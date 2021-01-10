All-County boys cross country: Union Grove runners lead the pack

There’s something special going on with the Union Grove High School boys cross country team these days.

The Broncos have their second straight All-Racine County Runner of the Year with Marcus Johnson, who follows the graduated Kevin Hall. And in the last two seasons, seven Broncos have been honored on the first team.

“I would say we’re in a nice place right now,” said Union Grove coach Mike Mikula, who is in his fifth season at the school. “We’re pretty blessed to have had the talent we’ve had the last couple of years in regards to the boys side and the girls side.

2020 All-County boys cross country Runner of the Year

“I’m not too well versed on the history of Union Grove, but I do know it had been a while since they had a runner of the year, let alone two years in a row. It’s really a nice thing for the school.”

Johnson and Hunter Reich earned first-team honors for the second straight season. They have been joined on the first team by teammate Jake Matuszek, who switched to cross country after playing football for three years.

Also making a repeat appearance on the first team is Connor Zach of Waterford.

Here are profiles on the first-team runners, as selected the county coaches:

Marcus Johnson