broncos coach Sean Jung. “When we moved him to center back, all of our problems disappeared on defense.”
Jonathan Muñoz
POSITION: Defender
SCHOOL: Park
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: 4 goals, 2 assists. Southeast Conference first team.
QUOTABLE: “Jonathan is a dynamic two-way player,” said Panthers coach Cameron Pope. “He is not surrounded by the strongest supporting cast, but he excelled on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball all season.”
Gabe Perez
POSITION: Midfielder
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: 4 goals, 8 assists. Metro Classic Conference first team.
QUOTABLE: “Gabe actually plays center back on his club team, but he’s so good as a distributor that we play him in the midfield,” said Hawks coach Corey Oakland. “He was the engine that made us go in the midfield.”
Sawyer Richardson
POSITION: Defender
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Junior
NOTABLE: 12 goals, 11 assists. Southern Lakes Conference first team. Probably the fastest player in Racine County. Served as a team captain.
QUOTABLE: “Sawyer can do almost anything on the field,” said Broncos coach Sean Jung. “He can attack, he can play out wide. It says a lot about his skills that he was an All-County first team defender last season. He has shown he can help us almost everywhere.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.