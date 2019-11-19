All-County boys cross country: Union Grove leads way with four first-teamers

The Mike Mikula Method has taken over at Union Grove High School.

In just his fourth season as the Broncos’ cross country coach, he has developed the program’s first conference champion in more than 25 years (Kevin Hall). What’s more, he has four runners on the All-Racine County Boys Cross Country, double the number the Broncos had last season.

Rounding out of the first team are Connor Zach of Waterford, Sam Henderson of Catholic Central and the lone Racine runner — Carter Sura of Park.

Here are profiles on the first-team athletes, as voted on by the county’s coaches.

Kevin Hall

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Senior

NOTABLE: Ran a season best time of 16:26 — a school record — at the Southern Lakes Championship, to become Union Grove’s first conference champion in over 25 years. Kevin also qualified for the second year in a row for the state meet. He improved 58 places from the year before to take 99th. He was Union Grove’s No. 1 runner throughout the season.