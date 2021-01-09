All-County boys cross country: Union Grove at the head of pack

QUOTABLE: “Logan set the example for what it means to be committed and determined to prepare for a cross country season — both mentally and physically,” Schreiber said. “It has been an honor to coach Logan and see him develop as a successful distance runner and young man. His drive to improve pushed all of his teammates to get better.”

Jake Matuszek

SCHOOL: Union Grove

CLASS: Senior

NOTABLE: In his first and only season, Jake ran a personal best of a 17:19. Matuszek finished eighth in the Southern Lakes Conference, and 10th in sub-sectionals to qualify for sectionals.

QUOTABLE: “Jake was our No. 3 runner all season,” Union Grove coach Mike Mikula said. “His first three seasons he played football, and easily made a smooth transition to cross country. One can only imagine, if Jake had been out all four years for this sport, the impact he would have had. We were glad he shared his talents this season to make an impactful presence to our team.”

Mikey Cabaltera

SCHOOL: Case

CLASS: Senior