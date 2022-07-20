All-County Boys Golf: Graham's late-season surge results in Player of the Year honors

You can summarize Simon Graham’s golf season into one hole.

The Union Grove High School senior needed a birdie on the final hole at the WIAA Division 1 Brookfield Central Sectional to give his team a chance to advance to the WIAA State Tournament for the first time in school history.

Graham delivered that birdie to earn medalist honors with a 73 and, coupled with a par by playing partner and opponent Joseph Drana of Muskego, that gave the Broncos their first boys state team appearance in school history.

Along with those heroics, Graham also had a key scrambling par save on the final hole of the Division 1 St. Catherine’s Regional to help give Union Grove its first regional boys title since 1986.

The clincher was Graham finishing the season with a scoring average of 38.9 strokes for nine holes, just beating out junior teammate Jacob Brown (39.0) for All-Racine County Player of the Year honors.

Graham’s selection gives the Broncos a sweep of the All-County Players of the Year in the 2021-22 school year. In the fall, Norah Roberts was the Girls Player of the Year for the third straight year.

Graham said his selection validated what he put into his game.

“Being county Player of the Year means that everything I've done as a player this year was successful,” Graham said in an email.

That it was, but nothing was more critical than that sectional finish.

On the 569-yard, par-5 ninth hole at Wanaki Golf Course in Menomonee Falls, the Broncos and Drana’s Warriors were tied in the team standings and Graham and Drana were playing in the final group of the day.

“Coming up to my 18th hole, I already knew I needed a birdie to make it,” Graham said. “I put all my focus in and placed a great tee shot down the center of the fairway.”

That left him with 218 yards to the green — and it was almost perfect.

“The next shot I felt a little pressure,” Graham said. “It was uphill a little bit, so I just hit a comfortable 4-iron and gave myself a 25-foot look at eagle. That was probably the greatest shot I've hit under pressure. From there, it was an easy two-putt birdie.

“I played it exactly how I drew it up.”

The week before, in the regional at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, he delivered another critical save on the final hole, the 515-yard, par-5 ninth hole of the Blue course, although this time, he didn’t know the regional title was on the line, although a sectional berth was guaranteed.

He hooked his tee shot into the pond on the left side of the hole and had to take a drop. His third shot, with a 3-iron, was 35 yards left of the green and had to pitch the ball over a bunker with about 10 feet of green to work with.

“I focused and I hit a flop shot over the bunker that landed perfectly on the fringe and rolled to four feet (from the pin),” Graham said.

He actually had two shots to work with to get the regional title, but he needed just one, finishing with a 75 to finish second.

“At that point in the day, I was really confident in my putter,” Graham said. “I hadn’t missed a four-foot putt in a while. I confidently buried the putt and the team was very excited. That was a ridiculous way to end.”

Union Grove coach Eric Swanson, who has won six regional titles as coach of the girls’ program, couldn’t say enough about Graham’s late-season performances.

“He really thrived in pressure situations,” Swanson said. “I have been blessed to have some very good boy golfers in my coaching career, particularly in the last 10 years, but I don’t know that I have had one that was more clutch under pressure than Simon.”

Other coaches also noticed Graham’s ability to perform under pressure. Waterford coach Joe Rydzewski also said there was no one better.

“Simon stepped his game up when it mattered the most, at regionals, sectionals and state,” Rydzewski said.

Graham humbly said he wasn’t as calm as he may have showed on the outside.

“Everyone seems to think I play under pressure with no nerves, but in reality I do,” he said. “The way I pushed through pressure was to focus more on the shot and less on the fact that I am under pressure.”

Graham’s accomplishments may be even more impressive considering he has had to split his time between golf and work. He was part of a youth apprenticeship program at Union Grove and he had to put in a minimum of 450 hours of on-the-job training, combined with classroom instruction.

Graham apprenticed with plumbing companies Building Waters and Econo Sewer & Drain, and he wasn’t able to practice much with his team. He mostly worked on his game when he had time.

“I felt like I could have been better,” Graham said. “I've been working full time in the trades as a drain cleaner for the past year and I barely made one practice per week.

“I practiced a lot on my own time though and I still managed to play well and made it all happen.”

At the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, Graham shot a 79 in the first round, then rallied with a 1-over-par 73 on the second day to finish in a tie for 14th with 152. The 73 was the fourth-best round of the second day in the 104-player field.

Graham, who qualified for the state tournament last year, expected his team to be successful and he was determined to make it happen as a group.

“I was very confident in the team being very successful during the middle of the season, the potential just kept growing everyday with this program,” he said. “Coach Swanson did a fabulous job in pushing us to our limit and a lot of our success is due to his efforts.

“I was expecting to go to state either way, but it would not have meant anything to me if I went as an individual.

“We really wanted to paint history.”

He made a little of his own history too. He averaged around 46 as a freshman, then didn’t get to practice much, or play at all, as a sophomore because of the pandemic.

But he worked on his game when he could and brought his average down to 40.7 as a junior.

“I have come a very long way since freshman year,” Graham said. “I was not able to practice a ton throughout the pandemic due to family sickness and golf courses being shut down, but once courses opened up, I was able to work a little more on my game.”

With Brown and No. 3 player Nathan Beutel coming back for their senior years and Caden Eichner gaining varsity experience as a freshman, Graham is confident he’s left his mark on the program and those guys can continue the tradition.

“I felt that I did leave a legacy as the leader of the first team to make It to state,” Graham said. “I've left Jacob the recipe to become his full potential next year and I sure hope he does meet his potential.

“He will be such an incredible player. I've got no doubt that he will be just as good, if not better, than I was.”