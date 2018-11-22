Milo Altamirano has a role model. And it's not any of the great distance runners who have left their marks in cross country.
In all honesty, Altamirano feels his greatest role model is himself. Because as he reflects on his four years of running at Case High School, he has come to realize how far he has progressed as an athlete and a person and how much more he still can.
During his first years at Case, Altamirano freely admits he was "smug" and went through a spell of not keeping up on his grades. But through cross country, he learned the value of desire and he stopped settling for being ordinary.
It all makes sense to Altamirano now. There is a supreme satisfaction of working tirelessly to be the best one can be and Altamirano isn't about to stop now.
"I learned to be strong," Altamirano said. "I learned to push myself to limits I never thought possible because of running. And not only in running, but in school and in relationships and even in work.
"It just improved my life significantly. Had I not figured out what this whole running jig was, there's no doubt in my mind I would not be who I am today."
And that brings him to why Altamirano himself is his ultimate role model.
"Growing up, I never really had the best role models around me," he said. "The person I am looking up to and the person I am chasing is me five years from now. Because me five year from now is where I want to be.
"And, let's say, five years from now when I get there, it will be, 'Who do you look up to now?' It will be me five years from then because it will always give me someone to chase, someone to pursue."
That's a pretty ambitious goal when one considers how far Altamirano has progressed in the last five years.
He didn't even take up cross country until his sophomore year, when he crossed paths with Case coach Dan Jarrett. And then, little by little, he stopped underachieving and started learning the value of what sacrifice truly means.
As a junior, a young man who didn't always show up for class the year before was pushing himself through a painful hip flexor. He wanted to play a role in the Eagles qualifying for the state tournament and they fell just short.
After undergoing surgery for both the hip flexor and a nasal passage issue after his junior season, Altamirano was better than ever. But there was more that was inspiring him than just thoughts of fulfilling his potential.
One of his best friends and teammates, Matthew Johnson, died unexpectedly Jan. 5. Suddenly, Altamirano wasn't just running for himself. He was running for his late pal.
"My junior year, he knew what I was dealing with with the injuries and after every race, I would always get a message from him," Altamirano said. "He truly cared about everyone else before himself. Those people are good for the soul to be around.
"Those people come one in a million. For my life to have been graced with such a beautiful soul, I'm truly blessed."
After making the most of himself at Case, Altamirano intends to keep running and continue trying to make more of himself as a person. He has set the bar high for himself, but he won't hesitate to continue raising it.
"I believe Milo became exceptional because he embraced the process," Jarrett said. "Success is running, school and life all in the same process. Hard work and discipline make so much possible over time."
Altamirano demonstrated his commitment to excellence with a painting job Jarrett arranged for him over the summer. Since then, he has gained more employment with Gotham Staining and Painting.
"Where many teens want money and not much else from a job, Milo was given the opportunity to earn more money and get more hours because he strived to do quality work and paid attention.
"He takes pride in his work."
• Under the watch of third-year coach Mike Mikula, the Union Grove boys team achieved its greatest success in years.
The 52-year-old Mikula, voted the All-County Coach of the Year by his peers, led Union Grove to its first Southern Lakes Conference Relays championship since 1992. And the Broncos were seventh in the SLC Tournament after placing seventh in 2017.
Mikula also helped Kevin Hall qualify for the WIAA Division 1 Cross Country Championhips. It was the first time a boys runner from Union Grove qualified since Paul Buchanan in 1996.
"This team was just more in tune with being consistent and believing in themselves," said Mikula, who also coached at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More for 14 years. "Hard work paid off for them. They were taking more pride in the races with just the way they were approaching them."
