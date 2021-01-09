All-County boys cross country: Union Grove's Johnson class of the county

The course at South Milwaukee’s Grant Park was muddy on Oct. 24 and Mike Mikula knew it would be a challenging day for his runners.
“It was bad,” the Union Grove High School cross country coach said. “It’s a flat course, but you had a lot of goofy turns and you weren’t getting traction. You almost gingerly had to take turns.”
Marcus Johnson, Mikula’s No. 1 runner, took a spill. And then he fell again. A berth in the WIAA Division 1 Cross Country Championships was at stake and it was fading quickly.
It might have been a disastrous swansong for Johnson’s high school career. But Johnson, voted the All-Racine County Runner of the Year among boys by the county coaches, picked himself up each time. And he qualified for state by 6.5 seconds after falling short by nine seconds one year earlier.
Johnson went on to place 51st among 114 runners at the state meet one week later. But what might stand as his signature moment with the Broncos was the day he refused to surrender to the challenging conditions at Grant Park, when things unraveled quickly for him.
“That will always be both the most frustrating and challenging race I have ever been in,” Johnson said. “The first fall really put me behind the pack I was running with, so I had to push myself to catch back up. But, honestly, the second time it happened, I was so upset with myself that I didn’t end up losing too much ground on the other runners.
“I thought a lot about how bad of an excuse it would be if I said that was why I didn’t make it, so that really helped push me. I am very glad that I was able to make it, but I am still more upset that I let myself fall during that race.”
That’s the Marcus Johnson Mikula will remember on a program that has been the class of the county the last few years. Johnson isn’t about making excuses. Instead, he’s all about achieving results, even when the situation borders on hopeless.
“That exemplified his fortitude,” Mikula said about Johnson salvaging his race after a double fall.
And he was a coach’s dream, someone who showed up at practice every day and focused on being the best he could be.
“He had pure respect and genuineness for adults and his teammates,” Mikula said. “He never had a complaint, there was never any attitude or disregard given. Instead, everything was greeted by a smile, humbleness, and unconditional respect.”
Johnson’s attitude was underscored during a challenge far greater than a muddy course — the COVID-19 pandemic. Not all athletes were going to push themselves to their limit with the idea that it might all be for naught, but Johnson consistently did.
And just as Johnson turned potential disaster into achievement that day at Grant Park, he made the most of himself during a season that could have ended at any time.
“This season was definitely a challenge for the team, but I was still very happy that we got to have it instead of the entire season being cancelled,” Johnson said. “I was really worried about it. I didn’t know if we would be able to get a season, especially since track season was cancelled last year.
“The uncertainty of not knowing if this next meet would be my last was a great motivator for me, especially during practice. Honestly, out of all four seasons of cross country, I would say I pushed myself the hardest this year during practice. Each run was all about getting ready for the next meet.”
He adhered to that strategy through his final high school event — the Division 1 Championships Oct. 31 at Hartland Arrowhead High School. While Johnson didn’t achieve his goal of breaking his school record of 16:28, he worked with teammate Hunter Reich to finish 51st in 17:03.02. Reich was right behind in 17:04.1.
“I’m still upset that I didn’t beat my school record, but I was very happy with my final kick at the end,” he said. “I ended up starting faster than I wanted to, but I was able to stick with my teammate and he really helped push me through that race.
“I don’t think I could have done nearly as well if it wasn’t for him. We have always been really close with our our finishes together and, don’t tell him, but I’m really proud that I was able to beat him at the very end.”
Johnson’s plan after high school is to enroll at St. Norbert College in De Pere, where he will pursue cross country and track, “if I can keep up my schoolwork.”
But even if Johnson ends up never running competitively again, he’s already created a nice legacy for himself.
“I will miss coaching this young man,” Mikula said. “He is one in a million.”
- The Prairie School boys have advanced to the state meet five times in the program’s history. Each has been under the watch of longtime coach Jim Larsen.
The Hawks returned to the Division 3 meet for the first time since 2013 last season and finished ninth. His young team faced windy conditions at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem. But led by Nolan Boerner, who finished 39th, all but two Prairie runners ran personal-best times that day.
“I was pleasantly surprised,” said Larsen, a 1984 Case graduate. “Going into the season, I really had no expectations. Sebby Babu came over from soccer and was a really good addition. He and Nolan worked really well together and they really pulled the team along.
“I’m thankful that we were able to have a complete season. I wasn’t sure, the way things were going, if everything was going to get shut down or not. The team jelled and really performed their best at the end of the season.”