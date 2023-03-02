It was perhaps the most memorable season in the history of the Union Grove High School boys soccer program.

The Broncos tied with Elkhorn for first place in the Southern Lakes Conference. They won 15 of their first 16 games and finished with an 18-2-2 record. They reached the WIAA Division 2 sectional tournament for the second time.

Their season ended only after an agonizing loss on penalty kicks to Monona Grove in a sectional semifinal.

“If people don’t respect us now, I don’t know when they would,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said.

The Broncos certainly received plenty of respect on the All-Racine County boys soccer team, as voted on by the coaches.

Jackson Barber, a senior forward, was voted the county’s Player of the Year. He is joined on the first team by two of his teammates, junior midfielder Owen Zikowski and senior goalkeeper Hayden McDougal.

Two other Broncos were voted to the second team — freshman midfielder Niall Hagen and sophomore defender Jackson Zimmerman,

Here are profiles on the first-team players, as voted on by the coaches:

Jackson Barber

POSITION: Forward

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Senior

NOTABLE: Finished with 24 goals and 13 assists. Was named the Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year. His season highlights include a hat trick at Brookfield Central, a game-winner at Shorewood, two goals against Elkhorn and the game-winner against Delavan-Darien. He was a team captain, a four-year varsity starter, and he’s the first-ever member of the Union Grove boys soccer program to be named Player of the Year in the SLC and in Racine County.

QUOTABLE: “Jackson led by example, he led vocally, and he led us with his heart,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “He is the player every opponent had to try and stop, but few could. Jackson made history this fall individually, while helping us make team history as well. I couldn’t have asked for more out of a senior. Jackson scored nearly every big goal of our season.”

Corbin Bochinski

POSITION: Forward

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Junior

NOTABLE: Had 14 goals and six assists. Earned second-team All-Southeast Conference honors. This honor roll student was voted the Eagles’ Offensive Player of the Year by by his peers.

QUOTABLE: “Corbin was the leading scorer for the Eagles,” Case coach Gregg Anderle said. “He is fast, physical and has been clutch in the big games. His growth from last year to this year has been tremendous as he has been developing into a complete striker. His game intelligence and ability to read the game has made him a much more dangerous player and his confidence has grown with it. He is a total team player and makes the right decision in the moment of play.”

Oliver Shircel

POSITION: Forward

SCHOOL: Horlick

GRADE: Junior

NOTABLE: Had 15 goals and three assists. Amassed 15 goals playing in a 4-5-1 where he is the only striker. His 15 goals include two against inner-city rival Case to give Horlick what coach Galen Irish said, “was our biggest conference win of the season.”

QUOTABLE: “Oliver was asked to produce in a very tough spot.” Irish said. “We played a defense formation so he a majority of his goals on his ability to create his own shot. His work ethic provided him the foundation for success as junior and made him our best offensive theat.”

Owen Zikowski

POSITION: Midfield

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Junior

NOTABLE: Earned first-team Southern Lakes Conference honors after producing 13 goals and a school-record 14 assists. Scored the game-winner against Elkhorn to help the Broncos win their first Southern Lakes Conference championship and assisted on the majority of their biggest goals of the season. Zikowski is a three-year varsity starter. He plays club soccer for the SC Wave in Waukesha and coach Ian Bennett, one of the top clubs in the nation in the opinion of Union Grove coach Sean Jung.

QUOTABLE: “Owen was the key ingredient to not only our very potent attack, but also our solid defense as well,” Jung said. “He is as composed of a player as you will see, he can play through anything, and is willing to take on any role I assign him. Owen played in the back line, played up top, and played in the midfield this season without complaint, while managing 40 overall points. impressive. He did everything for us on both ends of the pitch, he’d tackle, distribute, win the ball in the air, assist, and score.”

