All-County boys cross country: Union Grove leads way with four first-teamers

The Mike Mikula Method has taken over at Union Grove High School.
In just his fourth season as the Broncos’ cross country coach, he has developed the program’s first conference champion in more than 25 years (Kevin Hall). What’s more, he has four runners on the All-Racine County Boys Cross Country, double the number the Broncos had last season.
Rounding out of the first team are Connor Zach of Waterford, Sam Henderson of Catholic Central and the lone Racine runner — Carter Sura of Park.
Here are profiles on the first-team athletes, as voted on by the county’s coaches.
Kevin Hall
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: Ran a season best time of 16:26 — a school record — at the Southern Lakes Championship, to become Union Grove’s first conference champion in over 25 years. Kevin also qualified for the second year in a row for the state meet. He improved 58 places from the year before to take 99th. He was Union Grove’s No. 1 runner throughout the season.
QUOTABLE: “Kevin has been in cross country for the last three years,” Union Grove coach Mike Mikula said. “Every year he has improved, which is due to all of his hard work in the offseason. Kevin is a three-sport athlete (cross-country,swimming, and track and field). He is one of our captains, and his leadership, faith, and fortitude will be missed. He was a fantastic role model for this team.”
Marcus Johnson
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Junior
NOTABLE: Marcus ran a personal best of 16:45 in the Southern Lakes Conference Meet. He finished 11th out 82 runners at the Hartland Arrowhead Sectional. Was Union Grove’s No. 2 runner for the majority of the season.
QUOTABLE: “As the season progressed, so did Marcus’ times,” Union Grove coach Mike Mikula said. “In three years, he has become a first-team conference and county athlete. If Marcus trains in the summer, there is no telling how good this young man will be next year.”
Hunter Reich
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Junior
NOTABLE: Reich ran a personal best of 16:53 at the Arrowhead Sectional, finishing 12th out of 82 runners. He also finished fourth at the Southern Lakes Conference Meet.
QUOTABLE: “Hunter is a very strong and methodical runner. He has been our number three runner, for the majority of the season,” said Broncos coach Mike Mikula. “As I tell him every year, if he trains during the summer months, he will not be just a good runner, he will become a great runner. Hunter is going to become that great runner, because he has an amazing competitive spirit.”
Tommy Bretl
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: Bretl ran a season best of 17:32 at the Arrowhead Sectional. He was the Broncos’ No. 4 runner throughout the season.
QUOTABLE: “Tommy, although not one of our team captains, led by example in and out of practice,” Union Grove coach Mike Mikula said. “His drive to become better through the course of four years has not been for naught. This marks his first time to be honored as a first team recipient. His hard work, seriousness, and dedication serves as our benchmark for this team, and for future of this program.”
Connor Zach
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Junior
NOTABLE: Ran a personal-best time of 16:57 at the Southern Lakes Conference Meet at Waterford. His second-best time of 17:01 was at the Hartland Arrowhead Sectional.
QUOTABLE: “Zach had a breakout junior season,” Waterford coach Nate Schreiber said. “He consistently ran in the low to mid 17s, finally cracking into the 16s at conference, taking fifth overall and earning first-team All SLC. He became a leader on and off the course, and he sets himself up with high expectations for his senior season, not only in the conference, but also the sectional and, hopefully, state meet.”
Carter Sura
SCHOOL: Park
GRADE: Sophomore
NOTABLE: Sura’s personal-best time of 17:51 came at the Southeast Conference Meet. He earned second-team All-SEC honors by finishing 12th. Sura ran another personal best at the Kenosha Bradford Sectional (17:35) to finish 17th, missing a state berth by only 11 seconds.
QUOTABLE: “Carter dropped over three minutes from last season in his first year as a varsity athlete,” Park coach Glenn Schultz said. “He is a very mentally tough athlete who ran the last mile each race like a seasoned veteran. He has a very bright future.”
Sam Henderson
SCHOOL: Catholic Central
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: His season-best time was 17:29. Henderson placed second in the Metro Classic Conference Meet and and sixth in the UW-Whitewater Sectional.
QUOTABLE: “Sam was determined to qualify for the WIAA State Meet and was focused on his training progression,” Catholic Central coach Rick Koceja said. “He earned All-Conference honors and ran a season-best time at the state meet. His approach and work ethic was a credit to his success. He provided excellent positive leadership to the CC program.”