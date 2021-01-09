All-County boys cross country: Union Grove's Johnson class of the county

“This season was definitely a challenge for the team, but I was still very happy that we got to have it instead of the entire season being cancelled,” Johnson said. “I was really worried about it. I didn’t know if we would be able to get a season, especially since track season was cancelled last year.

“The uncertainty of not knowing if this next meet would be my last was a great motivator for me, especially during practice. Honestly, out of all four seasons of cross country, I would say I pushed myself the hardest this year during practice. Each run was all about getting ready for the next meet.”

He adhered to that strategy through his final high school event — the Division 1 Championships Oct. 31 at Hartland Arrowhead High School. While Johnson didn’t achieve his goal of breaking his school record of 16:28, he worked with teammate Hunter Reich to finish 51st in 17:03.02. Reich was right behind in 17:04.1.

“I’m still upset that I didn’t beat my school record, but I was very happy with my final kick at the end,” he said. “I ended up starting faster than I wanted to, but I was able to stick with my teammate and he really helped push me through that race.