Benjamin Graham POSITION: Midfielder SCHOOL: Burlington GRADE: Junior NOTABLE: Finished with eight goals and three assists. Graham scored two free kicks and a penalty against Horlick to help the Demons win 4-3. Earned second-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors. Selected to the Midwest Regional ODP squad for their interregional tournament. Selected to the national ODP squad for the 2023 Dallas Cup. Earned first-team All-Racine County honors in football as a kicker.(tncms-asset)86b2674b-93c9-53c1-a7f9-020f3f01e567[4](/tncms-asset) QUOTABLE: “Benjamin can control the midfield defensively and then initiate the attack going forward,” Burlington coach Jake Cacciotti said. “His technical ability is second to none and he has a great soccer IQ. Benjamin can set up his teammates with a perfectly-weighted pass or take on his defender and create the opportunity himself. He will compete with anyone in anything, yet is one of the nicest, most well-mannered young men around.” Neto Flores POSITION: Midfielder SCHOOL: Park GRADE: Junior NOTABLE: Had two goals and three assists. Earned second-team All-Southeast Conference honors. Playing primarily in a defensive role, Flores led the Panthers to a plus-57 goal differential compared to the 2021 season, including a plus-43 goal differential for their seven games in the Southeast Conference compared to the previous season.(tncms-asset)02ef4d9c-3ed8-11ed-a37d-078e6d1dabc8[5](/tncms-asset) QUOTABLE: “Neto has been a true leader in every sense of the word,” Park Coach Cameron Pope said. “His on-field play, and his leadership and demeanor off the field, were invaluable to our program this season. His efforts led Park to a competitive resurgence and we are thrilled that he is returning for another season.”

Evan Lock POSITION: Center back SCHOOL: Horlick GRADE: Senior NOTABLE: Had seven goals and five assists. This four-year varsity player was the Rebels’ team captain as a senior. He was responsible for all of the Rebels’ free kicks and penalties. Lock scored the winning goal against Kenosha Bradford with a broken collarbone. Was honorable mention All-Southeast Conference.(tncms-asset)c6decffa-b22a-11ed-96f4-73d6543845a1[6](/tncms-asset) QUOTABLE: “Evan had a an excellent career at Horlick playing on varsity all four years,” Horlick coach Galen Irish said. “As a senior he led the team by example, putting in the work necessary to lead practices and anchor our defense. Evan has a very high soccer IQ, is a powerful tackler and the most coachable player I have ever coached. He is dangerous in the air and anywhere on the field because of his ability to play the long ball as well as the power behind his shot.”

Wade Roberson POSITION: Defender SCHOOL: Junior GRADE: St. Catherine’s HONORS: Was named Defensive Player of the Year in the Metro Classic Conference. Received St. Catherine’s Most Outstanding Athlete Award. Has a 4.0 cumulative grade-point average. Finished season with one goal and three assists.

QUOTABLE: “Wade is an intense, smart and physical player who has great presence in the middle of the field,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “He played numerous roles for us this season. He showed his range of abilities playing central in the back, holding, or up top when we needed to hold the ball in longer. His spatial awareness is fantastic and his tackling ability for sure will allow him to play at the next level.”

Nattan Degefa

POSITION: Defender

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Junior

NOTABLE: This three-year starter was voted the Eagles’ MVP by his teammates. Earned first-team All-Southeast Conference honors. Finished with one goal and five assists.

QUOTABLE: “Nattan is one of the best defenders that I have ever coached,” Case coach Gregg Anderle said. “His game intelligence and reading of the game have been instrumental with us playing the style of ball we want to play. He is fast, athletic and exhibits brilliant judgement on the field. He has more playing minutes than any other player on the team because of those qualities. He is one of the best defenders in the area and in the state.”

Hayden McDougal

POSITION: Goalkeeper

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Senior

NOTABLE: Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors after finishing with 18 victories and a program-record 12 shutouts. His 12 shutouts broke Union Grove’s record (Mitchell Curtin had the previous record of eight in 2021). His 18 wins is also a record for Union Grove. He made two saves in the penalty kick shootout against Westosha Central in the WIAA Division 2 regional championship to help Union Grove to the championship. He also made six saves in Union Grove’s first-ever victory over Delavan-Darien. Union Grove coach Sean Jung considered McDougal to be “the biggest question mark,” going into last season, but adds that, “the work he invested in the offseason and his mental toughness turned him into a top-level goalkeeper. He deserves so much credit for investing in that position, and he’s one of the biggest reasons for our success.”

QUOTABLE: “Hayden sacrificed so much for team success,” Jung said. “Hayden was a successful forward in his early years, but transitioned to goalkeeper for his senior year to selflessly help the team. He was a vital ingredient we didn’t know we’d have, but critical to all we did this past fall.”

Parker Kohl

POSITION: Central midfielder

SCHOOL: Prairie

GRADE: Junior

NOTABLE: Finished the season with four goals and five assists. Earned second-team All-Metro Classic Conference honors. Was Prairie’s captain and is a three-year varsity player. Played every minute of every game during the season.

QUOTABLE: “Parker was the heart and soul of our team this season,” Prairie coach Mike Modesti said. “Playing a more defensive role at the 6 position, he didn’t stand out on the stat sheet this year. His presence on the field was vital for us to be successful on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he was a threat to distribute the ball all over the field, and defensively, he would organize the defense and almost always shut down the opposing team’s best player.”