All-County Boys Golf: First team is a tight-knit group

This year’s All-Racine County boys high school golf team is a close bunch.

Especially at the top.

Union Grove senior Simon Graham had a great finish to his Broncos career, with key rounds in the WIAA regional, sectional and state tournaments, to finish with a nine-hole stroke average of 38.9 and earn All-County Player of the Year honors .

He just edged out his junior teammate, Jacob Brown, who was the Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year and finished with an average of 39.0.

The next three players were just half a stroke apart, with senior Sam Nolan of Case at 40.0 strokes. Horlick senior Mike Cerny and freshman Robbie Meyers of Waterford, both at 40.5, rounded out the first team.

Six of the nine county schools were represented on the first and second teams, with Union Grove the most represented with three of the top 10 players.

Here are looks at the first-team All-County selections:

Simon Graham

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Senior

NOTABLE: Nine-hole stroke average of 38.9 and All-County Player of the Year; earned All-State honorable mention from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin; led Broncos to first WIAA State Boys Golf Championships appearance in school history; made a key birdie on the final hole at Wanaki Golf Course in Menomonee Falls to finish with a season-best 73 at the Brookfield Central Sectional and win medalist honors, giving Union Grove a two-shot advantage over Muskego for second place and the trip to state; Graham had a key par save in the St. Catherine’s Regional at Ives Grove Golf Links to finish second and give the Broncos their first boys regional title since 1986; he matched the 73 in his second round at state on the Meadow Valleys course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler and tied for 14th with a two-round total of 79-73—152; finished no worse than third in Southern Lakes Conference Major Meets and earned All-SLC first-team honors; shot 76 at Meadowbrook Country Club to finish third in Racine County Tournament and lead Union Grove to fourth County title, all since 2016.

QUOTABLE: "Simon was incredible for us, particularly during the postseason,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said. “He came up big on the 18th hole at both the Regionals and Sectionals that allowed us to win our first Regional championship since 1986 and our first trip to State as a team. He's had a fantastic career and is going to be missed."

Jacob Brown

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Junior

NOTABLE: Nine-hole stroke average of 39.0; was voted Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year; earned All-State honorable mention from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin; helped Broncos to first WIAA State Boys Golf Championships appearance in school history; shot 83-77–160 to tie for 41st; shot 1-under-par 70 at Meadowbrook Country Club to win Racine County Invitational, becoming first player to shoot a sub-par round in the tournament’s 35-year history and leading Broncos to their fourth County title; became part of just second set of brothers to win County Invitational titles (Brown’s brother, Connor, won in 2017 and Paul and Robbie Jacobsen won in 2003 and 2009, respectively); won two SLC Major Meets and was medalist in the SLC Tournament with a 78; shot 78 at St. Catherine’s Regional and 81 at Brookfield Central Sectional; broke three of his brother’s individual team records (low score, low front nine, low back nine) and tied one (most pars in a round).

QUOTABLE: “Jacob had an incredible year,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “He worked really hard over the past year to improve his game and to earn conference Player of the Year honors was a great accomplishment. It really showed not only the growth in his golf skills but also his growth in the mental aspect of the game.”

Sam Nolan

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Senior

NOTABLE: Averaged 40.0 for nine holes; earned first-team All-Southeast Conference honors, one stroke behind SEC Player of the Year and teammate Jack Boscher; earned Academic All-State honors from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin for third time; four-year varsity player for Eagles; Nolan tied for first in three of the eight SEC mini-meets, shooting 41 or better seven times; shot a 79 to finish fifth in the SEC Tournament; tied for first in the Franklin and Racine invitational tournaments; finished fourth in Racine County Tournament; shot season-best 76 to finish third at WIAA Division 1 St. Catherine’s Regional at Ives Grove.

QUOTABLE: “Sam was one of our leaders on this team,” Case coach Jerry Kupper said. “He would always work with the newer golfers, helping them learn how to practice and work on getting better at golf while still finding time to keep improving his skills. Sam will do well playing golf in college.”

Mike Cerny

SCHOOL: Horlick

GRADE: Senior

NOTABLE: Nine-hole average of 40.5; earned All-Southeast Conference second-team honors; earned Academic All-State honors from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin; shot his best round of the season, a 74, to finish second in the Racine County Tournament at Meadowbrook Country Club after winning the tournament last year; won the SEC mini-meet at Strawberry Creek in Kenosha with an even-par 36 and was in the top four in five mini-meets, shooting 40 or under three other times; qualified for the sectional tournament for the second straight year; will attend the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

QUOTABLE: “Mike is one of those players that every coach dreams of coaching,” Horlick coach Tom Pfeiffer said.

Robbie Meyers

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Freshman

NOTABLE: Nine-hole average of 40.5; earned All-Southern Lakes Conference first-team honors; team Most Valuable Golfer; qualified for the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament by winning a two-hole playoff against Case’s Jack Boscher for the final individual state qualifying berth after both shot 78s; Meyers shot 87-83—170 to tie for 67th at state at Blackwolf Run in Kohler; he was the medalist with a 74 at the St. Catherine’s Regional at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville; tied for fifth with an 85 to help Wolverines win SLC Tournament and finish fourth overall in SLC; finished fifth in the Racine County Tournament (79); finished second in the Falcon Invitational match-play tournament, losing in the title match; he beat SLC Player of the Year Jacob Brown of Union Grove in the semifinals.

QUOTABLE: “Robbie had an excellent first season as a 14-year-old playing as the No. 1 golfer for Waterford,” Wolverines coach Joe Rydzewski said. “He worked extremely hard and got better every day as a result. The ultimate payoff was winning in a playoff at sectionals to advance to the state tournament. The sky is the limit for Robbie.”

Academic All-State

The following golfers also received Academic All-State honors from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin:

CATHOLIC CENTRAL: Nick Delimat, Calvin Topf.

PRAIRIE: Ben Reynolds, Andrew Schaefer.

HORLICK: Daniel Fish, Alex Jordan.

• Horlick received Team Academic All-State honorable mention in Division 1 from the GCAW.